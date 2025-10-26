Man flung road sign ‘like a frisbee’ into Perth chicken shop

An angry thug launched a road sign “like a frisbee” at a chicken shop takeaway counter during a drunken rampage through Perth city centre.

David MacDonald ranted about paedophiles, assaulted a shopkeeper, brandished a knife, trashed a display and kicked cars during his one-man crime spree earlier this year.

The 31-year-old remembers nothing about his incident-packed evening and when arrested he complained: “I’ve no’ done f**k all.”

MacDonald appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted charges of threatening and abusive behaviour, assault and causing damage to two vehicles and a shop counter.

Paedophile rant

Fiscal depute Katie Stewart said trouble began at Wild Wingz on County Place at about 3pm on February 18.

An employee was working alone at the new chicken takeaway as MacDonald walked past.

He called the staff member a “paedophile” before entering the shop, slamming the door open.

“He appeared to be intoxicated and aggressive,” the prosecutor said.

“The complainer asked if he was alright but he kept shouting about paedophiles.”

After MacDonald left, the worker phoned a colleague and told him what had happened.

Both men were at the shop at about 10pm when MacDonald returned, Ms Stewart said.

“He entered, slammed the door against the wall and was again very aggressive.”

MacDonald continued to shout at one worker, repeatedly calling him a paedophile.

He then lobbed a glass bottle at him, which smashed on the floor at his feet.

The prosecutor said: “The accused then left but came back in possession of a road sign.

“He threw it like a frisbee at the shop counter, taking a chunk out of it.”

MacDonald picked up a display stand and threw it at the till, scattering items.

After he left, police were contacted and officers launched a search for the accused.

Threats to kill

The court heard, at about 10.25pm, a taxi driver parked on Old High Street heard a man shouting saw MacDonald kicking his vehicle.

The out-of-control offender yelled: “I’m coming back to kill you and I’m coming back to kill all of you.”

The cabbie heard MacDonald say he had a knife.

At one point, a witness spotted him brandishing a blade of about 1.5 inches.

MacDonald, who shouted a racist slur, made threats to kill the witness.

Around the same time, another driver saw MacDonald in the middle of the road and flashed his headlights to get him to move.

“The accused then walked up the middle of the road, towards the vehicle,” Ms Stewart said.

“He held his arms out in an aggressive manner.”

MacDonald then kicked at the car, breaking part of the bumper and causing a roof panel to crack.

When arrested, MacDonald told police: “I’ve no’ done f**k all.”

Alcohol issues

Defence agent Billy Somerville said: “Mr MacDonald has no recollection of behaving in the manner described.

“Alcohol is at the root of his difficulties.”

Mr Somerville said his client “had a lot to gain from being at liberty,” including the prospect of work with a roofing firm.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told MacDonald: “I am satisfied I can deal with this other than custody.”

MacDonald, of Perth, was ordered to stay at home between 7pm and 7am as part of a nine-month restriction of liberty curfew.

