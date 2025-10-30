Thursday court round-up — Pub-goer floored and drink-driver resentenced

A 62-year-old woman who shoved a pub-goer to the floor and caused her to suffer a broken rib has been tagged.

Angela Kerr appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting a woman to her injury at the city’s Robert Burns Lounge on October 26 last year.

Fiscal depute Angela Clay said the victim had been out socialising with friends that evening.

She went to the bar and joined a conversation with Kerr and others.

“The accused made a remark about her son-in-law,” said Ms Clay.

“The complainer responded, and the accused repeated this back to her.”

Kerr then pushed the woman to the face with an open palm, causing her to stumble back.

She tried shoving her again, but did not connect.

“A third push caused the complainer to fall through the staff access area of the bar and onto a counter top.”

Police were called and the woman was taken to hospital where it was confirmed she had suffered a fractured rib.

When charged, Kerr told officers: “I’m really sorry the girl got hurt. I didn’t mean to hurt her.”

Solicitor Kyra Strachan, defending, said her client – a first offender – had taken full responsibility and shown remorse.

Kerr was feeling “stress and pressure” at the time, because a family member was in hospital, Ms Strachan said.

“This was very out of character,” she told the court.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon said: “A financial penalty is no adequate disposal for someone who caused the complainer to suffer a broken rib.”

Kerr, of Dochart Terrace, Dundee, was ordered to stay home between 7pm and 5am for 81 days as part of a restriction of liberty curfew.

She was also placed on supervision for a year.

Poison letter campaign

A Perth woman has admitted she was behind a poison letter campaign against two neighbours.

Kathleen Minogue tormented the couple with letters through their door, Facebook posts and Whatsapp messages.

She made outrageous unsubstantiated claims that the man and women were “abusers” of animals and children.

A sheriff told 62-year-old Minogue her year-long campaign would have caused the couple distress.

She was fined £450 and placed on supervision.

Tower block attack

A woman has been fined £400 for her role in a brutal 40-minute assault at a Dundee flat which was overheard by 999 call handlers.

Jane Gellatly, 50, and Candice Henderson, 41, previously admitted beating their distressed victim on the 12th storey of a Lochee tower block.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that during the assault, Ross Ramsay, 43, shouted at the victim, demanding money.

During a lull in the attack, the woman managed to grab one of her attacker’s phones and dial 999 before slipping it under the bed.

The attack continued for more than 40 minutes before the trio realised they had been overheard.

By that time, police had already zeroed in on the mobile’s location.

Earlier this month, Ramsay – who pled guilty to abusive behaviour, but was not involved in the physical assault – was sentenced to 13 months, but released on time served.

Gellatly returned to the dock for sentencing this week.

Sheriff Charles Lugton fined her and placed her on supervision for a year.

A warrant was issued for co-accused Henderson, who failed to attend the hearing.

Buckfast assault

A former healthcare worker has been sentenced for attacking a woman with a Buckfast bottle at a party in Perth.

Stephanie O’Brien was spared jail, but ordered to compensate her victim after admitting the assault at her then-boyfriend’s flat.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that the 33-year-old went into a jealous rage, believing her partner was having an affair.

She pled guilty to assaulting the woman to her injury in the early hours of May 15 2022.

Drunk driver resentenced

A drink-driver who demolished part of a village bridge and smashed into a parked car – and was later caught on the M90 while six times the limit – has been re-sentenced.

Siobhan Petrie accelerated into the side of a stone crossing in Dunning town centre, before steering her Volvo into a parked Land Rover.

When police tried to breathalyse the 45-year-old, she bit down, sucked and blew lightly on the tube, preventing officers from getting an accurate reading.

Just 12 weeks later, Petrie called for help from a motorway telephone, near Broxden, claiming she had run out of fuel and ranting incoherently.

Petrie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court earlier this year and admitted charges of careless driving, drink-driving and refusing to provide specimens of breath.

She was told she was lucky she had not hurt anyone following the incidents on January 6 and March 29 last year.

Petrie, from Dunning, was fined £1,050, banned from driving for three years and ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work.

She returned to court this week following a request from the social work department.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon was told Petrie was unable to complete her unpaid work order, having finished about half of the work.

The sheriff revoked the order and placed Petrie on a three-month restriction of liberty order, meaning she must stay home between 8pm and 6am each night.

Her hours were relaxed to ensure she could travel to and from her work in Glasgow.

