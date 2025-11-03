Dundee man accused of stabbing to death NHS worker from Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man accused of stabbing to death NHS worker from Fife

At Dundee Sheriff Court, charges were levelled against Calum Miller, 26, in his absence.

By Ciaran Shanks
Natalie Egan.
A Dundee man has been accused of murdering Natalie Egan. Image: Facebook

A man accused of stabbing to death Fife NHS worker Natalie Egan in a burning Dundee home has been remanded in custody.

Ms Egan was found dead after emergency services, including fire crews, rushed to the address on Byron Street at around 7am on October 31.

The Glenrothes woman was described as “loving” and “caring” by devastated friends on social media.

Calum Miller, 26, is now in custody in connection with Ms Egan’s death.

He did not appear in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court but the case called in his absence and he was accused of murdering Ms Egan by stabbing her repeatedly.

He was further accused of stealing a car and other thefts.

Miller, of Glenagnes Road, is scheduled to appear at the same court next week.

No plea was offered on Miller’s behalf when the case called in private on petition.

Miller was committed for further examination by Sheriff John Rafferty prior to formally remanding him in custody.

Police on Byron Street
Police activity has continued at Byron Street since Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Police Scotland said the family of Ms Egan – who worked for NHS Tayside – were being supported by specially-trained officers.

Cordons were initially put in place around Byron Street and Kenmore Gardens, with armed officers reported as attending on the street where Miller was residing.

Tributes have been paid on Facebook.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

