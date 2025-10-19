Careless Kirkcaldy care home worker could be forced from UK over ‘misty windscreen’ crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Careless Kirkcaldy care home worker could be forced from UK over ‘misty windscreen’ crash

Muhammad Kashif pled guilty to careless driving in Kirkcaldy in January.

By Jamie McKenzie
Misted windscreen careless driver
Kashif had a heavily-misted windscreen. Image: Crown Office

A careless Fife driver who crashed because his car windscreen was obscured by “mist” is facing the prospect of having to leave the country over his conviction.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Muhammad Kashif pled guilty to careless driving on the town’s Nicol Street on January 7 this year.

Court papers say the 37-year-old drove at excessive speed with his front windscreen obscured, failed to keep a proper lookout, then collided with “a number of other stationary vehicles”.

CCTV footage was played in court, which showed Kashif’s car travelling on the road then spinning round and coming to a stop.

A photograph taken by police after the incident shows the windscreen to be obscured, particularly on the passenger side, where the collision happened.

Kashif, of Hendry’s Wynd, Kirkcaldy, had originally faced a more serious allegation of dangerous driving but prosecutors accepted it was careless.

Misted windscreen

Referring to the photo of the windscreen, prosecutor Matthew Knapp told the court it looked like ice or frost but a witness statement described it as “misted.”

Defence lawyer Andrew Houston said Kashif, who was travelling from work at a Falkirk care home, had “engaged the demisting function” but the windscreen clouded over again and he had not “demisted it sufficiently” by the time of the crash.

The solicitor said it was not possible to gauge the precise speed his client was driving but suggested it was not grossly excessive.

Referring to the photograph, Mr Houston pointed out the airbag had deployed upon impact, which may have had a bearing on the appearance of the windscreen.

Status in question

Mr Houston said Kashif, who has lived in Scotland five years and has two degrees including a master’s from Napier University, has had a skilled worker visa since December last year and is sponsored by a healthcare company.

The lawyer tendered a letter from the manager of Kashif’s care home, which houses residents with advanced dementia.

The solicitor said Kashif has taken advice from an “immigration practitioner” in relation to whether the company continues to employ him.

He said if the sponsorship cannot continue, Kashif “faces the likelihood of being asked to leave this country”.

He continued: “Even if retained, he will have to extend the skilled worker visa within the next two years and it will be a matter for the Home Office as to whether they entertain such an extension.

“The advice given is in 99% of cases someone attracts a conviction, any such application will be declined.

“So, the advice is even a conviction for something we might regard as a comparatively minor matter in the grand scheme of things, it seems might have an effect out of proportion to the mischief complained of in the libel.”

Mr Houston said Kashif has no previous convictions or outstanding cases, drives to work and passed his UK driving test in August 2023.

Sheriff Mark Allan imposed six penalty points and fined him £350.

