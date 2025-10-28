Tuesday court round-up — Buckfast holiday and fine for flaring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tuesday court round-up — Buckfast holiday and fine for flaring

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Jamie Buchan
A Glenrothes personal trainer convicted of producing cannabis has been fined £1,200.

Noel Rye, 41, of Cullen Park, Cullen Drive, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after being found guilty of two charges at an earlier trial.

On May 15 last year at his home address, Rye produced class B cannabis while bypassing the electricity meter.

The offending contravened the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and The Electricity Act 1989.

Defence lawyer Adam Scott said Rye has no previous analogous convictions and continues to deny responsibility.

The solicitor said Rye is a personal trainer and rents out a gym space in Glenrothes.

Mr Scott argued for a non-custodial sentence and suggested the offence, prosecuted at summary level, was at the “lower end of the scale.”

Sheriff James Williamson said he agreed the number of plants and seedlings was low, but noted this was “quite a sophisticated operation” involving lighting, heating and ventilation.

The sheriff said the idea this was set up overnight and came as a huge surprise is “nonsense.”

Sheriff Williamson said he had taken into account there are no previous drug-related convictions.

The sheriff fined him £1,000 for the cannabis producing offence and another £200 for bypassing the electricity meter.

Fine for flaring

Energy giant ExxonMobil has been fined £176,000 for breaching pollution control regulations at its Mossmorran chemical plant in Fife.

It follows more than 900 complaints from residents about excessive noise and smoke during six days of flaring in April 2019.

Thick black smoke pouring out of Mossmorran Petrochemical Plant near Cowdenbeath on Sunday April 21 2019. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, lawyers for the petrochemical firm tendered guilty pleas to two breaches of Pollution Prevention and Control (Scotland) Regulations.

The company admitted breaching terms of its environmental permit during nearly a week of continuous flaring at the Cowdenbeath site.

Campaigners have describred the financial penalty as a “drop in the ocean.”

Buckfast holiday

A drunken holiday-maker threatened to have her boyfriend “lynched” at the reception of a Fife hotel after accusing him of pouring out her bottle of Buckfast.

Carolanne McLaughlan appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Pettycur By Hotel in Kinghorn.

The court heard the 35-year-old had been staying there on July 30 and became the centre of staff’s attention in the small hours of the morning.

A Buckfast label

Prosecutor Christine Allan said: “At 1am, a receptionist observed the accused extremely under the influence.

“She was asked to quiet down. She continued to come and go from her room between 1am and 2.50am and had to be asked to quiet down again.

“At 2.50am, the accused came down to reception again claiming someone had poured out her bottle of Buckfast and then returned to her room.

“The complainer was awoken by the accused and exited the room. The accused shouted she would get him lynched.

“She closely followed behind him, complaining about her bottle of Buckfast. She continued to shout.”

McLaughlan’s solicitor said: “She has quite a lot of wraparound support, she’s been through a difficult time.

“She met someone online. They went on a couple of dates. They’d gone to this hotel.

“She’s not normally a drinker, she accepts she made a fool of herself.

“She could be back in the criminal courts but I don’t think it’s likely.”

McLaughlan, of Carronshore, Falkirk, was fined £90 by Sheriff James Williamson.

Chilling CCTV

CCTV released by the Crown Office shows the moment a predatory rapist scours a nightclub, hunting for female victims.

Hairdresser Kenan Baki is seen in the footage at the Society nightspot in September 2023.

Kenan Baki was caught on camera prowling for victims at a Fife nightclub. Image: Crown Office

The trial heard how, after approaching his first victim, he slipped an unknown substance into her drink.

Jurors were shown follow-up footage showing one of Baki’s victims passing out on a chair in a nearby barber’s shop.

Once she had blacked out, he picked her up and carried her to another room where he raped her.

The court heard he sexually assaulted another woman after drugging her on the same night.

Baki, of Kirkcaldy, was jailed for nine years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

