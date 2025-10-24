Friday court round-up — 16-times limit drug-driver and a desperate thief

A driver snoozing behind the wheel at traffic lights in Perthshire was later found to be 16 times the drug-drive limit.

William Gowans, of Dundee, was fast asleep with his mouth open at temporary lights in Glencarse before being roused by police.

The offshore worker will have to pay £1,040 and was given a 32-month road ban.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Gowans was hit with a 12-month disqualification in January for dangerous driving.

On October 9 last year, Gowans’ BMW 3 Series was parked halfway on the pavement and road on Low Carse Road at temporary lights.

A concerned driver left her car and saw Gowans behind the wheel with the interior and exterior lights on.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin said: “His mouth was open and was twitching.

“She formed the opinion he was drunk. She tried to wake him up but was unsuccessful.”

Another passer-by found Gowans and police were called.

After waking from his slumber, he was described as being “agitated” and unsure of where he was.

He provided a negative breath sample for alcohol but blood test results later concluded he had excess benzoylecgonine – a metabolite of cocaine – in his system (800mics/ 50).

Gowans, 37, previously submitted a letter pleading guilty to Perth Sheriff Court but was arrested on a warrant for Dundee Sheriff Court.

Solicitor David Duncan said his client described his behaviour as “sheer stupidity”.

He said: “He hadn’t consumed the drugs immediately prior to driving but accepts he should have been aware they would have still been in his system.”

Sex pest prison officer

A sex pest prison officer showed no emotion and refused to apologise after being pulled up for sexually assaulting a colleague at HMP Perth. Prison dog handler Simon Buck waited until they were alone before striking his victim on the buttock. Weeks earlier he had taken a photo of the same woman at Castle Huntly and told her: “That’ll be one for the w**k bank.”

Desperation

A desperate thief claimed he smashed his way into a Dundee coffee shop to feed himself.

Adrian Oliveira, 29, made off with just under £70 worth of food after breaking into Caffe Nero on Dundee’s Murraygate on September 10.

The store was locked the night before by staff, who returned the following morning to see the door was pulled outwards.

Damage was observed, as well as items on the floor, and Oliveira was identified on CCTV.

Oliveira, who has multiple previous convictions, was on four bail orders from Perth Sheriff Court and one from Dundee Sheriff Court at the time of the break-in.

Solicitor Leigh Martin said: “He does have a lengthy record but no previous theft by housebreaking.

“It’s out of character for him and was triggered by his recent lifestyle.

“He’s been homeless and sofa surfing, sleeping on the streets.

“He advises me he was hungry and without income.”

He pled guilty to the single charge and Sheriff Paul Brown jailed him for 80 days.

Hate crimes debate

Lawyers acting for a Dundee anti-immigration protestor are challenging whether migrants are a protected group under hate crime laws.

David Tarbett is accused of making a hateful Facebook post about migrants, claiming they intended to commit acts of violence towards children in schools and nurseries.

Tarbett, who has organised anti-immigration protests in Dundee, is yet to make a plea in connection with the allegation and his legal team believe the charge may be flawed.

If a sheriff rules in Tarbett’s favour after a debate at a later date,, the prosecution could be thrown out.

Pensioner knocked down by car

A 73-year-old woman was left with a broken wrist and shoulder after being knocked down by a reversing car in Dundee.

Ian Hoskins hit the woman on McGill Street after reversing at speed across Albert Street on June 27.

Hoskins had originally been charged with causing his victim serious injury through dangerous driving but this was reduced to careless driving on the morning of his trial.

Dundee Sheriff Court was shown CCTV footage from the scene overlooking Albert Street, with McGill Street to the left and the small car park facing Greens of Dundee to the right.

A white Ford Ecosport driven by Hoskins is seen reversing out and continues at speed before striking the woman, who was crossing the road close to the McGill Street junction.

There were roadworks on Albert Street at the time.

Hoskins, of Ballindean Terrace, pled guilty to failing to keep proper observations, reversing his car at excessive speed across the junction and colliding with the pensioner, causing her to fall to the ground.

An incredulous Sheriff Gregor Murray asked: “Why on earth was he reversing?

“I get there are measures in place but what I don’t get is why he reverses all the way into the street.”

Defence solicitor Zoe Lyburn said Hoskins, 33, did not want to go back into the flow of traffic.

Sentence was deferred until December for a social work report to be prepared.

“You are very lucky in my opinion to have this reduced to careless driving,” the sheriff told Hoskins.

“This is very much at the higher end of the scale of offences such as this.”

