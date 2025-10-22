Dundee party-goer pummelled man unconscious over Snappy Shopper order

A drunken thug battered a man unconscious at a Dundee house party because he thought his bank card had been used to order a takeaway from online delivery service Snappy Shopper.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Kevin Traynor’s victim collapsed and blacked out as Traynor pummelled his head and body.

The 31-year-old admitted assaulting the man to his injury at the property on North Lindsay Street on the morning of March 12 this year.

Sheriff John Rafferty told him his record of previous assaults made it difficult to consider anything other than a custodial sentence.

However, he handed Traynor a community payback order after hearing of his sole parental responsibilities due to his partner dying in a house fire four years ago.

Victim was covered in blood

The court heard Traynor had been invited to the flat for drinks by a woman he was accused of assaulting. He was later cleared.

After several hours, he went back to his home in the city’s Arbroath Road.

But the woman called a taxi to his address and persuaded him to return.

Fiscal depute Kate Scarbourgh said: “At some point in the evening, an altercation occurred.

“The accused became aggressive to the complainer and engaged in an argument with him.

“In the course of this argument, the accused repeatedly punched him on the head and body, causing him to fall to the ground.

“He lost consciousness as a result.”

Shocked party-goers called for emergency services.

Police found the victim with blood flowing down his face from a wound in his forehead.

The man also suffered a small cut under his left eye and his face was “significantly” swollen, the court heard.

Snappy Shopper transaction

Traynor’s lawyer said it had been a “rare social outing” for his client, who lost the mother of his child in a 2021 house fire.

“He had gone back to the flat and continued socialising into the early hours.

“At around 9am, he decided to go home and checked his bank account to check he had funds for a taxi.

“He noticed a recent entry for Snappy Shopper, which he wasn’t responsible for.

“He also could not find his wallet.

“Mr Traynor fused those two things in his mind and accused others of using his bank card without permission.

“This led to the complainer and the accused squaring up to each other.”

Traynor fully cooperated with police, he said.

Troubled upbringing

The court heard how Traynor’s father died when he was five and he was put out of his mother and her new partner’s home when he was 15.

At 22, he was made homeless.

His solicitor described the offence as a “reckless reaction” and stressed Traynor was not seeking trouble that night.

He has since modified his drinking, the court heard.

Sheriff Rafferty told Traynor: “You must – and I’m sure you do – anticipate a custodial sentence.”

But he said he was not going to send him to jail, mainly because of his caring responsibilities for his young daughter but also because of a gap in his offending.

“Had this gone to trial and you were found guilty, it would have been inevitable you would go to jail,” the sheriff said.

Traynor was placed on a 10-month restriction of liberty curfew and must stay in his home between 7pm and 5am each night.

The sentence is a direct alternative to prison.

