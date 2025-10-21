Stirlingshire drug-driver hit pedestrian, 85, with car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Stirlingshire drug-driver hit pedestrian, 85, with car

Logan Russell had cocaine and cannabis in his system.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Logan Russell
Logan Russell admitted drug-driving.

A motorist who hit an 85-year-old pedestrian with his car in Stirlingshire was on a cocktail of cocaine and cannabis.

Logan Russell had almost 16 times the legal limit of a cocaine derivative (799mics/ 20) in his system when the accident happened on Park Avenue on December 5 last year.

Police also found he was almost one and a half times the limit for cocaine (14mics/ 10) and more than three times the limit for cannabis 6.4mics/ 2).

Russell, of Bridge of Allan, admitted the drug-driving offences but a plea of not guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving was accepted by the Crown.

Fiscal depute Lucy Clark told Stirling Sheriff Court: “At approximately 5.30pm a member of the public was out walking when the accused has collided with this individual.

“As a result of this the police attended and the accused complied with a roadside test.”

Fined and banned

Solicitor Alistair Ross, defending, said Russell had consumed cocaine several days before driving.

“He’s let himself down with this and he accepts that and is disappointed in himself.

“He had taken cocaine a day or two before driving and accepts it was still in his system when he drove, although he didn’t know that.

“He had smoked cannabis in the morning and accepts that was still in his system when he was dealt with by police.”

He said Russell had been suffering personal issues due to illness within his wider family but had since got himself free of drugs.

Sentencing, Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney said: “You have no previous convictions and no previous driving endorsements but I have to balance that against what is at least two different drugs in your system at the point you were stopped by police.”

Russell, 27, was fined £640 and disqualified from driving for 16 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

