Thursday court round-up — Beard ripped and hair pulled out

A paedophile on the sex offenders register for life is now serving an extended prison sentence.

Jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court previously took just 13 minutes to find William Cox guilty of downloading child abuse material from a Russian website.

The lying 68-year-old claimed he was using the seedy site to research the war in Ukraine.

Almost 200 files were discovered on Cox’s phone and he was found guilty of making indecent images of children in August 2023.

In 2016, Cox admitted “piggybacking” off the Charleston Library wi-fi in order to download more than 10,000 images and videos of child abuse.

He had been remanded in custody following his recent conviction and appeared for sentencing via video link from HMP Perth.

Cox was previously made subject to the sex offenders register for life and is now subject to a stringent Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Solicitor John Boyle said: “There’s a fairly extensive risk assessment which indicates there’s a risk of further sexual offending without intervention.”

Sheriff Paul Brown imposed a two-year extended sentence, 12 months of which will be in custody.

Dodgy builder

The bosses of a Montrose town centre takeaway were left nearly £20,000 out of pocket when a rogue builder disappeared with cash and failed to deliver work or material. Eyyup Bugaakca pled guilty to an amended charge of theft when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court ahead of a scheduled trial.

Beard ripped

A woman ripped off part her partner’s beard and broke his nose during a series of domestic attacks at their home in Perth.

Nicole Melville admitted assaulting her boyfriend to his injury on separate occasions between May 2022 and January 2024.

The 37-year-old was described by Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon as also a victim in a “toxic relationship”.

Fiscal depute Katie Stewart, prosecuting, said the couple had known each other for 10 years and were in an on-off relationship, described as “problematic”.

In May 2022, Melville attacked her partner during an argument, trying to scratch him with her nails.

When he held her hands down, she headbutted him to the face, breaking his nose.

The matter was not reported to police at the time but was raised a few years later.

Officers found that in May 2023, during another argument, Melville pulled a chunk of hair from the right side of her partner’s head.

She attacked the man again in September 2023, following an argument about lights being switched on.

Defence agent Kirsty Watson said her client had complained about her partner to Police Scotland on numerous occasions but she said these were “never fully investigated.”

“Thankfully she got out of the relationship. She has taken steps to ensure her safety.

“There seems to be blame on each side but she does not shy away from her conduct, which knows was inexcusable.”

The court heard Melville developed a dependency on drugs during the relationship, which she was now addressing.

She was placed on supervision for a year and a 163-day curfew.

Burns victim had cannabis

The victim of an alleged fire attack was caught dealing cannabis from his Perth home. David Owen suffered burns to 15% of his body when he was allegedly set on fire after being doused with lighter fluid at a house party in the city earlier this year. He appeared in the dock for sentencing after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis at on September 1 last year – months before he was burned in July 2025.

Hair pulled out

An Angus pig farm worker pulled out a clump of his wife’s hair after a night of drinking and watching football.

Marius Streata appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court with the assistance of a Romanian interpreter to admit the domestically-aggravated assault at his home near Monikie on August 28.

At an earlier hearing, he pled guilty to injuring the woman by pulling her to the ground by her hair, repeatedly slapping her to the face and ripping her clothing.

Prosecutor Lana Muir said the dispute arose when the woman asked Streata, her husband of 10 years, to leave and he grabbed her.

She eventually contacted her sister who phoned police.

First offender Streata, 35, told officers: “It is my fault.”

Solicitor Julita Blazniak said her client was candid and remorseful to social workers who interviewed him about the incident.

“Mr Streata admits the marriage has been on a rocky path over the past year.

“Nonetheless, he accepts the behaviour displayed by him was simply unacceptable.

“He accepts it should never have happened, he should have walked away and spoke to the complainer when he calmed down.

“He is very remorseful about what happened and says it was a one-off incident. They’ve been separated since this incident.

“They were building a house in Romania together, they’d been using all their savings.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie ordered Streata to be of good behaviour for the next four months and said the offender would be fined if he kept out of trouble.

