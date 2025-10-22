Kirkcaldy High Street cannabis farmer busted after fire in attic forced building to be evacuated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Kirkcaldy High Street cannabis farmer busted after fire in attic forced building to be evacuated

Patryk Bartkowiak told a startled witness, "I'm f**ked", after the blaze brought the emergency services to his illicit project.

By Jamie McKenzie
Patryk Bartkowiak
Patryk Bartkowiak. Image: Facebook

A cannabis farmer, busted after a fire in his attic in Kirkcaldy High Street led to the discovery of his cultivation, told a startled witness, “I’m f**ked”.

Patryk Bartkowiak had been growing 42 cannabis plants with a potential street value of more than £23,500.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at around 12.45pm a male saw fire coming from the roof of the property at 160 High Street, which Bartkowiak had rented since 2017, and the fire service was alerted.

The male then knocked on all doors in the building to alert residents.

The fiscal depute said: “When the accused answered the door he said, ‘I’m f**ked, I’m f**ked, my crop’.”

Bartkowiak joined others in the evacuation and firefighters arrived a short time later.

Firefighters in action on Kirkcaldy High Street.
Firefighters on Kirkcaldy High Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Crews found his door locked and saw smoke when they looked through the letterbox.

Ms Smith continued: “Entry was forced and a cannabis cultivation was discovered in the attic space, where it also appeared the fire had started.”

A search uncovered 42 cannabis plants, as well as fans, lights and fertiliser.

Bartkowiak attended Kirkcaldy police station on December 14 and was arrested.

The 42-year-old, of Kirkcaldy, pled guilty to producing cannabis on December 11 2020.

Kirkcaldy High Street firefighters
Firefighters respond to the blaze. Image: DC Thomson

Police believe Bartkowiak has a “good level of knowledge in the cultivation of cannabis” and the plants would likely produce at least 56g of useable cannabis product with a value of at least £400 per plant, the fiscal said.

The cannabis would have the potential to fetch between £16,800 and £23,520, depending on how it was sold.

Ms Smith added: “The accused accepts that he produced the plants for onward supply.”

The fiscal said Bartkowiak first appeared on petition for the case in January 2021 and was bailed but failed to attend subsequent court hearings in early 2022.

He had contracted Covid and was unable to travel from Poland.

160 High Street, Kirkcaldy
Te fire was at 160 High Street. Image: DC Thomson

Defence lawyer Gino Gambale said that when his first offender client went to Poland he cared for a sickly relative.

The lawyer said Bartkowiak is “very aware” custody is a likely outcome but asked for bail to be continued, noting his client has local ties including a partner here.

Sheriff John MacRitchie adjourned sentencing until November 11 to obtain background reports and remanded the accused in custody, telling him a significant custodial sentence is likely.

Prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas from Bartkowiak on two other charges, alleging he was concerned in the supply of cannabis and had bypassed an electricity meter at the high street property.

Thriving High Street businesses

Kirkcaldy High Street has been the site of major cannabis discoveries in recent years.

The Courier told how the former WH Smith store housed a £6.5 million cultivation, busted in 2022.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how officers who searched the three-storey building found cannabis plants being grown on every floor.

Police forensic officers at Nairn Mill following the discovery of the cannabis factory.
Forensics officers at a cannabis farm in the former Nairn Mill building in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Workers slept in a small area with three double mattresses and CCTV monitored the back entrance, protecting more than 1,000 plants.

Earlier this year, police said they had discovered Scotland’s biggest cannabis farm, worth around £12 million, at the former Nairn’s Mill site.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

