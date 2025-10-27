Serving police officer charged with sexual assault in St Andrews pub

A serving police officer is to stand trial over claims he sexually assaulted a man in a St Andrews pub.

James McIntosh is also accused of a separate assault charge on the same man at a different bar in the Fife town.

McIntosh pled not guilty to the two allegations against him at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged McIntosh, whose address was given as care of Professional Standards, Bucksburn Police Office, Aberdeen, assaulted the man at Molly Malones, Alexander Place, on September 2 this year.

He allegedly forced a vape into his mouth, seized his hand and bit him on the body.

On the same date, McIntosh allegedly sexually assaulted the same man at The Old Vic on St Mary’s Place.

Prosecutors allege the 26-year-old seized him by the face and neck, before pushing his head back and kissing him on the lips.

McIntosh is currently subject to bail conditions not to approach or contact the man.

Defence solicitor Lauren Gunn said at a case management hearing McIntosh wished to plead not guilty to both charges.

Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for February and continued McIntosh’s bail.

