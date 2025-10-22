Ex-officer wins £210k after Dundee police control room failings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-officer wins £210k after Dundee police control room failings

Mark Card took Police Scotland to court after being injured in a 2019 incident.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Dundee police HQ in Bell Street
The former officer was injured in 2019 partly due to failings in the police control room in Dundee.

A former police officer who was injured tackling an armed man after incorrect information was given by control room staff in Dundee has won £210,000 in a damages claim.

Mark Card, 49, took Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell to the All Scotland Personal Injury Court in Edinburgh.

He and colleagues were called to a house in Inverness in May 2019, where a man who had been armed with a four-inch-long serrated knife was present.

The male – identified in a judgement as C – had earlier been detained following a disturbance.

Police noted he had the knife in his pocket but before they could apply handcuffs or disarm him, he managed to escape.

The officers radioed Police Scotland’s control room in Dundee and notified them of the situation but staff there incorrectly logged that C was in handcuffs when he fled.

The court heard, as a consequence of this information, a more senior officer decided not to deploy armed officers.

They also failed to log details of C’s extensive criminal record and pending cases.

Mr Card and colleagues entered the property where C was present, unaware the tactical situation was different from that presented by colleagues in Dundee.

House assault

The court heard C was sitting on a bed with his back to Mr Card and with an “unidentified object” in his hands when the officer entered.

Mr Card shouted “show hands” but C got up threw the object and “launched himself” at the officer, landing on him and repeatedly punching his head and body in “a ferocious attack.”

He was eventually brought under control with the help of PAVA spray and a police dog.

Lawyers for Mr Card told Sheriff Iain Nicol the officers in Dundee acted negligently in failing to properly record information and argued the control room acted negligently in failing to deploy armed response officers.

Lawyers for Police Scotland argued Mr Card failed to properly observe established procedures and his training and experience in dealing with the situation.

They argued the pursuer should have taken a more cautious approach in dealing with C and his actions contributed to him being assaulted.

Contributory negligence

In a written judgement published on Wednesday, Sheriff Nicol noted lawyers in the case had agreed Mr Card should receive £350,000 if the police were held to be at total fault.

However, he concluded the pursuer was 40% responsible for what happened and the payment should be reduced accordingly.

He said: “The simple facts of this case are that the pursuer knew the relevant safety principles which applied to the situation which he was confronted with.

“In fulfilment of the duty to take care for his own safety, it was incumbent on the pursuer to act in accordance with his training.”

He added: “The pursuer had an aim and that was to ‘remove C from society so he would no longer pose a threat’.

“However, he went about it by ignoring well established practice and procedure.

“I stop short from holding that he was guilty of the most wanton disregard for his own safety, but if he had simply stopped and thought about his training and drew on his vast experience he would have known he should be communicating with control and remaining outside the property.”

Warnings not relayed

The judgement does not reveal the nature of Mr Card’s injuries but states he left the police force in 2023, before the case was brought to court.

It tells of how police in Dundee updated a log on C with “violent, escaper, conceals, ailments, suicidal and drugs” warnings markings.

The log was further updated stating C “has 10 pending cases, 61 previous convictions, most pending for drug offences, and one from 2018 for assault and possession of an offensive weapon — namely a knife and hammer.”

The court heard that information should have been relayed to the Initial Tactical Firearms Commander to inform a risk assessment and failure to do so contributed to the negligent decision not to deploy armed officers.

The court found Police Scotland staff failed to act appropriately and contributed to a situation where Mr Card ended up being injured.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

