Careless Kirkcaldy care home worker could be forced from UK over ‘misty windscreen’ crash

A careless Fife driver who crashed because his car windscreen was obscured by “mist” is facing the prospect of having to leave the country over his conviction.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Muhammad Kashif pled guilty to careless driving on the town’s Nicol Street on January 7 this year.

Court papers say the 37-year-old drove at excessive speed with his front windscreen obscured, failed to keep a proper lookout, then collided with “a number of other stationary vehicles”.

CCTV footage was played in court, which showed Kashif’s car travelling on the road then spinning round and coming to a stop.

A photograph taken by police after the incident shows the windscreen to be obscured, particularly on the passenger side, where the collision happened.

Kashif, of Hendry’s Wynd, Kirkcaldy, had originally faced a more serious allegation of dangerous driving but prosecutors accepted it was careless.

Misted windscreen

Referring to the photo of the windscreen, prosecutor Matthew Knapp told the court it looked like ice or frost but a witness statement described it as “misted.”

Defence lawyer Andrew Houston said Kashif, who was travelling from work at a Falkirk care home, had “engaged the demisting function” but the windscreen clouded over again and he had not “demisted it sufficiently” by the time of the crash.

The solicitor said it was not possible to gauge the precise speed his client was driving but suggested it was not grossly excessive.

Referring to the photograph, Mr Houston pointed out the airbag had deployed upon impact, which may have had a bearing on the appearance of the windscreen.

Status in question

Mr Houston said Kashif, who has lived in Scotland five years and has two degrees including a master’s from Napier University, has had a skilled worker visa since December last year and is sponsored by a healthcare company.

The lawyer tendered a letter from the manager of Kashif’s care home, which houses residents with advanced dementia.

The solicitor said Kashif has taken advice from an “immigration practitioner” in relation to whether the company continues to employ him.

He said if the sponsorship cannot continue, Kashif “faces the likelihood of being asked to leave this country”.

He continued: “Even if retained, he will have to extend the skilled worker visa within the next two years and it will be a matter for the Home Office as to whether they entertain such an extension.

“The advice given is in 99% of cases someone attracts a conviction, any such application will be declined.

“So, the advice is even a conviction for something we might regard as a comparatively minor matter in the grand scheme of things, it seems might have an effect out of proportion to the mischief complained of in the libel.”

Mr Houston said Kashif has no previous convictions or outstanding cases, drives to work and passed his UK driving test in August 2023.

Sheriff Mark Allan imposed six penalty points and fined him £350.

