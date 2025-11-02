Stirling court round-up — Jail for ‘brutal and wicked’ kitten torturer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling court round-up — Jail for ‘brutal and wicked’ kitten torturer

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A man has been jailed at Stirling Sheriff Court for the “brutal and wicked” killing of a kitten during a campaign of domestic abuse.

Lewis Aitken tortured the cat in front of a woman after repeatedly punching her in the face and body and spitting on her.

The injuries to the animal were said by a pathologist to be “one of the most violent attacks on an animal that he had ever encountered.”

Lewis Aitken
Lewis Aitken was jailed after killing a kitten as part of a campaign of domestic abuse.

A description of the attack was so appalling that upset members of court staff were forced to leave the room.

It happened at the woman’s home in Alloa.

Jailing Aitken, 21, for four years, Sheriff Keith O’Mahony said: “For my part, in three decades in the criminal courts, I have never seen a more atrocious act of animal cruelty.

“It was a brutal and wicked act.”

He added: “Given your appalling conduct, I see no valid reason why you should ever have access to another animal.

“You are hereby disqualified from owning, keeping, taking possession of, or taking charge of any animal for the rest of your life.”

He also handed Aitken a non-harassment order banning him from contacting the woman for 10 years.

Aitken had previously pled guilty to carrying out a four-month campaign against the woman from February 2024, culminating in him killing the kitten in June the same year.

He will serve two years on licence after his release from prison.

Italian tourist preyed on young women

A “predatory” Italian tourist terrified a teenage girl when he barged into a Stirling flat in the small hours and announced: “I’m looking for a girl to f**k”.

Attillio Pandolfo was chased from the property but when confronted by a male friend of his victim said: “I didn’t rape anyone”.

Italian tourist Attillo Pandolfo has been convicted of three offences. Image: DC Thomson

Just days earlier he had followed a student home and tried to force his way into her home, telling her “I’m staying at yours”.

The 55-year-old, who is understood to be travelling around Europe, claimed that the incidents were a misunderstanding and he was simply looking for a place to stay.

But following a trial Sheriff Keith O’Mahony rejected his claims as “ludicrous” and remanded him ahead of sentencing.

Unpaid work reset

A sex offender has had his unpaid work “reset” after being caught illegally playing multiplayer games on his Xbox.

Martin Lindores breached a strict court order which barred him from using chatrooms without permission.

Martin Lindores
Martin Lindores breached his court order by playing XBox in multiplayer mode.

The 25-year-old had the condition imposed last December after admitting two offences at Stirling Sheriff Court.

He was remanded in custody pending sentencing reports but walked free from court after having his unpaid work order increased.

The court heard that Lindores had completed almost 200 hours of the order originally imposed on him.

Warning him that he was getting “one more go at a non-custodial disposal”, Sheriff Keith O’Mahony returned his unpaid work order to the original 200 and placed him on a two-year supervision order.

Lindores remains on the original sex offenders register for his original five-year term.

The court previously heard Lindores, of Kennoway, was originally caught by a paedophile hunter group as he talked online to what he thought were girls between the ages of 13 and 16.

In the vile chats he made sexualised remarks about his penis and asked them if they had seen one before.

He also talked to one of the “girls” about sex and masturbation before asking her to send him an indecent photo.

The offences took place in Whins of Milton in November 2023.

Pub punch-up

A Dunblane man has been jailed for seven months for a number of offences, including an assault at a Stirling pub.

Christopher Wright took exeption to being refused service at the Morrison’s Cold Beer Company on Murray Place and assaulted a member of staff.

At the city’s Sheriff Court he admitted the August 2 incident.

The 38-year-old, of Edward Place, also admitted  behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at an address in Colqhoun Street, Stirling on August 11 and August 13, as well as breaching an order banning him from Murray Place.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

