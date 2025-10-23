Rogue builder admits stealing £19k from Montrose takeaway bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rogue builder admits stealing £19k from Montrose takeaway bosses

Eyyup Bugaakca pled guilty to an amended charge for offending dating back more than three years.

By Ross Gardiner
Eyyup Bugaakca
Eyyup Bugaakca pled guilty at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The bosses of a Montrose town centre takeaway were left nearly £20,000 out of pocket when a rogue builder disappeared with cash and failed to deliver work or material.

Eyyup Bugaakca pled guilty to an amended charge of theft when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court ahead of a scheduled trial.

His victims worked 85 miles from the crook’s central Scotland base.

Rogue workman Bugaakca targeted A&I Food Ltd, which traded out of the 5 in 1 Takeaway premises on Hume Street in Montrose, next door to The Picture House bar.

He admitted he told bosses Ajay Kumar and Inderjit Singh he would carry out building work at the outlet between March and August 2022.

However, the 50-year-old, based in Denny, near Falkirk, failed to provide building materials or carry out the work.

Having initially been charged with defrauding the Angus traders out of £29,000, conman Bugaakca pled guilty to an amended charge of stealing £19,000.

Accused’s various businesses

Companies House data shows on the day his offending began, Bugaakca resigned as a director of EB63 All Trades Ltd.

The joinery company, headquartered at his address in Graham Place in Denny, was dissolved in September 2023.

Bugaakca had also been registered as a director of Denny-based business Let’s Fix It (Scotland) for a few days in May 2021.

However, he was reappointed as a director of the construction and maintenance firm just five weeks ago.

Awaiting sentence

Swindler Bugaakca was aided in the dock by a Turkish interpreter.

An allegation he failed to appear at an earlier hearing was formally not called.

The court heard until this matter, Bugaakca’s criminal record consisted of driving offences.

Sheriff Mark Lindsay KC said: “I think given the sum involved, it will be necessary to call for a criminal justice social work report.”

The sheriff deferred sentencing until December 4.

He also ordered Bugaakca be assessed for the potential imposition of a restriction of liberty curfew.

Bugaakca’s bail was continued in the meantime.

