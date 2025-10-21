Sheriff explains sentencing of Fife cyber student caught with sick video stash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheriff explains sentencing of Fife cyber student caught with sick video stash

Robyn Wilson's hard drive was examined by forensic specialists after police carried out a Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation material raid.

By Ross Gardiner
Robyn Wilson
Sex offender Robyn Wilson was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Fife College cyber awareness student was found with the most explicit type of child abuse videos but was told by a sentencing sheriff the  presumption against short prison sentences means jail is not appropriate. 

Robyn Wilson previously appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to possessing indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children at an address in Kirkcaldy, between May and September last year.

Heavily-bearded Wilson was referred to as “Miss” throughout proceedings.

Police swooped on the 25-year-old’s home and seized a hard drive the offender identified to officers.

After being interviewed by social workers, the accused returned to the dock to be sentenced and was banned from unapproved contact with children, among other things.

Home raid

At an earlier hearing, prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told the court first offender Wilson was at Fife College on a cyber awareness course for 12 months.

Police arrived at the house at 9.15am on September 19 last year.

Their warrant was issued after officers received information indecent images of children had been uploaded to the internet by an account linked to the address.

The court heard unemployed Wilson told police words similar to, “it’s on the hard drive”.

The device identified by the pervert was later forensically examined and found to contain 20 video files depicting child sexual exploitation and abuse material.

Ms Barclay said the children featured were girls and boys, estimated to be aged between six and 10.

The videos, which included penetrative sexual activity with adults, remained accessible to the user.

The fiscal said 13 of the videos were rated category A, the most graphic kind.

She said the videos had a combined run time of more than 20 minutes.

Sentencing explained

Wilson’s solicitor Alan Jackson said: “It’s my submission there are numerous unaddressed issues in this person’s life.

“They tell me the material came through a chat.

“Miss Wilson had previously looked up support websites but never actioned them.

“This person wishes to be supported.”

Sheriff Robert More noted sentencing guidelines point to the starting sentence for Wilson’s offending at 26 weeks in prison but the Scottish Government’s presumption against short sentences directed him away from a custodial sentence.

Sheriff More placed Wilson under supervision for two years and on the sex offenders register for as long.

The sheriff also ordered Wilson to complete the Moving Forward 2 Change programme aimed at rehabilitating sex offenders.

Wilson can have no contact with children under 16 unless approved by a social worker and must complete 60 hours of unpaid work.

‘Commendably honest’

Addressing Wilson, Sheriff More noted the “frankly, entirely relevant” adverse childhood events the offender had endured.

The sheriff added: “Having regard to the justice social work report which was prepared with your co-operation, it is evident that you have been commendably honest with the person who interviewed you.

“The number of images involved in your case, which is one of simple possession, is extremely low.

“You have no previous convictions.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

