Fife fundraiser behind Kinross cycling event jailed for raping woman while she had seizure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Fife fundraiser behind Kinross cycling event jailed for raping woman while she had seizure

Paul Zarb ignored the woman’s condition and continued to rape her for his ‘own sexual desires,’ a judge said.

By Jamie Buchan
Paul Zarb
Paul Zarb was convicted of rape. Image: X

A once-respected community stalwart who launched a long-standing charity cycle race in Kinross-shire has been jailed for raping a woman while she was having an epileptic seizure.

Paul Zarb forced himself upon his victim in her home as she was suffering a fit and in no state to give consent.

A court heard how the woman was left with “enduring psychological difficulties”.

Zarb, 65, denied the attack but was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh last month.

He was jailed for four-and-a-half years at a sentencing hearing in Glasgow on Friday.

In 2011, Zarb set up Sportive Kinross, an annual cycling event through Kinross-shire and Fife.

Since its launch, the ongoing event has attracted riders from across the UK and raised more than £110,000 for charity.

Breach of trust

Jurors heard Zarb had gone back to the woman’s home after a night out with friends in August 2023.

They retired to bed and there was some consensual sexual activity between them.

Paul Zarb
Paul Zarb set up cycling events in Kinross.

When she suffered a sudden seizure, Zarb — who was aware of her condition — ignored it and continued to rape her.

The distressed victim called a helpline after the attack. She was tearful and emotional during the call, the court heard.

Zarb, of Kelty, later sent her a text, saying: “I’m so sorry.”

Defence counsel Peter Robertson said his client was “realistic” about his fate and understood the seriousness of the offence.

He said Zarb had only a minor prior traffic offence conviction.

”He has lived a pro-social life of outdoor activities and has continuously worked,” Mr Robertson said.

“This offence was aggravated by a breach of trust but it did not involve any violence.”

‘To satisfy your own desires’

Judge Alistair Watson described Zarb’s actions against a “particularly vulnerable” woman as “cowardly.”

He said the woman “lost all awareness of her surroundings” when her seizure began.

”You were aware she was in an epileptic state and had become ‘absent,’ to use your own words.

“She had trusted you to keep her safe, you were aware of her vulnerability.

”Rather than caring for her welfare at that point, you continued with your sexual activity to satisfy your own desires, ignoring the fact she was in an epileptic state.

“You did this when she was unaware of what was taking place and quite clearly in no fit state to give consent or otherwise.

”You abused the trust that she placed in you by raping her in her home,”

Glasgow High Court. Image: DC Thomson

The judge added: “I accept you appear to be an individual who has over the years contributed to community life through cycling and the like.”

He also noted Zarb appeared to be at low risk of re-offending.

But he said the breach of trust was “significant,” as were the “enduring psychological difficulties” highlighted in a victim impact statement.

Zarb, who appeared via video link from HMP Edinburgh, showed no emotion and sat with his arms folded as he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years.

He was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and a 15-year non-harassment order was imposed.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dundee Sheriff Court
Serving police officer charged with sexual assault in St Andrews pub
Louise McCabe
Wedding guest needed head wound stapled after Fife fight
Henry Croll, aka George McPhee
Sentencing for man who ripped off ear chunk in Monifieth hotel horror attack
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Cheering in court and 'steaming'
David MacDonald. Image: Facebook
Man flung road sign 'like a frisbee' into Perth chicken shop
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 16-times limit drug-driver and a desperate thief
Simon Buck
Shamed prison dog handler refused to apologise for sex assault at HMP Perth
Perth Sheriff Court
Father and son in court over alleged gun scare at Perth secondary school
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Beard ripped and hair pulled out
Dundee protest
Dundee court to debate whether migrants are protected group under hate crime laws