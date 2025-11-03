Engineer who falsified Dundee flight school records spared jail

A senior engineer who falsified records at a collapsed Dundee flight school was spared a prison sentence.

Stuart McPherson previously admitted making bogus logbook entries at Tayside Aviation which later collapsed.

The 67-year-old later claimed that he was under pressure from bosses at the time of his fraudulent scheme.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how an essential piece of equipment used to test airworthiness was missing from the firm’s then-base at Dundee Airport.

A leak was later discovered on an aircraft McPherson approved as being safe to fly.

McPherson signed off or approved more than 70 incorrect entries between October 2021 and May 2022 with 14 different aircraft affected.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said he stepped back from jailing McPherson because his sentencing powers were “wholly unsatisfactory”.

McPherson was prosecuted at summary level which carries a maximum prison term of 12 months.

Tayside Aviation, founded in 1968, fell into administration in April 2023 which resulted in 22 jobs being lost.

The firm offered trainee pilots the opportunity to obtain private licences as well as commercial flight training.

Its former owner – Tony Banks – claimed he raised the alarm about the false entries and said he spent a six-figure sum on ensuring planes were safe.

‘Made-up’ figures

Prosecutor Lana Muir described how part of McPherson’s duty was to carry out inspections and tests of light aircraft to maintain them in a “flight-worthy state”.

Mandatory checks and records are required, with the court hearing how without these checks, the planes “should not fly”.

Ms Muir said: “The checks are carried out on a piotic static system using a piotic static test kit.

“It determines altitude and airspeed.

“The kit was not physically on site having been sent for recalibration in November 2021 by the accused. It was still off-site in May 2022.”

McPherson took over the role as continuing airworthy manager and his crimes came to light through an email sent to a person he was training.

“He (the witness) mistakenly thought he was being asked about the whereabouts of the kit and discovered it was missing,” Ms Muir added.

“The witness drew this to the attention of the compliance manager.

“The witness asked the accused how engineers would get the calibration figures when the equipment was not there.

“The accused replied ‘the engineers would be making them up’.”

Re-tests

A report was made to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which immediately pursued a criminal investigation due to the “high risk to aviation posed” and the “blatant disregard displayed”.

It was revealed other workers under McPherson’s direction and supervision also falsified documentation.

Ms Muir added: “All of the aircraft were re-tested and Aircraft G-TDSC was found to have a leak that required investigation.

“All other aircraft were found to have been within the allowable tolerances.”

McPherson, of Scone, pled guilty to forming a fraudulent scheme while acting with others to enter incorrect readings into logbooks and forging certificates of airworthiness between October 2021 and May 2022 at Tayside Aviation Ltd.

Weekend woes

The sheriff ordered a further investigation into “rudimentary” equipment found on-site, which McPherson said had been used to test aircraft.

Fiscal depute Lee Corr confirmed on Monday McPherson’s position was accurate.

“He regrets not being strong enough to stand up to other people,” defence solicitor David Duncan said.

“These events have taken a fair toll on him in terms of his mental health and working position as well.

“There was no personal gain available to Mr McPherson other than keeping other people right.”

McPherson was ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work.

However, he raised an eyebrow to Sheriff Niven-Smith and asked if it would be carried out at weekends.

The sheriff said: “I don’t know what commitments you have but if you don’t accept the order then you’d be doing a prison regime at weekends.”

