Shamed prison dog handler refused to apologise for sex assault at HMP Perth

A sex pest prison officer showed no emotion and refused to apologise after being pulled up for sexually assaulting a colleague at HMP Perth.

Prison dog handler Simon Buck waited until they were alone before striking his victim on the buttock.

Weeks earlier he had taken a photo of the same woman at Castle Huntly and told her: “That’ll be one for the w**k bank.”

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 57-year-old went on to sexually assault another female workmate at Fauldhouse Prison.

Married Buck returned to the dock for sentencing, having previously admitted the three offences.

His victims came forward after he was last year convicted of similar conduct against a male colleague at a central belt jail.

Misconduct inquiry

Fiscal depute Katie Stewart, prosecuting, said Buck had been employed by the Scottish Prison Service as a dog handler and instructor.

“He worked at a variety of prison establishments throughout Scotland.

“A misconduct inquiry was instigated following complaints regarding his inappropriate behaviour.

“In January 2024, Police Scotland were made aware of these complaints and inquiries were carried out.”

She said Buck’s first female victim also worked for the SPS and had known him for several years.

“The witness knew that the accused had been suspended from work, following incidents that had been reported.

“She too had an incident which she wished to report to police.”

Ms Stewart said the witness told how she attended at HMP Castle Huntly for a training day on September 7 2022.

“There were no issues during the course of the training,” the fiscal depute said.

“However, at the conclusion the accused stated that the witness had not been present for a recent team photograph.

“He suggested taking a picture of her in the prison grounds, along with her dogs.”

Buck took a snap with his mobile phone and told her: “That’s a good one. That’ll be one for the w**k bank.”

The woman, who was disgusted, challenged his comments, Ms Stewart said.

Didn’t apologise

In November 2022, the same woman was working a shift at HMP Perth.

“On her arrival, she made her way to the security office and saw that Buck was already there,” said Ms Stewart.

“He waited until other staff left the room, before approaching the witness and, using his left hand, struck her hard on the right buttock.

“She again challenged the accused and warned him never to touch her again.

“The accused didn’t show any emotion nor did he apologise.

“The witness was once again alarmed by the accused’s behaviour.”

Unwanted kiss

The court also heard about the third incident at HMP Fauldhouse, where Buck was usually based.

On January 9 2023, Buck was there as an instructor leading a course on dog licensing.

Ms Stewart said the victim, also a SPS worker, was in a staff room during a refreshment break.

“When she finished her break she walked to the bathroom,” the prosecutor said.

“As she walked, the accused appeared and placed his arm around her neck and pulled her into an office.

“He thereafter kissed the woman on the cheek.”

Buck told his speechless victim: “You know that I really love you.”

Ms Stewart said: “The witness pulled herself away from him. She was stunned and shocked by his actions.

“She went and locked herself in a cubicle as she had no idea what had just happened.”

All incidents were reported to Police Scotland and Buck was arrested on August 12 last year.

‘Distressing and appalling’

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, accepted there was a “degree of minimisation” in his client’s pre-sentencing report.

“But he is able to recognise the effect his conduct has had on the complainers,” he said.

Mr Davie said his client’s mental health had suffered since the allegations were raised.

“He is taking steps to address these issues,” he said.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Buck: “These offences were numerous in nature and all involved females in the workplace.

“It would have been distressing to them.”

He said the comment he made to the first victim after taking her photo was “appalling”.

“These came after a similar conviction involving a male colleague,” the sheriff said.

“I do consider the custody threshold has been reached in relation to you.

“But I am satisfied there is an alternative.”

Buck was placed on supervision for two years and ordered to take part in the Moving Forward 2 Change programme for sex offenders.

He was further ordered to carry out 270 hours unpaid work.

Buck, of Larkhall, will stay on the sex offenders register for two years.

Lasting impact of crimes

The Courier understands Buck left his post after the allegations were raised against him.

He appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court in July 2024, where he admitted a single sexual assault on a male victim.

For that he was placed on supervision for 12 months.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said: “We recognise the profound and lasting impact such crimes have on survivors.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.