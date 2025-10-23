Dundee court to debate whether migrants are protected group under hate crime laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee court to debate whether migrants are protected group under hate crime laws

The debate came after city man David Tarbett was charged with a hate crime for Facebook comments.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee protest
Dundee has been the site of anti-immigration protests recently, some organised by the accused. Image: DC Thomson

Lawyers acting for a Dundee anti-immigration protestor are challenging whether migrants are a protected group under hate crime laws.

David Tarbett is accused of making a hateful Facebook post about migrants, claiming they intended to commit acts of violence towards children in schools and nurseries.

Tarbett is yet to make a plea in connection with the allegation on summary complaint, having previously appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

His legal team believe the charge may be flawed and if a sheriff rules in Tarbett’s favour, the prosecution could be thrown out.

A debate will be held at the same court at the request of solicitor Jim Caird following a case management hearing on Thursday.

Arguments begin

In a fiery exchange, Sheriff John Rafferty questioned Mr Caird’s plea to the relevancy of the charge.

The solicitor said: “My purpose is that migrants are not necessarily a protected group.

“There’s a list of various protected groups.”

Sheriff Rafferty responded: “These are racial matters. Are those native to the UK a racial group? Those native to Africa? Australia? Asia?”

“Well, possibly,” Mr Caird replied before the sheriff said: “Not possibly – they are.”

Dundee Sheriff Court
The debate will be heard at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Mr Caird said: “These are things we would like to debate.

“A migrant can migrate away and migrate back.

“Whether that would make them a separate group is another matter.

“We are trying to find (legal) authorities. There are authorities in England.”

Fiscal depute Laura Farquhar said it was the Crown’s position migrants are classified as a racial group.

City protests

Tarbett has regularly organised protests and marches in Dundee opposing asylum seekers in the city.

The gatherings have triggered a major police response, with demonstrators routinely met by counter-action from Stand Up to Racism Tayside and the Dundee Trades Union Council.

Speaking to The Courier previously, Tarbett said his aim was to protect “women and kids” from “illegal immigrants”.

Anti-immigration rallies have been met with counter-protests on Dundee. Images: DC Thomson

Tarbett allegedly communicated “material” that a “reasonable person would consider to be threatening, abusive or insulting” on September 24.

He is accused of making a public post on Facebook containing offensive remarks about migrants, stating they were “intending to commit acts of violence towards children within school and nursery settings”.

It is alleged Tarbett either intended to stir up hatred against a group of persons based on their race, colour, nationality, citizenship or ethnic origins or it was likely to result in hatred being stirred up under the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021.

Tarbett’s bail was continued ahead of the debate, to be held before a different sheriff, next month.

