Father and son in court over alleged gun scare at Perth secondary school

A teenager has appeared in court, alongside his father, accused of bringing a gun to class at a Perth secondary school.

Patrikas Jakstas is alleged to have taken the firearm – described in court papers as a gas alarm pistol – inside his backpack to the high school in early 2024.

The 18-year-old faces further charges that he alarmed children with a video of him firing the weapon at woods near the school.

Prosecutors claim the gun was illegally imported into Scotland by his father, 45-year-old Edgaras Jakstas.

Both appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court.

Not guilty pleas were recorded and a trial was set for early next year.

Alleged video

Jakstas Snr is accused of importing, or being concerned with importing, the gas alarm pistol at Edinburgh Airport sometime in 2005.

The charge states the item is prohibited under the Firearms Act 1968.

He is further accused of having possession of the pistol at his Strathtay Road home on multiple occasions between January 1 2005 and March 1 last year.

His son faces allegations of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at his home, at the high school and elsewhere, on occasions between February 1 and 29 2024.

It is alleged he carried the gas alarm pistol inside a backpack and took it to class.

Jakstas Jnr is also accused of making a threat of violence and repeatedly sending a video of himself discharging the gun, along with photos of the firearm, to three children aged 14, 16 and 17.

Breach of the peace

It is further alleged the teenager conducted himself in a disorderly manner by discharging the pistol at woodland next to the River Almond on February 20 2024 and committing a breach of the peace.

Prosecutors claim this caused “fear and alarm” to two youngsters aged 14 and 15.

The son also faces a charge of possessing the weapon at his home, at the school and at nearby woodlands between February 1 and 29 2024.

Both accused were represented by local solicitor Linda Clark during Thursday’s hearing.

The trial was set for February 9.

