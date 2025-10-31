Friday court round-up — Home Office plea after bus driver attacked in Fife

A 26-year-old man who assaulted a bus driver who refused to accept his ticket has been jailed for six months.

Patrick Cabral punched the man on his back during the incident at Dunfermline bus station on October 28 this year.

Cabral, of no fixed abode, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court from custody to plead guilty to the assault.

A prosecutor told the court it was early evening when a Kirkcaldy-Glasgow bus service arrived at Dunfermline bus station and Cabral was in the queue to board.

He presented his bus pass, but the driver was unsatisfied with the ticket as the date on it had been written over. In the driver’s opinion the date had been changed.

Cabral entered the bus and sat on a seat on the lower deck.

The driver then left his cabin to advise him to leave the bus or buy a ticket, but he continued to refuse.

Stagecoach advised the driver to refuse travel and contact police, the court heard.

Cabral stayed on the bus and the driver had to put it “out of service” due to this, the fiscal said.

Around 7:35pm another Glasgow bound service arrived and Cabral tried to board this but he was again refused travel.

The driver closed the doors to his bus and left it and was followed by Cabral, who punched him in the back causing pain.

Police attended and viewed CCTV which captured the assault.

Defence lawyer Amy Harley said Cabral’s position is he tried to get on a bus and his ticket was refused and was told to calm down.

She said Cabral tells her he has mental health difficulties and issues within immigration and accepts his conduct.

She said her client had been released from custody within the last week and is homeless and has no family or friends in the area.

The solicitor said her instructions are to ask for a custodial sentence.

The court heard that Cabral has previous convictions.

Sheriff William Gilchrist said: “One would hope this time the Home Office could actually do something.”

He told Cabral: “Assaulting a bus driver simply doing his job was totally unacceptable and, given your previous conviction, a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

The sheriff jailed Cabral for six months.

Jailed for bomb hoax

A sex offender who grounded flights at a Scottish airport after phoning in a bomb threat has been jailed.

Ross Buchan, who had also threatened to kill and eat a child, Ross Buchan will serve four years behind bars and a further two years under social work supervision after a sheriff described his crimes as “awesomely gruesome.”

Buchan’s bomb hoax directly impacted flights and forced the shutdown of Kirkwall Airport for several hours.

Sheriff George Way said: “I am satisfied that nothing short of a custodial sentence can be imposed.”

Tool thief

More than £2,000 worth of tools stolen on Christmas Eve by an Angus thief have never been traced.

Fionen Lewis, of Trail Terrace in Montrose, previously admitted stealing the kit from a property in Inverarity Crescent in Hillside on December 24 last year.

Sentencing had been deferred for a value to be obtained for the untraced items he plundered while on bail.

The 37-year-old’s solicitor Sarah Russo confirmed at Forfar Sheriff Court that the unrecovered tools were worth a total of £2,025.

Sheriff David Hall ordered background reports ahead of sentencing in December.

Murder accused set for trial

A teenager is to stand trial charged with the murder of a man in Dundee.

Lennon Hathway, 18, is accused of fatally attacking Alistair Lamb at a flat in the city’s Balunie Terrace, Dundee on April 18 this year.

It is claimed the 36-year-old was threatened with a knife before being repeatedly struck on the head and body with the blade.

Hathway – who was 17 at the time – faces a separate charge of assaulting Mr Lamb at the property on the same date.

This includes allegations the man was punched, pushed and put in a headlock.

The case called for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

Pledge to repay community hub

Charity funding paid by a team at Brechin’s famous Crickety will trickle back to them after a landscaper contracted to carry out work there was left high and dry by Storm Babet.

Kevin McDonald previously pled guilty to stealing £12,300 after saying he’d carry out work at the community hub between February 2023 and August 2024 but failed to do it.

His solicitor Sarah Russo told Forfar Sheriff Court: “Mr McDonald is a self-employed landscaper, he had done work for the cricket club for a number of years.

“The cricket club had secured funding through a charity and rather than holding onto that, they offered Mr McDonald that money up front.

“Thereafter, there was an unfortunate sequence of events which led to a downturn in Mr McDonald’s personal circumstances.

“He purchased a van for £11,000. Shortly after purchasing that van, it broke down.”

Mrs Russo said the repair cost another £2,000.

“In October 2023, Storm Babet hit,” she added.

“Brechin was hit when the river burst its banks. Persons were displaced.

“During that period, Mr McDonald lost both his van and all of his tools.

“They were written off and the insurance company would not pay out.

“His mental health deteriorated. He did end up as an in-patient.

“He has had counselling, he is back working, he appreciates fully this money requires to be paid back.

“He’s done everything that he can since, he desperately wants to pay this off. He’s embarrassed and ashamed.”

McDonald also admitted stealing £4,600 from residents of a property in Tannadice in a similar manner at a similar time for similar work and Mrs Russo said this sum has been repaid in full.

The 51-year-old, of Wards Road in Brechin, offered to repay the five-figure sum at £1,000 a month.

Sheriff David Hall deferred sentencing until January for McDonald to pay the first three instalments and ordered a background report.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.