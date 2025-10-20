Perthshire murder bid as owner clung to speeding car’s roof to foil thief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Perthshire murder bid as owner clung to speeding car’s roof to foil thief

Lewis Brydon drove through Dunkeld with his victim on the car roof.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Dunkeld Bridge
The thief drove over Dunkeld Bridge with the car owner clinging to the roof..

A car thief drove at speed as its owner desperately clung to the roof in Perthshire.

Lewis Brydon, 23, went into a bicycle shop in Dunkeld while a friend asked about hiring a bike.

The High Court in Glasgow heard shop owner Adam Flint became “momentarily distracted” during this.

A key for his Audi S4 was sitting near the counter and Brydon snatched it before quickly leaving the store.

Prosecutor David Dickson KC said Mr Flint, 40, bravely went after the thief.

“He got on an e-bike and pursued the vehicle.

“While cycling down the street, he shouted: ‘He is stealing my car’.”

Brydon stalled the car, allowing Mr Flint to stop in front of him.

He yelled: “What are you doing? Get out.”

Adam Flint
Adam Flint clung to the car roof during the attempted murder. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Dickson told the court: “Brydon revved the engine and nudged towards Mr Flint, causing him to jump off the e-bike.

“Brydon accelerated and hit the man, resulting in him falling onto the bonnet and striking the windscreen.”

The lout sped off over the e-bike lying in the road as Mr Flint tried to stay on the Audi.

Due to the momentum of the car however, the businessman ended up on its roof.

Tried to dislodge owner from roof

Mr Dickson said: “Onlookers assessed Brydon going at approximately 50mph.

“He drove erratically, speeding up and then slowing down, clearly in an attempt to dislodge Mr Flint from the roof of the car.”

Brydon went for a third of a mile over Dunkeld Bridge, which has a more-than-50-foot drop to the River Tay below.

He eventually clipped a kerb at speed, hit a grass verge and ploughed into a tree.

Mr Flint was thrown from the Audi into bushes.

Brydon then ran off as Mr Flint yelled for others to try to stop him.

Mr Flint was taken to hospital but somehow had suffered only scratches and abrasions in his ordeal.

Jailed

Brydon was later traced as the culprit.

A police officer contacted him on his mobile phone and he refused to reveal where he was but asked: “Is the guy from the car alright?”

He later handed himself in and stated he had been “under the influence”.

Brydon, who had never held a driving licence, admitted the attempted murder in Dunkeld on November 10 2024.

He was also on four separate bail orders at the time for allegations of violence, theft and housebreaking.

Duncan McPhie, defending, said his client was “profoundly sorry” for an offence described as “opportunistic and reckless”.

Lord Colbeck locked him up for six years and nine months.

The judge said: “Frankly (the injuries) could have been far worse in the circumstances.

“In addition, it is clear that your actions have had a long term psychological effect on the man.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kieron Edwards
Creep snared by Women's Aid footage after assaulting lone female in Dundee
Jamie Harding
Dundee stalker hounded ex-partner and threatened murder
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Weightlift pole attacker and city centre dealer
Misted windscreen careless driver
Careless Kirkcaldy care home worker could be forced from UK over 'misty windscreen' crash
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Sentenced 8 years after guilty plea
Post Thumbnail
Montrose roofer guilty of killing man in builders yard fight
Mamhoud Kalawizada
Fake Stirling taxi driver behind bars after trial for 'public protection'
James McPhee
Police in Perthshire found illegal spray stashed by Dundee 'gangster'
Elizabeth Reid
Sheriff blasts Fife cocaine crash driver with 'no insight whatsoever' into offending
Lewis Webster
Angus paedophile admits to having sex with underage girl several times in his home