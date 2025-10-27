Wedding guest needed head wound stapled after Fife fight

A wedding guest needed a head wound stapled after a fight outside a Fife hotel.

Louise McCabe approached the victim to get her phone number for a man with whom she had been socialising during a night out.

She had been at the rear door of the City Hotel, which backs onto the Glen Bridge car park in Dunfermline, where the fight happened after an exchange of words at around midnight on August 10 last year.

McCabe, 37, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to an amended charge of conducting herself in a threatening or abusive manner by fighting with the other woman.

She had originally been accused of assaulting the woman by repeatedly striking her on the head with a mobile phone and kicking her on the head.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court both the wedding guest and McCabe had had a “relatively large” amount to drink.

The fiscal depute said “words were exchanged” and a “fight ensues”, resulting in the woman being taken to hospital.

Medics treated her for a head injury — with three staples placed in her head — and bruising to her arms, wrist and jaw.

The fiscal said there were other people there during the fight, particularly males who “thought it best to let the two of them fight it out”.

Defence lawyer Lucy Martin said McCabe had been out in Dunfermline alone and went to the Seven Kings pub, close to the City Hotel.

During the night out she met a group of people and was asked by one of the males to approach the woman, a stranger, to get her number for him.

The lawyer said McCabe believes the other woman was “quite aggressive with her” and “started it” but knows she reacted badly.

Ms Martin said McCabe, formerly of Dunfermline but now of Alloa, accepts events were fuelled by alcohol.

The solicitor said McCabe is “upset” by her behaviour and described it as “out of character” and that she is remorseful for any hurt caused.

She said McCabe’s last analogous offence was prosecuted at Justice of the Peace court level.

Sheriff Paul Ralph fined her £300 and told her: “The perils of being a ‘go for’ and agreeing to do some stranger’s work for them in approaching someone — and finding yourself as a result here today — probably spoiled not only your night out but I’m pretty sure it spoiled the wedding for (the woman) who was minding her own business at the back door.”

