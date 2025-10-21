Teenagers jailed for Stirlingshire hammer attack murder bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Teenagers jailed for Stirlingshire hammer attack murder bid

Jacob Ross and Liam Mackinnon were each given extended sentences.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Edinburgh High Court sign
The pair were jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A pair of teenagers who carried out a vicious hammer attack murder bid in Stirlingshire were each jailed for six years.

Jacob Ross and Liam Mackinnon repeatedly struck their victim on the head and body with the weapon and punched, kicked and jumped on him.

He lost consciousness and was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Judge John Morris KC told the pair in sentencing them at the High Court in Edinburgh only a substantial custodial sentence was appropriate, while accounting for their ages and difficult backgrounds.

He imposed two-year periods on licence in the community when they can be returned to jail if they offend again.

The judge told the 19-year-olds: “Had you been older the sentence would have been at least 11 years to punish you for an extremely serious crime.”

Hit with hammer

Ross and Mackinnon had denied assaulting and attempting to murder the male at The Brae, Bannockburn, on February 23 2024, but were convicted of the crime.

Ross had been free under six separate bail orders from sheriff courts in Stirling, Edinburgh and Glasgow at the time.

The court heard the victim knew both his attackers and did not have any issues with them at the time.

He was with them in the early hours of the morning and walking slightly ahead of them when he was struck with “a heavy object”.

He lost consciousness but came back round.

He was taken to hospital and underwent surgery, including an operation on his head.

One consultant said the pattern of injuries was similar to those he had seen inflicted by hammers in the past.

Non-harassment orders

Defence solicitor advocate Simon Collins told the court Ross, who was already detained, has shown insight into the use of alcohol and other substances.

Victoria Dow, counsel for Mackinnon, of Bannockburn, said he has demonstrated remorse, shame and regret and an understanding of the significant impact on the victim.

The judge made non-harassment orders prohibiting the pair contacting or attempting to contact him.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

