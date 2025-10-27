Monday court round-up — Drug driver hotel smash and samurai attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monday court round-up — Drug driver hotel smash and samurai attack

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Jamie Buchan
Daily court round-up logo.

An under-the-influence driver who crashed into a derelict Perth city centre hotel has been banned form the road.

Cameron Stewart drove his Volkswagen Golf into a wall at the New County Hotel, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

The building has been closed down since a fatal fire in January 2023.

Fiscal depute Katie Stewart said emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in the early hours of June 20 this year.

“The accused was traced alone in the driver’s seat,” she said.

The New County Hotel, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The vehicle was relatively undamaged and it was clear he collided with the wall at a slow speed.”

Firefighters and police noted the 23-year-old’s head was lolling, his speech was slurred and he had dilated pupils.

“He was sweating so much his hair was wet,” said Ms Stewart.

When asked who was driving, Stewart replied: “Me. I never crashed it.”

“The accused tested negative for alcohol, but it was noted by officers that he was clearly under the influence.”

Stewart, of Balbeggie, was arrested, taken to Perth Royal Infirmary for a check-up and released once he sobered up.

He pled guilty to driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Defence agent David Holmes said: “Mr Stewart doesn’t take cocaine any more and had only been taking it for a short time.

“He has taken onboard advice given to him and he has shown genuine remorse for his actions.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon fined Stewart £400 and disqualified him from driving for 16 months.

Charity stalwart jailed for rape

A once-respected community stalwart who launched a long-standing charity cycle race in Kinross-shire has been jailed for raping a woman while she was having an epileptic seizure.

Paul Zarb. Image: Twitter/X

Paul Zarb forced himself upon his victim in her home as she was suffering a fit and in no state to give consent.

A court heard how the woman was left with “enduring psychological difficulties”.

Zarb, 65, denied the attack but was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh last month.

He was jailed for four-and-a-half years at a sentencing hearing in Glasgow.

Samurai attack

A 22-year-old man used a samurai sword to strike a door in a Dundee multi.

Fergie Faulds was caught with the weapon at Ancrum Court on September 6 this year.

Reports have now been ordered after he pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to abusive behaviour.

Faulds, of Gauldry, admitted repeatedly kicking doors and repeatedly striking a door and cupboard door with the sword.

He also sprayed the contents of a can inside a lift.

Faulds has a previous conviction for possession of an offensive weapon. He will be sentenced next month.

Dundee grooming gang jailed

After a major police probe into exploitation and human trafficking, five members of a Romanian grooming gang have been jailed for a total of 68 years.

Mircea Cumpanasoiu Alexandra Bugonea
Alexandra Bugonea was guilty of rape, while Mircea Cumpanasoiu was described as the ‘ringleader’. Image: Police Scotland

Mircea Cumpanasoiu, 37, Christian Urlateanu, 41, Alexandra Bugonea, 35, Remus Stan, 35, and Cataline Dobre, 45, were convicted following a six-week trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Their victims included a woman who was trafficked into prostitution – and then threatened to be banished up a tree because she was not earning enough.

Another was effectively gang-raped by three of the predators.

The Romanian-born gang – based at flats in Dundee – left a number of those they preyed upon hooked on crack cocaine leading them to be blackmailed into sex.

Victim glassed in Dundee pub

An offshore worker glassed and repeatedly punched a fellow Dundee pub-goer.

Peter McPhail is awaiting sentencing after he admitted carrying out the attack at the Club Bar on Union Street.

a general view of the Club Bar on Union Street, Dundee.

The 53-year-old struck the man on the head with a glass and repeatedly punched him on the head to his injury on January 26 2024.

McPhail, of Forres, Moray, will return to Dundee Sheriff Court next month once a social work report has been prepared.

