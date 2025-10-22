Wednesday court round-up — Lidl hate crime and XL Bully attack

A woman charged under hate crime legislation after a racist outburst at a Dundee Lidl has been tagged.

Andrea Westwater racially abused a security guard at the South Road store on September 21 last year.

During her tantrum she threatened to stab the shop’s manager.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Westwater was challenged by staff at the store at around 8.30pm and she became aggressive and called a security guard a “black b*****d”.

Westwater followed this with the stab threat to the manager, telling him: “You’re getting done.”

The 43-year-old, of Burnside Street, admitted charges of racially-aggravated and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Her not guilty plea to a third allegation of shoplifting beauty products was accepted.

Sheriff John Rafferty told Westwater: “These remarks only demean the author of the remarks and no one else.”

She was ordered to stay at home between 7pm and 5am as part of a month-long restriction of liberty curfew.

Snappy Shopper rage

A drunken thug battered a man unconscious at a Dundee house party because he thought his bank card had been used to order a takeaway from online delivery service Snappy Shopper. Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Kevin Traynor’s victim collapsed and blacked out as the offender pummelled his head and body.

Cocaine-driver joiner

A joiner caught driving with cocaine in his system in Angus has been banned from the road.

Liam Whitton, 32, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit driving with almost triple the limit drug metabolite benzoylecgonine in his system (147mics/ 50).

Whitton was stopped on the A935 between Montrose and Brechin on May 15 this year.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “He was drinking and also some cocaine was taken in the late night to early morning.

“He drove the following dinner time. He appreciates he’s the author of his own misfortune.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown disqualified Whitton, of Park View in Brechin, for a year and fined him £355 altogether.

Cannabis farmer evacuation

A cannabis farmer, busted after a fire in his attic in Kirkcaldy High Street led to the discovery of his cultivation, told a startled witness, “I’m f**ked”. Patryk Bartkowiak had been growing 42 cannabis plants with a potential street value of more than £23,500.

Peed in police van

A motorist caught drink-driving outside an Angus pub kicked off at police and urinated in their van on the way to Dundee HQ.

Jesse Todd, 34, of Tolbooth Wynd in Anstruther, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit three offences committed after a night out at the Birkhill Inn on August 30.

He admitted driving with excess alcohol in his system (54mics/ 22).

He acted in a threatening or abusive manner – repeatedly shouting and swearing, making violent threats and repeatedly striking his head on the interior of a police van, urinating threatening to spit on police and making racist remarks.

He then assaulted a PC at West Bell Street headquarters by trying to bite his arm.

Solicitor Gary Foulis said his client is working with a veterans organisation.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown banned Todd from the road for a year and fined him £520 altogether.

She said: “It looks like he’s doing therapy there which would probably be more intense than supervision.”

Father and son assault

An assault victim suffered a broken jaw and nerve damage in a street fight with a father and son outside a Kirkcaldy bar. CCTV caught Ian and Jack Grubb’s attack outside Alfie’s in the town’s High Street on November 24 last year.

XL Bully attack

Reports have been ordered on a woman who allowed her XL Bully to attack another dog and its owner in Dundee.

Kathrine Thomson previously pled guilty to having the dog unmuzzled in public before the attack on Kinnaird Street, where she lives.

Thomson was brought into custody and appeared from the cells at Dundee Sheriff Court, having failed to turn up for a previous court hearing.

On March 9 2024, the dog lunged at a man and his Lhasa Apso, which it seized by the body, biting and injuring it.

A violent struggle ensued and the man, according to court papers, was “placed in the apprehension of injury”.

Despite the efforts of others, the XL Bully remained out of control and bit the man on the body to his injury.

Thomson, 36, also breached the terms of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 by allowing the dog to be unmuzzled on various occasions between March 9 and June 3 2024.

She had previously pled guilty to the two charges but a warrant had to be granted for her arrest in September after she failed to appear for sentencing.

Solicitor Kyra Strachan said Thomson cited poor mental health as the primary reason for not turning up.

She also confirmed the XL Bully has since been put to sleep.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence until next month for a social work report to be prepared and released her on bail.

