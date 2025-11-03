Dundee man accused of stabbing to death NHS worker from Fife

A man accused of stabbing to death Fife NHS worker Natalie Egan in a burning Dundee home has been remanded in custody.

Ms Egan was found dead after emergency services, including fire crews, rushed to the address on Byron Street at around 7am on October 31.

The Glenrothes woman was described as “loving” and “caring” by devastated friends on social media.

Calum Miller, 26, is now in custody in connection with Ms Egan’s death.

He did not appear in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court but the case called in his absence and he was accused of murdering Ms Egan by stabbing her repeatedly.

He was further accused of stealing a car and other thefts.

Miller, of Glenagnes Road, is scheduled to appear at the same court next week.

No plea was offered on Miller’s behalf when the case called in private on petition.

Miller was committed for further examination by Sheriff John Rafferty prior to formally remanding him in custody.

Police Scotland said the family of Ms Egan – who worked for NHS Tayside – were being supported by specially-trained officers.

Cordons were initially put in place around Byron Street and Kenmore Gardens, with armed officers reported as attending on the street where Miller was residing.

Tributes have been paid on Facebook.

