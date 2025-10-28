Crieff war veteran must compensate victim he scarred in single strike street attack

A war veteran who attacked a man in the street after watching football in a nearby pub has been urged by a sheriff to get support from an ex-forces charity to address underlying issues.

Alistair Sinclair was last month found guilty of a brutal one-hit assault that left his victim scarred for life.

The 39-year-old Celtic fan had been celebrating his team’s league title victory on May 7 2023, when he got into an altercation with a man in Crieff.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he was earlier arguing with the man’s father at the Pretoria Bar, where they had been to watch the game.

The victim was left with a one-inch laceration above his right ear, which was treated with glue.

‘Complex problems’

Sinclair had denied the assault, but was convicted after being identified as the attacker by a “completely independent” witness.

The court heard how Sinclair had been medically discharged from the army after four years’ service, including time in Iraq.

At the time, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and prescribed lithium.

But it later transpired he was suffering from PTSD.

“He is someone who does have a lot of complex problems,” said defence agent David Holmes.

Sheriff William Wood asked Sinclair if he had been in touch with Combat Stress, a charity that offers therapeutic support to ex-forces members with mental health difficulties.

Sinclair said he had been told he needed to stop taking Valium before he could receive treatment from the group.

“It’s a good organisation with good facilities,” the sheriff said.

“But services like that are only going to be beneficial for you if you first take control of yourself.”

Stop the flashbacks

The sheriff said Combat Stress could help address Sinclair’s underlying issues and “stop flashbacks from continuing.”

Sinclair was placed on supervision and ordered to pay £500 compensation to his victim.

“This was an unprovoked assault as you were waiting for the complainer’s dad following an altercation at the pub,” the sheriff said.

“It’s not really acceptable.”

Sinclair, of Kincardine Road, Crieff, was further handed an 18-months supervision order for a separate incident at St Johnstoun Buildings, Charles Street, Perth on December 12 last year.

The court heard he turned up at a woman’s door around 5.40pm and shouted: “Open it up or I will break it down,” and other threats.

Combat Stress can be contacted 24/7 via free helpline 0800 138 1619

