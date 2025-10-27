Fife fundraiser behind Kinross cycling event jailed for raping woman while she had seizure

A once-respected community stalwart who launched a long-standing charity cycle race in Kinross-shire has been jailed for raping a woman while she was having an epileptic seizure.

Paul Zarb forced himself upon his victim in her home as she was suffering a fit and in no state to give consent.

A court heard how the woman was left with “enduring psychological difficulties”.

Zarb, 65, denied the attack but was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh last month.

He was jailed for four-and-a-half years at a sentencing hearing in Glasgow on Friday.

In 2011, Zarb set up Sportive Kinross, an annual cycling event through Kinross-shire and Fife.

Since its launch, the ongoing event has attracted riders from across the UK and raised more than £110,000 for charity.

Breach of trust

Jurors heard Zarb had gone back to the woman’s home after a night out with friends in August 2023.

They retired to bed and there was some consensual sexual activity between them.

When she suffered a sudden seizure, Zarb — who was aware of her condition — ignored it and continued to rape her.

The distressed victim called a helpline after the attack. She was tearful and emotional during the call, the court heard.

Zarb, of Kelty, later sent her a text, saying: “I’m so sorry.”

Defence counsel Peter Robertson said his client was “realistic” about his fate and understood the seriousness of the offence.

He said Zarb had only a minor prior traffic offence conviction.

”He has lived a pro-social life of outdoor activities and has continuously worked,” Mr Robertson said.

“This offence was aggravated by a breach of trust but it did not involve any violence.”

‘To satisfy your own desires’

Judge Alistair Watson described Zarb’s actions against a “particularly vulnerable” woman as “cowardly.”

He said the woman “lost all awareness of her surroundings” when her seizure began.

”You were aware she was in an epileptic state and had become ‘absent,’ to use your own words.

“She had trusted you to keep her safe, you were aware of her vulnerability.

”Rather than caring for her welfare at that point, you continued with your sexual activity to satisfy your own desires, ignoring the fact she was in an epileptic state.

“You did this when she was unaware of what was taking place and quite clearly in no fit state to give consent or otherwise.

”You abused the trust that she placed in you by raping her in her home,”

The judge added: “I accept you appear to be an individual who has over the years contributed to community life through cycling and the like.”

He also noted Zarb appeared to be at low risk of re-offending.

But he said the breach of trust was “significant,” as were the “enduring psychological difficulties” highlighted in a victim impact statement.

Zarb, who appeared via video link from HMP Edinburgh, showed no emotion and sat with his arms folded as he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years.

He was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and a 15-year non-harassment order was imposed.

