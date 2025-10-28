Crieff war veteran must compensate victim he scarred in single strike street attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Crieff war veteran must compensate victim he scarred in single strike street attack

Football fan Alistair Sinclair was urged to seek support from an ex-forces charity after the assault in Crieff.

By Jamie Buchan
Alistair Sinclair
Alistair Sinclair. Image: Facebook

A war veteran who attacked a man in the street after watching football in a nearby pub has been urged by a sheriff to get support from an ex-forces charity to address underlying issues.

Alistair Sinclair was last month found guilty of a brutal one-hit assault that left his victim scarred for life.

The 39-year-old Celtic fan had been celebrating his team’s league title victory on May 7 2023, when he got into an altercation with a man in Crieff.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he was earlier arguing with the man’s father at the Pretoria Bar, where they had been to watch the game.

The victim was left with a one-inch laceration above his right ear, which was treated with glue.

‘Complex problems’

Sinclair had denied the assault, but was convicted after being identified as the attacker by a “completely independent” witness.

The court heard how Sinclair had been medically discharged from the army after four years’ service, including time in Iraq.

Alistair Sinclair
Alistair Sinclair. Image: Facebook

At the time, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and prescribed lithium.

But it later transpired he was suffering from PTSD.

“He is someone who does have a lot of complex problems,” said defence agent David Holmes.

Sheriff William Wood asked Sinclair if he had been in touch with Combat Stress, a charity that offers therapeutic support to ex-forces members with mental health difficulties.

Sinclair said he had been told he needed to stop taking Valium before he could receive treatment from the group.

“It’s a good organisation with good facilities,” the sheriff said.

“But services like that are only going to be beneficial for you if you first take control of yourself.”

Stop the flashbacks

The sheriff said Combat Stress could help address Sinclair’s underlying issues and “stop flashbacks from continuing.”

Sinclair was placed on supervision and ordered to pay £500 compensation to his victim.

“This was an unprovoked assault as you were waiting for the complainer’s dad following an altercation at the pub,” the sheriff said.

“It’s not really acceptable.”

Sinclair, of Kincardine Road, Crieff, was further handed an 18-months supervision order for a separate incident at St Johnstoun Buildings, Charles Street, Perth on December 12 last year.

The court heard he turned up at a woman’s door around 5.40pm and shouted: “Open it up or I will break it down,” and other threats.

  • Combat Stress can be contacted 24/7 via free helpline 0800 138 1619

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

