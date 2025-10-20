Perthshire murder bid as owner clung to speeding car’s roof to foil thief

A car thief drove at speed as its owner desperately clung to the roof in Perthshire.

Lewis Brydon, 23, went into a bicycle shop in Dunkeld while a friend asked about hiring a bike.

The High Court in Glasgow heard shop owner Adam Flint became “momentarily distracted” during this.

A key for his Audi S4 was sitting near the counter and Brydon snatched it before quickly leaving the store.

Prosecutor David Dickson KC said Mr Flint, 40, bravely went after the thief.

“He got on an e-bike and pursued the vehicle.

“While cycling down the street, he shouted: ‘He is stealing my car’.”

Brydon stalled the car, allowing Mr Flint to stop in front of him.

He yelled: “What are you doing? Get out.”

Mr Dickson told the court: “Brydon revved the engine and nudged towards Mr Flint, causing him to jump off the e-bike.

“Brydon accelerated and hit the man, resulting in him falling onto the bonnet and striking the windscreen.”

The lout sped off over the e-bike lying in the road as Mr Flint tried to stay on the Audi.

Due to the momentum of the car however, the businessman ended up on its roof.

Tried to dislodge owner from roof

Mr Dickson said: “Onlookers assessed Brydon going at approximately 50mph.

“He drove erratically, speeding up and then slowing down, clearly in an attempt to dislodge Mr Flint from the roof of the car.”

Brydon went for a third of a mile over Dunkeld Bridge, which has a more-than-50-foot drop to the River Tay below.

He eventually clipped a kerb at speed, hit a grass verge and ploughed into a tree.

Mr Flint was thrown from the Audi into bushes.

Brydon then ran off as Mr Flint yelled for others to try to stop him.

Mr Flint was taken to hospital but somehow had suffered only scratches and abrasions in his ordeal.

Jailed

Brydon was later traced as the culprit.

A police officer contacted him on his mobile phone and he refused to reveal where he was but asked: “Is the guy from the car alright?”

He later handed himself in and stated he had been “under the influence”.

Brydon, who had never held a driving licence, admitted the attempted murder in Dunkeld on November 10 2024.

He was also on four separate bail orders at the time for allegations of violence, theft and housebreaking.

Duncan McPhie, defending, said his client was “profoundly sorry” for an offence described as “opportunistic and reckless”.

Lord Colbeck locked him up for six years and nine months.

The judge said: “Frankly (the injuries) could have been far worse in the circumstances.

“In addition, it is clear that your actions have had a long term psychological effect on the man.”

