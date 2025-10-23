Victim of alleged fire attack sentenced for Perth cannabis operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victim of alleged fire attack sentenced for Perth cannabis operation

David Owen's property was raided by police and a drugs haul worth up to £2,640 was seized.

By Jamie Buchan
David Owen
David Owen - pictured in a TikTok video made in hospital after he was burned - appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The victim of an alleged fire attack was caught dealing cannabis from his Perth home.

Father-of-one David Owen suffered horrific burns to 15% of his body when he was allegedly set on fire after being doused with lighter fluid at a house party in the city earlier this year.

The 36-year-old was in hospital for six weeks and is still unable to work, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Owen appeared in the dock for sentencing on Wednesday after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis at on September 1 last year – months before he was burned in July 2025.

The property was raided by police and a drugs haul worth up to £2,640 was seized.

Because he is unable to carry out unpaid work, Owen was told sentencing options were limited as he came close to being jailed.

Owned up to having drugs

Fiscal depute Katie Stewart said a drug search warrant was executed on September 1 and Owen was found in a bedroom.

Two other people were in the flat but Owen told police all drugs found were his.

David Owen. Image: Facebook

Ms Stewart said just over 266g of suspicious green herbal matter was recovered from bedrooms.

Officers secured a tick list, cash and scales. Laptops, phones and a tablet were also seized.

The court previously heard the cannabis would be worth between £1,745 and £2,640, depending on the deal.

When interviewed at Dundee police HQ, Owen stressed the drugs were “nothing to do with the others”.

Severe burns

Solicitor Finlay Crowe, defending, said his client suffered from anxiety and depression and had, shortly before the police raid, lost his job.

He said: “He had been smoking a lot of cannabis, he was selling cannabis to fund his own consumption.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon questioned claims Owen only sold to friends and family.

“If that’s the case, why did he need a tick list?” the sheriff asked.

Mr Crowe said the list was to help his client monitor his supply and keep a check on money owed.

The court heard Owen was taking active steps to address his alcohol and substance misuse issues.

“He suffered a severe burn attack in July this year,” Mr Crowe added.

“He was in hospital for six weeks and is still unable to work.”

Limited sentencing options

Sheriff O’Hanlon was told Owen, while unable to do unpaid work, would also struggle to stick to a curfew because of caring responsibilities.

The sheriff said a third non-custodial option of a fine would also “not be appropriate at all in this case”.

With sentencing options limited, the sheriff imposed a four-month restriction of liberty order and placed Owen on supervision for nine months.

Fundraiser after burns horror

An online fundraiser was launched for Owen and his family to support his recovery following the alleged attack.

A statement on the GoFundMe page reads: “David has been left with life threatening and severe burns to his chest, back, neck, and face.

“His skin peeled away. David was on a ventilator, fighting for his life and is finally undergoing painful skin grafts and facing a long recovery.

“He has a small child and a partner left devastated by this horrific attack. A night out at the pub turned violent beyond anyone’s wildest imagination.”

A 36-year-old man previously appeared on petition accused of attempting to murder Owen at a property in the city’s North Methven Street.

