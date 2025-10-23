Rogue builder admits stealing £19k from Montrose takeaway bosses

The bosses of a Montrose town centre takeaway were left nearly £20,000 out of pocket when a rogue builder disappeared with cash and failed to deliver work or material.

Eyyup Bugaakca pled guilty to an amended charge of theft when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court ahead of a scheduled trial.

His victims worked 85 miles from the crook’s central Scotland base.

Rogue workman Bugaakca targeted A&I Food Ltd, which traded out of the 5 in 1 Takeaway premises on Hume Street in Montrose, next door to The Picture House bar.

He admitted he told bosses Ajay Kumar and Inderjit Singh he would carry out building work at the outlet between March and August 2022.

However, the 50-year-old, based in Denny, near Falkirk, failed to provide building materials or carry out the work.

Having initially been charged with defrauding the Angus traders out of £29,000, conman Bugaakca pled guilty to an amended charge of stealing £19,000.

Accused’s various businesses

Companies House data shows on the day his offending began, Bugaakca resigned as a director of EB63 All Trades Ltd.

The joinery company, headquartered at his address in Graham Place in Denny, was dissolved in September 2023.

Bugaakca had also been registered as a director of Denny-based business Let’s Fix It (Scotland) for a few days in May 2021.

However, he was reappointed as a director of the construction and maintenance firm just five weeks ago.

Awaiting sentence

Swindler Bugaakca was aided in the dock by a Turkish interpreter.

An allegation he failed to appear at an earlier hearing was formally not called.

The court heard until this matter, Bugaakca’s criminal record consisted of driving offences.

Sheriff Mark Lindsay KC said: “I think given the sum involved, it will be necessary to call for a criminal justice social work report.”

The sheriff deferred sentencing until December 4.

He also ordered Bugaakca be assessed for the potential imposition of a restriction of liberty curfew.

Bugaakca’s bail was continued in the meantime.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.