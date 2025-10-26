Sentencing for man who ripped off ear chunk in Monifieth hotel horror attack

A 22-year-old who ripped off part of an associate’s ear in a savage attack in a Monifieth hotel reception has avoided jail because of his age.

The chunk of ear was found on the Premier Inn floor after Henry Croll used his teeth to tear it off.

The victim was left scarred for life, a court heard.

Croll – also known as George McPhee – was spared prison because he is under 25.

Sheriff George Way heard he has become a regular churchgoer since the March 9 attack and placed him under supervision for two years.

Sheriff Way, who also imposed a £2,000 compensation order, said: “It’s quite clear this was a moment of red mist.”

He noted the accused’s past substance misuse problems— now “conquered” — and said a custodial sentence “would unquestionably be merited”.

He told Croll, from Kelty: “Be very clear, this is a direct alternative to custody.

“All that’s keeping you out of jail is your age.

“You need to comply with supervision and you need to pay the compensation — it’s not negotiable.”

Savage assault after ‘dafty’ comment

Croll admitted assaulting and severely injuring his victim, who was being housed in temporary accommodation at the Premier Inn by Angus Council at the time.

Dundee Sheriff Court was previously told by fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie: “The accused received a call from an unknown person and his demeanour changed.

“He became upset with the complainer saying: ‘Do you think I’m a dafty?’

“Feeling unsafe, the witness left his room and sought assistance from the reception manager.”

He only managed to say “excuse me” to the receptionist before being interrupted by Croll who said: “You’re grassing on me to reception.

“You think I’m a dafty because I’m a McPhee?”

Croll then punched him, knocking him off balance, before raining down blows and biting his ear.

The shocking episode was captured on CCTV, with the victim seen grabbing pens from the desk and following Croll. The receptionist pressed a panic alarm and locked the door.

Ms Ritchie said: “Police saw a piece of ear lying on the reception area floor.”

Both men had fled by the time officers arrived but the victim was found at the nearby McDonald’s, covered in blood and with part of his lower ear lobe missing.

He was uncooperative with police and it is unclear if he sought hospital treatment.

The court heard Croll has previous convictions for assault, abusive behaviour and possessing a blade in public.

