Teenagers jailed for Stirlingshire hammer attack murder bid

A pair of teenagers who carried out a vicious hammer attack murder bid in Stirlingshire were each jailed for six years.

Jacob Ross and Liam Mackinnon repeatedly struck their victim on the head and body with the weapon and punched, kicked and jumped on him.

He lost consciousness and was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Judge John Morris KC told the pair in sentencing them at the High Court in Edinburgh only a substantial custodial sentence was appropriate, while accounting for their ages and difficult backgrounds.

He imposed two-year periods on licence in the community when they can be returned to jail if they offend again.

The judge told the 19-year-olds: “Had you been older the sentence would have been at least 11 years to punish you for an extremely serious crime.”

Hit with hammer

Ross and Mackinnon had denied assaulting and attempting to murder the male at The Brae, Bannockburn, on February 23 2024, but were convicted of the crime.

Ross had been free under six separate bail orders from sheriff courts in Stirling, Edinburgh and Glasgow at the time.

The court heard the victim knew both his attackers and did not have any issues with them at the time.

He was with them in the early hours of the morning and walking slightly ahead of them when he was struck with “a heavy object”.

He lost consciousness but came back round.

He was taken to hospital and underwent surgery, including an operation on his head.

One consultant said the pattern of injuries was similar to those he had seen inflicted by hammers in the past.

Non-harassment orders

Defence solicitor advocate Simon Collins told the court Ross, who was already detained, has shown insight into the use of alcohol and other substances.

Victoria Dow, counsel for Mackinnon, of Bannockburn, said he has demonstrated remorse, shame and regret and an understanding of the significant impact on the victim.

The judge made non-harassment orders prohibiting the pair contacting or attempting to contact him.

