Home News Courts

Sheku Bayoh inquiry in turmoil as chair resigns over ‘lost confidence’

Lord Bracadale has quit the inquiry with immediate effect.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Lord Bracadale, Sheku Bayoh
Lord Bracadale has resigned as chair of the Sheku Bayoh inquiry.

The Sheku Bayoh death inquiry has been thrown in turmoil with the resignation of its chair.

Lord Bracadale has presided over the inquiry since May 2022, examining the circumstances of Mr Bayoh’s death in police custody in Kirkcaldy seven years before, its aftermath and whether his race played a part.

The lengthy evidence sessions were complete and the inquiry was ready to move to closing submissions, followed by the chair’s report.

On Tuesday, he announced his decision to resign with immediate effect.

A new chair will now have to be appointed by The Scottish Ministers to review all the evidence heard so far.

Family meetings

The shocking turn of events came two months after Lord Bracadale had ruled he should not remove himself from the process after claims by the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) his meetings with Mr Bayoh’s family had raised a perception of bias against officers.

Lord Bracadale
Lord Bracadale was presiding over the inquiry. Image: Sheku Bayoh inquiry livestream

In a resignation letter, the law lord said he had hoped this would end the matter but he wrote: “In the event, the Scottish Police Federation raised a judicial review of my decision.

“A number of core participants entered the process….As the judicial review process developed it became clear that the concerns about my conduct had not been allayed by my decision and that the criticisms have persisted.

“As a result, it is now clear to me that many of the core participants have lost confidence in my conduct of the Inquiry to such an extent that it cannot be retrieved.”

He goes on: “I am concerned that the majority of core participants would have no confidence in the findings of any report prepared by me.

“I consider that that, in turn, would be likely to have a damaging effect on public confidence in the findings of a report prepared by me and recommendations flowing from it.

“In my view the best interests of the Inquiry would be served by the appointment of a new chair to whom the existing evidence, all of which is available on tape and transcript, would be available.”

Sheku Bayoh.
Sheku Bayoh. Image supplied.

Lord Bracadale defended his meetings with Mr Bayoh’s family, pointing out “it became apparent at various points that they were losing confidence in the Inquiry and were likely to cease engaging with it” and he feared they would walk out of the process.

He wrote: “I very much regret that my conduct in relation to meeting the families for what I considered to be a reasonable purpose of maintaining their engagement with the
Inquiry has led to a loss of confidence by other core participants in my position as
Chair.”

The Scottish Police Federation responded to the news by restating Lord Bracadale’s position had become untenable.

General Secretary David Kennedy said: “It is unfortunate for all those involved in the inquiry that this situation has occurred.

“The meetings between Lord Bracadale and the family of Sheku Bayoh had created an appearance of bias.”

Lawyer Aamer Anwar, on behalf of Mr Bayoh’s “devastated” family said “an unholy trinity of the police, SPF and Crown Office have tried their very best to shut down this Inquiry, but they cannot hide from the truth”.

Sheku Bayoh supporters
Supporters of Sheku Bayoh outside Capital House in Edinburgh, ahead of a two-day hearing. Image: PA

Mr Bayoh died on May 3 2015 after being restrained by officers on Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy.

Officers had been responding to numerous 999 calls about a man seen with a knife in the area, some stating he had struck vehicles with it.

Lord Bracadale (Alastair P Campbell) was a High Court judge from 2003 to his retiral in 2017.

