Dundee court to debate whether migrants are protected group under hate crime laws

Lawyers acting for a Dundee anti-immigration protestor are challenging whether migrants are a protected group under hate crime laws.

David Tarbett is accused of making a hateful Facebook post about migrants, claiming they intended to commit acts of violence towards children in schools and nurseries.

Tarbett is yet to make a plea in connection with the allegation on summary complaint, having previously appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

His legal team believe the charge may be flawed and if a sheriff rules in Tarbett’s favour, the prosecution could be thrown out.

A debate will be held at the same court at the request of solicitor Jim Caird following a case management hearing on Thursday.

Arguments begin

In a fiery exchange, Sheriff John Rafferty questioned Mr Caird’s plea to the relevancy of the charge.

The solicitor said: “My purpose is that migrants are not necessarily a protected group.

“There’s a list of various protected groups.”

Sheriff Rafferty responded: “These are racial matters. Are those native to the UK a racial group? Those native to Africa? Australia? Asia?”

“Well, possibly,” Mr Caird replied before the sheriff said: “Not possibly – they are.”

Mr Caird said: “These are things we would like to debate.

“A migrant can migrate away and migrate back.

“Whether that would make them a separate group is another matter.

“We are trying to find (legal) authorities. There are authorities in England.”

Fiscal depute Laura Farquhar said it was the Crown’s position migrants are classified as a racial group.

City protests

Tarbett has regularly organised protests and marches in Dundee opposing asylum seekers in the city.

The gatherings have triggered a major police response, with demonstrators routinely met by counter-action from Stand Up to Racism Tayside and the Dundee Trades Union Council.

Speaking to The Courier previously, Tarbett said his aim was to protect “women and kids” from “illegal immigrants”.

Tarbett allegedly communicated “material” that a “reasonable person would consider to be threatening, abusive or insulting” on September 24.

He is accused of making a public post on Facebook containing offensive remarks about migrants, stating they were “intending to commit acts of violence towards children within school and nursery settings”.

It is alleged Tarbett either intended to stir up hatred against a group of persons based on their race, colour, nationality, citizenship or ethnic origins or it was likely to result in hatred being stirred up under the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021.

Tarbett’s bail was continued ahead of the debate, to be held before a different sheriff, next month.

