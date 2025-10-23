Victim of alleged fire attack sentenced for Perth cannabis operation

The victim of an alleged fire attack was caught dealing cannabis from his Perth home.

Father-of-one David Owen suffered horrific burns to 15% of his body when he was allegedly set on fire after being doused with lighter fluid at a house party in the city earlier this year.

The 36-year-old was in hospital for six weeks and is still unable to work, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Owen appeared in the dock for sentencing on Wednesday after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis at on September 1 last year – months before he was burned in July 2025.

The property was raided by police and a drugs haul worth up to £2,640 was seized.

Because he is unable to carry out unpaid work, Owen was told sentencing options were limited as he came close to being jailed.

Owned up to having drugs

Fiscal depute Katie Stewart said a drug search warrant was executed on September 1 and Owen was found in a bedroom.

Two other people were in the flat but Owen told police all drugs found were his.

Ms Stewart said just over 266g of suspicious green herbal matter was recovered from bedrooms.

Officers secured a tick list, cash and scales. Laptops, phones and a tablet were also seized.

The court previously heard the cannabis would be worth between £1,745 and £2,640, depending on the deal.

When interviewed at Dundee police HQ, Owen stressed the drugs were “nothing to do with the others”.

Severe burns

Solicitor Finlay Crowe, defending, said his client suffered from anxiety and depression and had, shortly before the police raid, lost his job.

He said: “He had been smoking a lot of cannabis, he was selling cannabis to fund his own consumption.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon questioned claims Owen only sold to friends and family.

“If that’s the case, why did he need a tick list?” the sheriff asked.

Mr Crowe said the list was to help his client monitor his supply and keep a check on money owed.

The court heard Owen was taking active steps to address his alcohol and substance misuse issues.

“He suffered a severe burn attack in July this year,” Mr Crowe added.

“He was in hospital for six weeks and is still unable to work.”

Limited sentencing options

Sheriff O’Hanlon was told Owen, while unable to do unpaid work, would also struggle to stick to a curfew because of caring responsibilities.

The sheriff said a third non-custodial option of a fine would also “not be appropriate at all in this case”.

With sentencing options limited, the sheriff imposed a four-month restriction of liberty order and placed Owen on supervision for nine months.

Fundraiser after burns horror

An online fundraiser was launched for Owen and his family to support his recovery following the alleged attack.

A statement on the GoFundMe page reads: “David has been left with life threatening and severe burns to his chest, back, neck, and face.

“His skin peeled away. David was on a ventilator, fighting for his life and is finally undergoing painful skin grafts and facing a long recovery.

“He has a small child and a partner left devastated by this horrific attack. A night out at the pub turned violent beyond anyone’s wildest imagination.”

A 36-year-old man previously appeared on petition accused of attempting to murder Owen at a property in the city’s North Methven Street.

