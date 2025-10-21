Driver admits causing death of much-loved great-grandmother on rural Angus road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Driver admits causing death of much-loved great-grandmother on rural Angus road

Aly Albosati's car hit Patricia Marshall's bike and she died hours after being airlifted to hospital.

By Ciaran Shanks
Aly Albosati
Aly Albosati.

A beloved great-grandmother was killed when she was struck by an “out-of-control” car on a rural Angus road.

Patricia Marshall, 74, was cycling with her husband of almost 60 years on the B965 from Friockheim to Inverkeilor.

A Ford Fiesta hit both of their bicycles and Mrs Marshall was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital for treatment but died hours later.

Aly Albosati, 27, is now at risk of being jailed after he admitted causing Mrs Marshall’s death by careless driving on June 16 2023.

Mrs Marshall’s loved ones were at Dundee Sheriff Court to see Albosati plead guilty.

“I am reading the victim impact statements and this has had a catastrophic impact on the family of the deceased,” Sheriff Paul Brown said.

Misjudged bend

The court heard how Mrs Marshall was a “much-loved” mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She and her husband Reginald were on holiday in Scotland and enjoyed cycling trips across Britain and Europe.

The couple were married for 57 years, with the family described as “heartbroken” by Mrs Marshall’s death.

The Marshalls were cycling single file northbound, near to the C48 linking Arbroath and Chapelton, at around 2.25pm with the weather noted to be clear, dry and 21C with no other vehicles on the road.

Albosati was driving in the opposing lane, “misjudged” a slight right-hand bend and mounted a grass verge with his nearside wheels.

Prosecutor Paula Wedlock said: “Having mounted the verge, he has applied excess bearing to the right.

“Excess steering caused his Ford Fiesta to rotate in a clockwise direction and cross the carriageway in a southwest direction.

“Whilst rotating and out of control, the front offside corner collided with both riders, causing them to be knocked off their bicycles.”

The car continued to rotate before coming to a rest on the verge.

Sheriff’s criticisms

Mrs Marshall was described as having sustained “significant injuries”.

Attempts to save her life were unsuccessful and Mrs Marshall died at 6.40pm

Mr Marshall said in his victim impact statement he suffered “extensive bruising”.

The injuries were described in the Crown narrative as “minor”.

Albosati, of Glasgow, was charged in October 2024 and pled guilty to the single accusation of causing Mrs Marshall’s death by careless driving.

Sheriff Brown criticised the narrative of facts and the paucity of detail on speed, visibility, specific injuries and damage, as well as a lack of images of the road and aftermath.

He also asked for an explanation at the next calling of the case about the delay in bringing Albosati before the court.

Sentence was deferred until next month for a social work report to be prepared and Albosati’s bail was continued.

Six months before the crash, Albosati was fined £300 at Forfar Justice of the Peace Court for a road traffic offence.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

