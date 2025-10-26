Sentencing for man who ripped off ear chunk in Monifieth hotel horror attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Sentencing for man who ripped off ear chunk in Monifieth hotel horror attack

Henry Croll used his teeth to disfigure his victim.

By Gordon Currie
Henry Croll, aka George McPhee
Henry Croll, aka George McPhee.

A 22-year-old who ripped off part of an associate’s ear in a savage attack in a Monifieth hotel reception has avoided jail because of his age.

The chunk of ear was found on the Premier Inn floor after Henry Croll used his teeth to tear it off.

The victim was left scarred for life, a court heard.

Croll – also known as George McPhee – was spared prison because he is under 25.

Sheriff George Way heard he has become a regular churchgoer since the March 9 attack and placed him under supervision for two years.

Sheriff Way, who also imposed a £2,000 compensation order, said: “It’s quite clear this was a moment of red mist.”

He noted the accused’s past substance misuse problems— now “conquered” — and said a custodial sentence “would unquestionably be merited”.

He told Croll, from Kelty: “Be very clear, this is a direct alternative to custody.

“All that’s keeping you out of jail is your age.

“You need to comply with supervision and you need to pay the compensation — it’s not negotiable.”

Savage assault after ‘dafty’ comment

Croll admitted assaulting and severely injuring his victim, who was being housed in temporary accommodation at the Premier Inn by Angus Council at the time.

Dundee Sheriff Court was previously told by fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie: “The accused received a call from an unknown person and his demeanour changed.

“He became upset with the complainer saying: ‘Do you think I’m a dafty?’

“Feeling unsafe, the witness left his room and sought assistance from the reception manager.”

He only managed to say “excuse me” to the receptionist before being interrupted by Croll who said: “You’re grassing on me to reception.

“You think I’m a dafty because I’m a McPhee?”

Croll then punched him, knocking him off balance, before raining down blows and biting his ear.

The shocking episode was captured on CCTV, with the victim seen grabbing pens from the desk and following Croll. The receptionist pressed a panic alarm and locked the door.

Ms Ritchie said: “Police saw a piece of ear lying on the reception area floor.”

Both men had fled by the time officers arrived but the victim was found at the nearby McDonald’s, covered in blood and with part of his lower ear lobe missing.

He was uncooperative with police and it is unclear if he sought hospital treatment.

The court heard Croll has previous convictions for assault, abusive behaviour and possessing a blade in public.

