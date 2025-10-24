Friday court round-up — 16-times limit drug-driver and a desperate thief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friday court round-up — 16-times limit drug-driver and a desperate thief

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A driver snoozing behind the wheel at traffic lights in Perthshire was later found to be 16 times the drug-drive limit.

William Gowans, of Dundee, was fast asleep with his mouth open at temporary lights in Glencarse before being roused by police.

The offshore worker will have to pay £1,040 and was given a 32-month road ban.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Gowans was hit with a 12-month disqualification in January for dangerous driving.

On October 9 last year, Gowans’ BMW 3 Series was parked halfway on the pavement and road on Low Carse Road at temporary lights.

A concerned driver left her car and saw Gowans behind the wheel with the interior and exterior lights on.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin said: “His mouth was open and was twitching.

“She formed the opinion he was drunk. She tried to wake him up but was unsuccessful.”

Another passer-by found Gowans and police were called.

William Gowans
William Gowans. Image: LinkedIn

After waking from his slumber, he was described as being “agitated” and unsure of where he was.

He provided a negative breath sample for alcohol but blood test results later concluded he had excess benzoylecgonine – a metabolite of cocaine – in his system (800mics/ 50).

Gowans, 37, previously submitted a letter pleading guilty to Perth Sheriff Court but was arrested on a warrant for Dundee Sheriff Court.

Solicitor David Duncan said his client described his behaviour as “sheer stupidity”.

He said: “He hadn’t consumed the drugs immediately prior to driving but accepts he should have been aware they would have still been in his system.”

Sex pest prison officer

A sex pest prison officer showed no emotion and refused to apologise after being pulled up for sexually assaulting a colleague at HMP Perth. Prison dog handler Simon Buck waited until they were alone before striking his victim on the buttock. Weeks earlier he had taken a photo of the same woman at Castle Huntly and told her: “That’ll be one for the w**k bank.”

Simon Buck
Simon Buck appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Desperation

A desperate thief claimed he smashed his way into a Dundee coffee shop to feed himself.

Adrian Oliveira, 29, made off with just under £70 worth of food after breaking into Caffe Nero on Dundee’s Murraygate on September 10.

The store was locked the night before by staff, who returned the following morning to see the door was pulled outwards.

Damage was observed, as well as items on the floor, and Oliveira was identified on CCTV.

Oliveira, who has multiple previous convictions, was on four bail orders from Perth Sheriff Court and one from Dundee Sheriff Court at the time of the break-in.

Solicitor Leigh Martin said: “He does have a lengthy record but no previous theft by housebreaking.

“It’s out of character for him and was triggered by his recent lifestyle.

“He’s been homeless and sofa surfing, sleeping on the streets.

“He advises me he was hungry and without income.”

He pled guilty to the single charge and Sheriff Paul Brown jailed him for 80 days.

Hate crimes debate

Lawyers acting for a Dundee anti-immigration protestor are challenging whether migrants are a protected group under hate crime laws.

David Tarbett is accused of making a hateful Facebook post about migrants, claiming they intended to commit acts of violence towards children in schools and nurseries.

Tarbett, who has organised anti-immigration protests in Dundee, is yet to make a plea in connection with the allegation and his legal team believe the charge may be flawed.

If a sheriff rules in Tarbett’s favour after a debate at a later date,, the prosecution could be thrown out.

Dundee protest
Dundee has been the site of anti-immigration protests recently, some organised by the accused. Image: DC Thomson

Pensioner knocked down by car

A 73-year-old woman was left with a broken wrist and shoulder after being knocked down by a reversing car in Dundee.

Ian Hoskins hit the woman on McGill Street after reversing at speed across Albert Street on June 27.

Hoskins had originally been charged with causing his victim serious injury through dangerous driving but this was reduced to careless driving on the morning of his trial.

Dundee Sheriff Court was shown CCTV footage from the scene overlooking Albert Street, with McGill Street to the left and the small car park facing Greens of Dundee to the right.

A white Ford Ecosport driven by Hoskins is seen reversing out and continues at speed before striking the woman, who was crossing the road close to the McGill Street junction.

There were roadworks on Albert Street at the time.

Hoskins, of Ballindean Terrace, pled guilty to failing to keep proper observations, reversing his car at excessive speed across the junction and colliding with the pensioner, causing her to fall to the ground.

An incredulous Sheriff Gregor Murray asked: “Why on earth was he reversing?

“I get there are measures in place but what I don’t get is why he reverses all the way into the street.”

Defence solicitor Zoe Lyburn said Hoskins, 33, did not want to go back into the flow of traffic.

Sentence was deferred until December for a social work report to be prepared.

“You are very lucky in my opinion to have this reduced to careless driving,” the sheriff told Hoskins.

“This is very much at the higher end of the scale of offences such as this.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

