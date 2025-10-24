Father and son in court over alleged gun scare at Perth secondary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father and son in court over alleged gun scare at Perth secondary school

Patrikas Jakstas is alleged to have taken the firearm - described in court papers as a gas alarm pistol - inside his backpack to the school.

By Jamie Buchan
Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

A teenager has appeared in court, alongside his father, accused of bringing a gun to class at a Perth secondary school.

Patrikas Jakstas is alleged to have taken the firearm – described in court papers as a gas alarm pistol – inside his backpack to the high school in early 2024.

The 18-year-old faces further charges that he alarmed children with a video of him firing the weapon at woods near the school.

Prosecutors claim the gun was illegally imported into Scotland by his father, 45-year-old Edgaras Jakstas.

Both appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court.

Not guilty pleas were recorded and a trial was set for early next year.

Alleged video

Jakstas Snr is accused of importing, or being concerned with importing, the gas alarm pistol at Edinburgh Airport sometime in 2005.

The charge states the item is prohibited under the Firearms Act 1968.

He is further accused of having possession of the pistol at his Strathtay Road home on multiple occasions between January 1 2005 and March 1 last year.

His son faces allegations of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at his home, at the high school and elsewhere, on occasions between February 1 and 29 2024.

It is alleged he carried the gas alarm pistol inside a backpack and took it to class.

Jakstas Jnr is also accused of making a threat of violence and repeatedly sending a video of himself discharging the gun, along with photos of the firearm, to three children aged 14, 16 and 17.

Breach of the peace

It is further alleged the teenager conducted himself in a disorderly manner by discharging the pistol at woodland next to the River Almond on February 20 2024 and committing a breach of the peace.

Prosecutors claim this caused “fear and alarm” to two youngsters aged 14 and 15.

The son also faces a charge of possessing the weapon at his home, at the school and at nearby woodlands between February 1 and 29 2024.

Both accused were represented by local solicitor Linda Clark during Thursday’s hearing.

The trial was set for February 9.

