Tuesday court round-up — Tasered on the street

Police had to taser a man who left his Dundee home clutching two knives after saying he was going to stab people.

Stewart Burne-Jones was also sprayed with PAVA after he tried to lunge at an officer, with a blade.

The 39-year-old’s face was visibly marked and reddened when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Burne-Jones was living with his elderly parents and returned home drunk in the early hours of October 20.

During an argument, he said: “I’m going to go stab come c***. I don’t care.”

Prosecutor Angie Clay said the previous offender then picked up two kitchen knives and left the property.

Police were contacted and searching officers saw a man matching Burne-Jones’ description on Strathmartine Road at around 12.25am.

“They alighted from their vehicle and gave verbal demands to show his hands.

“He complied with this but failed to comply with an instruction to remove anything from his waistband.”

Other officers arrived and Burne-Jones pulled out a “large knife” from his right jacket pocket and threw it at one of the officers, striking them on the leg.

Burne-Jones pulled another kitchen knife from his waistband and swung it towards another officers and brandished it.

He was sprayed with PAVA before eventually being arrested.

Hours after the shocking episode, Burne-Jones pled guilty to three charges from custody.

Solicitor Larry Flynn said: “He was tasered and has facial injuries. He is under no illusions about how seriously the court will take these matters.”

Mr Flynn said Burne-Jones had taken “solace” in alcohol following an incident with his parents the previous evening.

He asked for Burne-Jones’ bail to be continued while reports are prepared and offered a different address for his client at a friend’s home but this was turned down.

Killed pensioner

A woman who preyed on elderly people in Dundee has been found guilty of killing a frail 97-year-old pensioner in an attack at his home. Tandy Swinton, 44, was acquitted of the murder of William Lambie but convicted of the lesser offence of culpable homicide. It was revealed after the jury returned it verdict, Swinton had previously targeted her assault victim in a similar manner.

Shop abuse

Stevan Hogg, who racially abused and spat at an employee at a Premier store, has been fined.

He admitted, at Forfar Sheriff Court, assaulting, threatening and abusing the employee at the store on Market Street on October 1 this year, when he shouted, swore, acted aggressively and spat.

He also threw a can at the worker and repeatedly kicked the door of the premises.

He went on to make racist remarks, referring to the man as a “P*ki b*****d.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown noted Hogg, of Roberts Street in Forfar, has previously been convicted of abusing shop staff.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa, defending, said: “It’s alcohol-related.

“When he manages to stay away from alcohol, he’s absolutely fine, he’s a quiet, pleasant man. Unfortunately he started drinking again.”

Ms Jethwa explained Hogg, 33, recently underwent a community detox.

Sheriff Martin-Brown fined him £210 altogether.

Death crash admission

A beloved great-grandmother was killed when she was struck by an “out-of-control” car on a rural Angus road. Patricia Marshall, 74, was cycling with her husband of almost 60 years on the B965 from Friockheim to Inverkeilor when Aly Albosati’s Ford Fiesta hit both of their bicycles. He admitted causing Mrs Marshall’s death by careless driving on June 16 2023.

Drugs discovery

Police raiding a Fife vehicle window tinting business stumbled upon thousands of pounds worth of cocaine.

Officers armed with a search warrant swooped on My Tint Fife in Glenrothes, investigating a different type of potentially criminal activity.

Although that probe did not result in a conviction, police discovered more than 60g of high purity cocaine.

Previously, the Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Mohammed Khalid, 32, is the proprietor and sole director of My Tint Fife.

The company’s premises in Poplar Road, Glenrothes, was raided on May 3 2023, while Khalid was in England.

The firm’s website says it now operates out of the Houston Industrial Estate in Livingston and the court heard he has one employee.

Officers were not there to look for drugs but in a small workspace within the unit, they discovered a bag of cocaine, weighing 63.8g and of 72% purity, valued at at least £2,750.

Police assessed this as excessive for personal use but found no signs of a commercial enterprise such as tick lists or phone messages at either the business unit or Khalid’s home in Beechwood Drive in Glenrothes.

He handed himself into police the next day and in court pled guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

The court heard Khalid’s criminal record includes convictions in England and an analogous crime.

Khalid’s solicitor said: “The offence is one day only, two years ago.

“It was his position this was a degree of possession and a degree of social supply.

“There was absolutely no indication at all that this was commercial supply.”

Sheriff Robert More ordered Khalid to complete 225 hours of unpaid work but added: “The case is of a gravity as would merit the imposition of a period of imprisonment.”

EncroChat dealer’s profits

Dundee gangster Jonathan Wales, who used the EncroChat network for a “hands-off approach” to dealing with his Glaswegian drugs suppliers, made £825,000 from his life of crime. He was jailed for four-years last year and prosecutors launched a proceeds of crime case, in which it was agreed the Crown could recover £12,040 at this point.

Banned

A Fife driver clocked speeding at 91mph on the A92, who later refused to do a breath test, has been handed a three-year road ban and fined £350.

Hugh Docherty, 45, of Croftangry Road, Kelty, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court from custody to plead guilty to two charges.

On October 18 this year at the A92 Kirkcaldy West, he drove a Peugeot at 91mph in a 70mph zone.

He failed to provide two breath specimens for analysis at Kirkcaldy police station.

The court heard Docherty had been disqualified twice before but the first time was about 25 years ago.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.