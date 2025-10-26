Man flung road sign ‘like a frisbee’ into Perth chicken shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man flung road sign ‘like a frisbee’ into Perth chicken shop

David MacDonald ranted about paedophiles, assaulted a shopkeeper, brandished a knife, trashed a display and kicked cars during his one-man crime spree earlier this year.

By Jamie Buchan
David MacDonald. Image: Facebook
An angry thug launched a road sign “like a frisbee” at a chicken shop takeaway counter during a drunken rampage through Perth city centre.

David MacDonald ranted about paedophiles, assaulted a shopkeeper, brandished a knife, trashed a display and kicked cars during his one-man crime spree earlier this year.

The 31-year-old remembers nothing about his incident-packed evening and when arrested he complained: “I’ve no’ done f**k all.”

MacDonald appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted charges of threatening and abusive behaviour, assault and causing damage to two vehicles and a shop counter.

Paedophile rant

Fiscal depute Katie Stewart said trouble began at Wild Wingz on County Place at about 3pm on February 18.

An employee was working alone at the new chicken takeaway as MacDonald walked past.

He called the staff member a “paedophile” before entering the shop, slamming the door open.

“He appeared to be intoxicated and aggressive,” the prosecutor said.

“The complainer asked if he was alright but he kept shouting about paedophiles.”

Wildwingz, County Place, Perth
MacDonald’s rampage included damage at Wild Wingz on County Place. Image: DC Thomson

After MacDonald left, the worker phoned a colleague and told him what had happened.

Both men were at the shop at about 10pm when MacDonald returned, Ms Stewart said.

“He entered, slammed the door against the wall and was again very aggressive.”

MacDonald continued to shout at one worker, repeatedly calling him a paedophile.

David MacDonald. Image: Facebook

He then lobbed a glass bottle at him, which smashed on the floor at his feet.

The prosecutor said: “The accused then left but came back in possession of a road sign.

“He threw it like a frisbee at the shop counter, taking a chunk out of it.”

MacDonald picked up a display stand and threw it at the till, scattering items.

After he left, police were contacted and officers launched a search for the accused.

Threats to kill

The court heard, at about 10.25pm, a taxi driver parked on Old High Street heard a man shouting saw MacDonald kicking his vehicle.

The out-of-control offender yelled: “I’m coming back to kill you and I’m coming back to kill all of you.”

The cabbie heard MacDonald say he had a knife.

At one point, a witness spotted him brandishing a blade of about 1.5 inches.

MacDonald, who shouted a racist slur, made threats to kill the witness.

Perth Sheriff Court.

Around the same time, another driver saw MacDonald in the middle of the road and flashed his headlights to get him to move.

“The accused then walked up the middle of the road, towards the vehicle,” Ms Stewart said.

“He held his arms out in an aggressive manner.”

MacDonald then kicked at the car, breaking part of the bumper and causing a roof panel to crack.

When arrested, MacDonald told police: “I’ve no’ done f**k all.”

Alcohol issues

Defence agent Billy Somerville said: “Mr MacDonald has no recollection of behaving in the manner described.

“Alcohol is at the root of his difficulties.”

Mr Somerville said his client “had a lot to gain from being at liberty,” including the prospect of work with a roofing firm.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told MacDonald: “I am satisfied I can deal with this other than custody.”

MacDonald, of Perth, was ordered to stay at home between 7pm and 7am as part of a nine-month restriction of liberty curfew.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

