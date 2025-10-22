Victim suffered broken jaw and nerve damage in Kirkcaldy street fight with father and son

An assault victim suffered a broken jaw and nerve damage in a street fight with a father and son outside a Kirkcaldy bar.

CCTV caught Ian and Jack Grubb’s attack outside Alfie’s in the town’s High Street on November 24 last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard their victim still suffers numbness in his cheek and lip due to a severed nerve caused by the jaw fracture.

The perpetrators, both of Kirkcaldy, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent impairment.

They pushed and seized the man by the body, restrained him and repeatedly punched him, knocking him to the ground.

Jack Grubb, 22, also kicked him on the head.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea from a third accused man, Justin Muir.

Street fight

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson told the court the victim had been socialising in Alfie’s and while outside the bar at around 11pm, became aggrieved by some “close contact” between himself and young members of the Grubb family.

Mr Thomson said there was a discussion between the man and other males which went on for about seven minutes until it became “heated”.

CCTV outside the pub shows the man taking hold of 49-year-old Ian Grubb’s head with his hands.

The pair then start punching each other.

The incident spilled onto the opposite side of the road and is captured on another camera.

The fiscal depute said Ian Grubb pulled the man to the pavement but he got on top of his assailant.

At this point, Jack Grubb became involved by repeatedly punching the man’s back.

As the man tried to regain his footing, Jack Grubb acting alone hauled him to the pavement, where he struck his head, and kicked him once to the face.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital with injuries including multiple bruises to the head and a broken right jaw, which was treated by insertion of a plate and screws.

Lasting impact

A victim impact statement has been lodged with the court.

By April this year, the man was confident the bone had healed but he suffers lack of sensation in his lower lip and lower right side of his cheek.

He said he occasionally salivates or drools without realising until it reaches his clothing or someone points it out.

He adds: “The specialists have informed me that the nerve may not regenerate and the sensation may never return.”

Mitigation reserved

Sheriff Robert More said the impression he has is Ian Grubb had been trying to pacify the man.

His defence lawyer, Christine Hagan, agreed and noted the first visible contact in the footage comes from the man placing his hands on her client’s head.

She said she would reserve mitigation until the next hearing for the production of background reports.

Jack Grubb’s defence agent, Calum Harris, highlighted his client – a manufacturing engineer for the same firm as his father – is a first offender and also reserved further mitigation.

Sheriff More deferred sentencing until November 17 to obtain background reports and bail was continued for both men.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.