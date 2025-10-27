Serving police officer charged with sexual assault in St Andrews pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Serving police officer charged with sexual assault in St Andrews pub

James McIntosh will stand trial next year.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee Sheriff Court
The trial will take place at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A serving police officer is to stand trial over claims he sexually assaulted a man in a St Andrews pub.

James McIntosh is also accused of a separate assault charge on the same man at a different bar in the Fife town.

McIntosh pled not guilty to the two allegations against him at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged McIntosh, whose address was given as care of Professional Standards, Bucksburn Police Office, Aberdeen, assaulted the man at Molly Malones, Alexander Place, on September 2 this year.

He allegedly forced a vape into his mouth, seized his hand and bit him on the body.

On the same date, McIntosh allegedly sexually assaulted the same man at The Old Vic on St Mary’s Place.

Prosecutors allege the 26-year-old seized him by the face and neck, before pushing his head back and kissing him on the lips.

McIntosh is currently subject to bail conditions not to approach or contact the man.

Defence solicitor Lauren Gunn said at a case management hearing McIntosh wished to plead not guilty to both charges.

Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for February and continued McIntosh’s bail.

