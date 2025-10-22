Victim suffered broken jaw and nerve damage in Kirkcaldy street fight with father and son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victim suffered broken jaw and nerve damage in Kirkcaldy street fight with father and son

Ian Grubb and Jack Grubb both admitted assault to severe injury and permanent impairment.

By Jamie McKenzie
Ian (left) and Jack Grubb.
An assault victim suffered a broken jaw and nerve damage in a street fight with a father and son outside a Kirkcaldy bar.

CCTV caught Ian and Jack Grubb’s attack outside Alfie’s in the town’s High Street on November 24 last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard their victim still suffers numbness in his cheek and lip due to a severed nerve caused by the jaw fracture.

The perpetrators, both of Kirkcaldy, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent impairment.

They pushed and seized the man by the body, restrained him and repeatedly punched him, knocking him to the ground.

Jack Grubb, 22, also kicked him on the head.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea from a third accused man, Justin Muir.

Street fight

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson told the court the victim had been socialising in Alfie’s and while outside the bar at around 11pm, became aggrieved by some “close contact” between himself and young members of the Grubb family.

Mr Thomson said there was a discussion between the man and other males which went on for about seven minutes until it became “heated”.

CCTV outside the pub shows the man taking hold of 49-year-old Ian Grubb’s head with his hands.

The pair then start punching each other.

The incident spilled onto the opposite side of the road and is captured on another camera.

The fiscal depute said Ian Grubb pulled the man to the pavement but he got on top of his assailant.

At this point, Jack Grubb became involved by repeatedly punching the man’s back.

As the man tried to regain his footing, Jack Grubb acting alone hauled him to the pavement, where he struck his head, and kicked him once to the face.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital with injuries including multiple bruises to the head and a broken right jaw, which was treated by insertion of a plate and screws.

Lasting impact

A victim impact statement has been lodged with the court.

By April this year, the man was confident the bone had healed but he suffers lack of sensation in his lower lip and lower right side of his cheek.

He said he occasionally salivates or drools without realising until it reaches his clothing or someone points it out.

He adds: “The specialists have informed me that the nerve may not regenerate and the sensation may never return.”

Mitigation reserved

Sheriff Robert More said the impression he has is Ian Grubb had been trying to pacify the man.

His defence lawyer, Christine Hagan, agreed and noted the first visible contact in the footage comes from the man placing his hands on her client’s head.

She said she would reserve mitigation until the next hearing for the production of background reports.

Jack Grubb’s defence agent, Calum Harris, highlighted his client – a manufacturing engineer for the same firm as his father – is a first offender and also reserved further mitigation.

Sheriff More deferred sentencing until November 17 to obtain background reports and bail was continued for both men.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

