Jailed Stirlingshire man got illegal stun gun to use on himself in TikTok videos

A Stirlingshire man bought an illegal stun gun to use on himself in TikTok videos, a court has been told.

Kyle McGrath, 28, from Callander had hoped to make cash from dangerous stunts with the weapon.

The revelation prompted a baffled sheriff to say, “I’m not in touch with the younger generation” before he imposed a 16-month jail term.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard previously McGrath told police searching his home: “It’s legal in England so I didn’t think I would have a problem here.”

His 500,000-volt ScorpyMax device was also capable of firing PAVA and pepper sprays up to two metres.

Fraser McCready, defending, told the court: “The website has nothing on there to say it’s illegal – he thought when he was buying it, it was legal.

“He intended to use it on himself to make YouTube and TikTok videos.

“His intention was to stun himself, make videos, make people laugh and make some cash with it.

“He didn’t know he needed a firearms licence.”

He said McGrath had seen others use stun guns on themselves, prompting Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney’s surprise.

The sheriff told McGrath the maximum available sentence was 10 years in prison, adding: “That’s a reflection of the seriousness placed on this.”

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid previously told the court: “The accused was asked (by police) about his ownership of the item and said ‘I got it at the start of this year from a friend’s website – I forget the name of it’.”

Mr McDermid told the court the stun gun had batteries installed and when tested the device showed a “visible display of sparks” between the electrodes.

A blast of five or more seconds could “immobilise a person, cause disorientation (and) loss of balance”, while a jolt of just a quarter of a second could cause “minor muscle contractions”.

The sprays could cause eye irritation, tightening of the chest or nausea and vomiting.

Across the UK, possession of a stun gun is illegal for the general public under the Firearms Act 1968.

Possessing, purchasing, or acquiring a stun gun without authority is a criminal offence punishable by up to ten years in prison.

