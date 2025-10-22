Ex-officer wins £210k after Dundee police control room failings

A former police officer who was injured tackling an armed man after incorrect information was given by control room staff in Dundee has won £210,000 in a damages claim.

Mark Card, 49, took Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell to the All Scotland Personal Injury Court in Edinburgh.

He and colleagues were called to a house in Inverness in May 2019, where a man who had been armed with a four-inch-long serrated knife was present.

The male – identified in a judgement as C – had earlier been detained following a disturbance.

Police noted he had the knife in his pocket but before they could apply handcuffs or disarm him, he managed to escape.

The officers radioed Police Scotland’s control room in Dundee and notified them of the situation but staff there incorrectly logged that C was in handcuffs when he fled.

The court heard, as a consequence of this information, a more senior officer decided not to deploy armed officers.

They also failed to log details of C’s extensive criminal record and pending cases.

Mr Card and colleagues entered the property where C was present, unaware the tactical situation was different from that presented by colleagues in Dundee.

House assault

The court heard C was sitting on a bed with his back to Mr Card and with an “unidentified object” in his hands when the officer entered.

Mr Card shouted “show hands” but C got up threw the object and “launched himself” at the officer, landing on him and repeatedly punching his head and body in “a ferocious attack.”

He was eventually brought under control with the help of PAVA spray and a police dog.

Lawyers for Mr Card told Sheriff Iain Nicol the officers in Dundee acted negligently in failing to properly record information and argued the control room acted negligently in failing to deploy armed response officers.

Lawyers for Police Scotland argued Mr Card failed to properly observe established procedures and his training and experience in dealing with the situation.

They argued the pursuer should have taken a more cautious approach in dealing with C and his actions contributed to him being assaulted.

Contributory negligence

In a written judgement published on Wednesday, Sheriff Nicol noted lawyers in the case had agreed Mr Card should receive £350,000 if the police were held to be at total fault.

However, he concluded the pursuer was 40% responsible for what happened and the payment should be reduced accordingly.

He said: “The simple facts of this case are that the pursuer knew the relevant safety principles which applied to the situation which he was confronted with.

“In fulfilment of the duty to take care for his own safety, it was incumbent on the pursuer to act in accordance with his training.”

He added: “The pursuer had an aim and that was to ‘remove C from society so he would no longer pose a threat’.

“However, he went about it by ignoring well established practice and procedure.

“I stop short from holding that he was guilty of the most wanton disregard for his own safety, but if he had simply stopped and thought about his training and drew on his vast experience he would have known he should be communicating with control and remaining outside the property.”

Warnings not relayed

The judgement does not reveal the nature of Mr Card’s injuries but states he left the police force in 2023, before the case was brought to court.

It tells of how police in Dundee updated a log on C with “violent, escaper, conceals, ailments, suicidal and drugs” warnings markings.

The log was further updated stating C “has 10 pending cases, 61 previous convictions, most pending for drug offences, and one from 2018 for assault and possession of an offensive weapon — namely a knife and hammer.”

The court heard that information should have been relayed to the Initial Tactical Firearms Commander to inform a risk assessment and failure to do so contributed to the negligent decision not to deploy armed officers.

The court found Police Scotland staff failed to act appropriately and contributed to a situation where Mr Card ended up being injured.

