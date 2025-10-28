Tuesday court round-up — Buckfast holiday and fine for flaring

A Glenrothes personal trainer convicted of producing cannabis has been fined £1,200.

Noel Rye, 41, of Cullen Park, Cullen Drive, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after being found guilty of two charges at an earlier trial.

On May 15 last year at his home address, Rye produced class B cannabis while bypassing the electricity meter.

The offending contravened the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and The Electricity Act 1989.

Defence lawyer Adam Scott said Rye has no previous analogous convictions and continues to deny responsibility.

The solicitor said Rye is a personal trainer and rents out a gym space in Glenrothes.

Mr Scott argued for a non-custodial sentence and suggested the offence, prosecuted at summary level, was at the “lower end of the scale.”

Sheriff James Williamson said he agreed the number of plants and seedlings was low, but noted this was “quite a sophisticated operation” involving lighting, heating and ventilation.

The sheriff said the idea this was set up overnight and came as a huge surprise is “nonsense.”

Sheriff Williamson said he had taken into account there are no previous drug-related convictions.

The sheriff fined him £1,000 for the cannabis producing offence and another £200 for bypassing the electricity meter.

Fine for flaring

Energy giant ExxonMobil has been fined £176,000 for breaching pollution control regulations at its Mossmorran chemical plant in Fife.

It follows more than 900 complaints from residents about excessive noise and smoke during six days of flaring in April 2019.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, lawyers for the petrochemical firm tendered guilty pleas to two breaches of Pollution Prevention and Control (Scotland) Regulations.

The company admitted breaching terms of its environmental permit during nearly a week of continuous flaring at the Cowdenbeath site.

Campaigners have describred the financial penalty as a “drop in the ocean.”

Buckfast holiday

A drunken holiday-maker threatened to have her boyfriend “lynched” at the reception of a Fife hotel after accusing him of pouring out her bottle of Buckfast.

Carolanne McLaughlan appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Pettycur By Hotel in Kinghorn.

The court heard the 35-year-old had been staying there on July 30 and became the centre of staff’s attention in the small hours of the morning.

Prosecutor Christine Allan said: “At 1am, a receptionist observed the accused extremely under the influence.

“She was asked to quiet down. She continued to come and go from her room between 1am and 2.50am and had to be asked to quiet down again.

“At 2.50am, the accused came down to reception again claiming someone had poured out her bottle of Buckfast and then returned to her room.

“The complainer was awoken by the accused and exited the room. The accused shouted she would get him lynched.

“She closely followed behind him, complaining about her bottle of Buckfast. She continued to shout.”

McLaughlan’s solicitor said: “She has quite a lot of wraparound support, she’s been through a difficult time.

“She met someone online. They went on a couple of dates. They’d gone to this hotel.

“She’s not normally a drinker, she accepts she made a fool of herself.

“She could be back in the criminal courts but I don’t think it’s likely.”

McLaughlan, of Carronshore, Falkirk, was fined £90 by Sheriff James Williamson.

Chilling CCTV

CCTV released by the Crown Office shows the moment a predatory rapist scours a nightclub, hunting for female victims.

Hairdresser Kenan Baki is seen in the footage at the Society nightspot in September 2023.

The trial heard how, after approaching his first victim, he slipped an unknown substance into her drink.

Jurors were shown follow-up footage showing one of Baki’s victims passing out on a chair in a nearby barber’s shop.

Once she had blacked out, he picked her up and carried her to another room where he raped her.

The court heard he sexually assaulted another woman after drugging her on the same night.

Baki, of Kirkcaldy, was jailed for nine years.

