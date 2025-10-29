Wednesday court round-up — ‘Attempted murder’ at Fife petrol station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — ‘Attempted murder’ at Fife petrol station

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A 38-year-old suspect has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder and rob a man at a Cowdenbeath petrol station.

Robert Brown appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to face four charges following an incident at Beath Service Station in the town’s High Street in the early hours of October 25.

The attempted murder charge alleges he repeatedly attempted to strike a man on the head and body with a knife and attempted to rob him of a quantity of cash.

Brown, of Cowdenbeath, also faces two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and one of theft by shoplifting.

Beath Service Station, Cowdenbeath
The Beath Service Station, Cowdenbeath. Image: Google

He is said to have thrown items on the floor and uttered threats of violence, stolen vapes and sweets, and shouted and sworn at police while in possession of a knife and hammer.

Brown made no plea and was committed for further examination and released on bail.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20am on Saturday, 25 October, 2025, we were called to a report of a robbery at a premises on High Street, Cowdenbeath.

“A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and was due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday, 27 October, 2025.”

Ex-husband back in the dock

A former train conductor who repeatedly menaced his ex-wife and her new partner has been given further unpaid work.

Alistair Douglas got out of his car and chased the new boyfriend as he walked to work, while shouting threats to kill him.

The 38-year-old later phoned his former girlfriend while heavily under the influence of drink.

In the calls he called the new partner a “p***y” and a “rat c***,” and threatened to go round to their house.

A short time later, the couple heard shouting from outside their home.

Alistair Douglas was restrained on the ground by four officers after returning to his ex’s home in Scone.

They saw Douglas in the street, holding a traffic cone which he then threw at their living room window.

The couple were forced to locked themselves in the toilet, while neighbours outside tried to calm Douglas down.

Police arrived after midnight and Douglas was arrested.

He appeared in court the next day and pled guilty to a charge of threatening and abusive behaviour at an address in Scone, Perthshire, on November 10 last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that Douglas later broke his bail conditions “in sensational fashion,” by returning to the couple’s house on June 15 drunk and carrying a knife and a shovel.

He used the shovel to smash up his ex’s car, while she and her boyfriend secured themselves in an upstairs bedroom.

Douglas also assaulted two neighbours who tried to calm him down.

For the second offence, Douglas was ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work.

When he returned to court on Wednesday to be sentenced for the November 10 incident, solicitor Linda Clark said her client had already completed his workload.

She said he is now “alcohol free.”

“In the (pre-sentencing) report he expresses deep shame for his actions,” she said.

“If ever there was a wake-up call for Mr Douglas, this has been it.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon ordered to Douglas, of Stormont Road, Scone, to carry out a further 135 hours of unpaid work within six months.

A three-year-old non-harassment order was previously put in place to protect his ex-wife and her new partner.

‘Beast’ jailed

A paedophile who sexually abused an 11-year-old girl in Fife has been jailed for more than two-and-a-half years.

Mark McLay
Mark McLay.

It took a jury at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court just 25 minutes of deliberations to unanimously find Mark McLay guilty of sexually assaulting his young victim in the Glenrothes area in 2023.

A sheriff told 38-year-old McLay his abuse was “a gross breach of trust” as he jailed the offender for 32 months.

A woman in the public gallery was ushered out by police after shouting the word “beast” over proceedings.

Illegal thrusting

A crack-addled criminal who “gloated” to neighbours he suspected of dobbing him into police has been fined after putting his hands down his trousers and thrusting at them.

Jon Cassidy was brought in by officers over potential drugs offences on April 10 this year and released without charge.

When he returned to his home in Croft Crescent in Markinch, he began wildly celebrating his liberty and intimidating the neighbours he wrongly assumed reported him to the authorities.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, prosecutor Christine Allan said: “Earlier in the day, the accused had been picked up by police.

“Neighbours were aware of this. He was released a few hours later.

“He walked past and appeared to be gloating that he’d got away with it.

“It became a back and forth throughout the evening.”

At the end of a neighbour’s driveway, Cassidy was seen to shout and swear. He was also seen thrusting his hips and placing his hands inside his trousers.

Ahead of a scheduled trial, Cassidy pled guilty to an amended charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

His solicitor Danielle Stringer said: “There was an incident prior in the day where he was arrested. It was completely separate from them, I think it was drugs. Nothing ever came from it.

“He believed the neighbours had something to do with this. He accepts his behaviour was wholly unacceptable, he was under the influence – crack cocaine.”

The court heard Cassidy, 45, had only been released from prison after serving a two year sentence imposed for stashing 48,000 street Valium tablets two months earlier.

Sheriff James Williamson fined him £350 altogether, including a monetary penalty for missing a court hearing.

‘Brake checks’ on A90

A nine-year-old passenger was left “extremely distressed” by a BMW salesman’s “brake checks” on the A90 near Perth.

The city’s sheriff court heard how Paul Blanchard pumped the brakes at least twice after pulling in front of another car, causing the driver behind to take action to avoid crashing.

Paul Blanchard appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The 43-year-old had moments earlier flashed his lights and failed to keep a safe distance behind the same car as it overtook traffic on the dual carriageway between Kinfauns and Stewarts of Tayside farm.

Blanchard, of Noran Avenue, Dundee, was originally charged with driving his black Volvo V50 dangerously on July 16 2023.

He pled guilty to an amended charge of driving without due care or attention.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

