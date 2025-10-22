Dundee party-goer pummelled man unconscious over Snappy Shopper order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee party-goer pummelled man unconscious over Snappy Shopper order

Kevin Traynor flew into a violent rage, believing another guest had used his bank card to order a take-out from online delivery service Snappy Shopper.

By Jamie Buchan
Kevin Traynor
Kevin Traynor appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A drunken thug battered a man unconscious at a Dundee house party because he thought his bank card had been used to order a takeaway from online delivery service Snappy Shopper.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Kevin Traynor’s victim collapsed and blacked out as Traynor pummelled his head and body.

The 31-year-old admitted assaulting the man to his injury at the property on North Lindsay Street on the morning of March 12 this year.

Sheriff John Rafferty told him his record of previous assaults made it difficult to consider anything other than a custodial sentence.

However, he handed Traynor a community payback order after hearing of his sole parental responsibilities due to his partner dying in a house fire four years ago.

Victim was covered in blood

The court heard Traynor had been invited to the flat for drinks by a woman he was accused of assaulting. He was later cleared.

After several hours, he went back to his home in the city’s Arbroath Road.

But the woman called a taxi to his address and persuaded him to return.

Fiscal depute Kate Scarbourgh said: “At some point in the evening, an altercation occurred.

“The accused became aggressive to the complainer and engaged in an argument with him.

“In the course of this argument, the accused repeatedly punched him on the head and body, causing him to fall to the ground.

“He lost consciousness as a result.”

Shocked party-goers called for emergency services.

Police found the victim with blood flowing down his face from a wound in his forehead.

The man also suffered a small cut under his left eye and his face was “significantly” swollen, the court heard.

Snappy Shopper transaction

Traynor’s lawyer said it had been a “rare social outing” for his client, who lost the mother of his child in a 2021 house fire.

“He had gone back to the flat and continued socialising into the early hours.

“At around 9am, he decided to go home and checked his bank account to check he had funds for a taxi.

“He noticed a recent entry for Snappy Shopper, which he wasn’t responsible for.

“He also could not find his wallet.

“Mr Traynor fused those two things in his mind and accused others of using his bank card without permission.

“This led to the complainer and the accused squaring up to each other.”

Traynor fully cooperated with police, he said.

Troubled upbringing

The court heard how Traynor’s father died when he was five and he was put out of his mother and her new partner’s home when he was 15.

At 22, he was made homeless.

His solicitor described the offence as a “reckless reaction” and stressed Traynor was not seeking trouble that night.

He has since modified his drinking, the court heard.

Sheriff Rafferty told Traynor: “You must – and I’m sure you do – anticipate a custodial sentence.”

But he said he was not going to send him to jail, mainly because of his caring responsibilities for his young daughter but also because of a gap in his offending.

“Had this gone to trial and you were found guilty, it would have been inevitable you would go to jail,” the sheriff said.

Traynor was placed on a 10-month restriction of liberty curfew and must stay in his home between 7pm and 5am each night.

The sentence is a direct alternative to prison.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Patryk Bartkowiak
Kirkcaldy High Street cannabis farmer busted after fire in attic forced building to be…
Lord Bracadale, Sheku Bayoh
Sheku Bayoh inquiry in turmoil as chair resigns over 'lost confidence'
Daily court round-up logo.
Tuesday court round-up — Tasered on the street
Edinburgh High Court sign
Teenagers jailed for Stirlingshire hammer attack murder bid
Tandy Swinton
Woman who preyed on Dundee pensioners guilty of killing 97-year-old
Aly Albosati
Driver admits causing death of much-loved great-grandmother on rural Angus road
Logan Russell
Stirlingshire drug-driver hit pedestrian, 85, with car
BESTPIC - CR0055446, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Kris Boyle Knife Crime campaign. Picture Shows: Kris Boyle (37) in the Hilltown, Dundee, talking about being stabbed as a teenager, but now campaigning for tougher punishments for carrying bladed weapons. Tuesday 14th October 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee shopkeeper’s fight against city knife crime is ‘personal’
Robyn Wilson
Sheriff explains sentencing of Fife cyber student caught with sick video stash
Cannabis under lights
Albanian 'middleman' used English language skills to find St Andrews cannabis base