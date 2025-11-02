Stirling court round-up — Jail for ‘brutal and wicked’ kitten torturer

A man has been jailed at Stirling Sheriff Court for the “brutal and wicked” killing of a kitten during a campaign of domestic abuse.

Lewis Aitken tortured the cat in front of a woman after repeatedly punching her in the face and body and spitting on her.

The injuries to the animal were said by a pathologist to be “one of the most violent attacks on an animal that he had ever encountered.”

A description of the attack was so appalling that upset members of court staff were forced to leave the room.

It happened at the woman’s home in Alloa.

Jailing Aitken, 21, for four years, Sheriff Keith O’Mahony said: “For my part, in three decades in the criminal courts, I have never seen a more atrocious act of animal cruelty.

“It was a brutal and wicked act.”

He added: “Given your appalling conduct, I see no valid reason why you should ever have access to another animal.

“You are hereby disqualified from owning, keeping, taking possession of, or taking charge of any animal for the rest of your life.”

He also handed Aitken a non-harassment order banning him from contacting the woman for 10 years.

Aitken had previously pled guilty to carrying out a four-month campaign against the woman from February 2024, culminating in him killing the kitten in June the same year.

He will serve two years on licence after his release from prison.

Italian tourist preyed on young women

A “predatory” Italian tourist terrified a teenage girl when he barged into a Stirling flat in the small hours and announced: “I’m looking for a girl to f**k”.

Attillio Pandolfo was chased from the property but when confronted by a male friend of his victim said: “I didn’t rape anyone”.

Just days earlier he had followed a student home and tried to force his way into her home, telling her “I’m staying at yours”.

The 55-year-old, who is understood to be travelling around Europe, claimed that the incidents were a misunderstanding and he was simply looking for a place to stay.

But following a trial Sheriff Keith O’Mahony rejected his claims as “ludicrous” and remanded him ahead of sentencing.

Unpaid work reset

A sex offender has had his unpaid work “reset” after being caught illegally playing multiplayer games on his Xbox.

Martin Lindores breached a strict court order which barred him from using chatrooms without permission.

The 25-year-old had the condition imposed last December after admitting two offences at Stirling Sheriff Court.

He was remanded in custody pending sentencing reports but walked free from court after having his unpaid work order increased.

The court heard that Lindores had completed almost 200 hours of the order originally imposed on him.

Warning him that he was getting “one more go at a non-custodial disposal”, Sheriff Keith O’Mahony returned his unpaid work order to the original 200 and placed him on a two-year supervision order.

Lindores remains on the original sex offenders register for his original five-year term.

The court previously heard Lindores, of Kennoway, was originally caught by a paedophile hunter group as he talked online to what he thought were girls between the ages of 13 and 16.

In the vile chats he made sexualised remarks about his penis and asked them if they had seen one before.

He also talked to one of the “girls” about sex and masturbation before asking her to send him an indecent photo.

The offences took place in Whins of Milton in November 2023.

Pub punch-up

A Dunblane man has been jailed for seven months for a number of offences, including an assault at a Stirling pub.

Christopher Wright took exeption to being refused service at the Morrison’s Cold Beer Company on Murray Place and assaulted a member of staff.

At the city’s Sheriff Court he admitted the August 2 incident.

The 38-year-old, of Edward Place, also admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at an address in Colqhoun Street, Stirling on August 11 and August 13, as well as breaching an order banning him from Murray Place.

