Kirkcaldy High Street cannabis farmer busted after fire in attic forced building to be evacuated

A cannabis farmer, busted after a fire in his attic in Kirkcaldy High Street led to the discovery of his cultivation, told a startled witness, “I’m f**ked”.

Patryk Bartkowiak had been growing 42 cannabis plants with a potential street value of more than £23,500.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at around 12.45pm a male saw fire coming from the roof of the property at 160 High Street, which Bartkowiak had rented since 2017, and the fire service was alerted.

The male then knocked on all doors in the building to alert residents.

The fiscal depute said: “When the accused answered the door he said, ‘I’m f**ked, I’m f**ked, my crop’.”

Bartkowiak joined others in the evacuation and firefighters arrived a short time later.

Crews found his door locked and saw smoke when they looked through the letterbox.

Ms Smith continued: “Entry was forced and a cannabis cultivation was discovered in the attic space, where it also appeared the fire had started.”

A search uncovered 42 cannabis plants, as well as fans, lights and fertiliser.

Bartkowiak attended Kirkcaldy police station on December 14 and was arrested.

The 42-year-old, of Kirkcaldy, pled guilty to producing cannabis on December 11 2020.

Police believe Bartkowiak has a “good level of knowledge in the cultivation of cannabis” and the plants would likely produce at least 56g of useable cannabis product with a value of at least £400 per plant, the fiscal said.

The cannabis would have the potential to fetch between £16,800 and £23,520, depending on how it was sold.

Ms Smith added: “The accused accepts that he produced the plants for onward supply.”

The fiscal said Bartkowiak first appeared on petition for the case in January 2021 and was bailed but failed to attend subsequent court hearings in early 2022.

He had contracted Covid and was unable to travel from Poland.

Defence lawyer Gino Gambale said that when his first offender client went to Poland he cared for a sickly relative.

The lawyer said Bartkowiak is “very aware” custody is a likely outcome but asked for bail to be continued, noting his client has local ties including a partner here.

Sheriff John MacRitchie adjourned sentencing until November 11 to obtain background reports and remanded the accused in custody, telling him a significant custodial sentence is likely.

Prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas from Bartkowiak on two other charges, alleging he was concerned in the supply of cannabis and had bypassed an electricity meter at the high street property.

Thriving High Street businesses

Kirkcaldy High Street has been the site of major cannabis discoveries in recent years.

The Courier told how the former WH Smith store housed a £6.5 million cultivation, busted in 2022.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how officers who searched the three-storey building found cannabis plants being grown on every floor.

Workers slept in a small area with three double mattresses and CCTV monitored the back entrance, protecting more than 1,000 plants.

Earlier this year, police said they had discovered Scotland’s biggest cannabis farm, worth around £12 million, at the former Nairn’s Mill site.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.