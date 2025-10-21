Driver admits causing death of much-loved great-grandmother on rural Angus road

A beloved great-grandmother was killed when she was struck by an “out-of-control” car on a rural Angus road.

Patricia Marshall, 74, was cycling with her husband of almost 60 years on the B965 from Friockheim to Inverkeilor.

A Ford Fiesta hit both of their bicycles and Mrs Marshall was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital for treatment but died hours later.

Aly Albosati, 27, is now at risk of being jailed after he admitted causing Mrs Marshall’s death by careless driving on June 16 2023.

Mrs Marshall’s loved ones were at Dundee Sheriff Court to see Albosati plead guilty.

“I am reading the victim impact statements and this has had a catastrophic impact on the family of the deceased,” Sheriff Paul Brown said.

Misjudged bend

The court heard how Mrs Marshall was a “much-loved” mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She and her husband Reginald were on holiday in Scotland and enjoyed cycling trips across Britain and Europe.

The couple were married for 57 years, with the family described as “heartbroken” by Mrs Marshall’s death.

The Marshalls were cycling single file northbound, near to the C48 linking Arbroath and Chapelton, at around 2.25pm with the weather noted to be clear, dry and 21C with no other vehicles on the road.

Albosati was driving in the opposing lane, “misjudged” a slight right-hand bend and mounted a grass verge with his nearside wheels.

Prosecutor Paula Wedlock said: “Having mounted the verge, he has applied excess bearing to the right.

“Excess steering caused his Ford Fiesta to rotate in a clockwise direction and cross the carriageway in a southwest direction.

“Whilst rotating and out of control, the front offside corner collided with both riders, causing them to be knocked off their bicycles.”

The car continued to rotate before coming to a rest on the verge.

Sheriff’s criticisms

Mrs Marshall was described as having sustained “significant injuries”.

Attempts to save her life were unsuccessful and Mrs Marshall died at 6.40pm

Mr Marshall said in his victim impact statement he suffered “extensive bruising”.

The injuries were described in the Crown narrative as “minor”.

Albosati, of Glasgow, was charged in October 2024 and pled guilty to the single accusation of causing Mrs Marshall’s death by careless driving.

Sheriff Brown criticised the narrative of facts and the paucity of detail on speed, visibility, specific injuries and damage, as well as a lack of images of the road and aftermath.

He also asked for an explanation at the next calling of the case about the delay in bringing Albosati before the court.

Sentence was deferred until next month for a social work report to be prepared and Albosati’s bail was continued.

Six months before the crash, Albosati was fined £300 at Forfar Justice of the Peace Court for a road traffic offence.

