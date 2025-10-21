Stirlingshire drug-driver hit pedestrian, 85, with car

A motorist who hit an 85-year-old pedestrian with his car in Stirlingshire was on a cocktail of cocaine and cannabis.

Logan Russell had almost 16 times the legal limit of a cocaine derivative (799mics/ 20) in his system when the accident happened on Park Avenue on December 5 last year.

Police also found he was almost one and a half times the limit for cocaine (14mics/ 10) and more than three times the limit for cannabis 6.4mics/ 2).

Russell, of Bridge of Allan, admitted the drug-driving offences but a plea of not guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving was accepted by the Crown.

Fiscal depute Lucy Clark told Stirling Sheriff Court: “At approximately 5.30pm a member of the public was out walking when the accused has collided with this individual.

“As a result of this the police attended and the accused complied with a roadside test.”

Fined and banned

Solicitor Alistair Ross, defending, said Russell had consumed cocaine several days before driving.

“He’s let himself down with this and he accepts that and is disappointed in himself.

“He had taken cocaine a day or two before driving and accepts it was still in his system when he drove, although he didn’t know that.

“He had smoked cannabis in the morning and accepts that was still in his system when he was dealt with by police.”

He said Russell had been suffering personal issues due to illness within his wider family but had since got himself free of drugs.

Sentencing, Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney said: “You have no previous convictions and no previous driving endorsements but I have to balance that against what is at least two different drugs in your system at the point you were stopped by police.”

Russell, 27, was fined £640 and disqualified from driving for 16 months.

