Family alarmed by Dundee BMW salesman’s ‘brake checks’ on A90 near Perth

A nine-year-old passenger was left “extremely distressed” by a BMW salesman’s “brake checks” on the A90 near Perth.

The city’s sheriff court heard how Paul Blanchard pumped the brakes at least twice after pulling in front of another car, causing the driver behind to take action to avoid crashing.

The 43-year-old had moments earlier flashed his lights and failed to keep a safe distance behind the same car as it overtook traffic on the dual carriageway between Kinfauns and Stewarts of Tayside farm.

Blanchard, of Noran Avenue, Dundee, was originally charged with driving his black Volvo V50 dangerously on July 16 2023.

He pled guilty to an amended charge of driving without due care or attention.

Blanchard avoided a driving ban, which the court heard could have wrecked his career and had an impact on the BMW showroom in Dundee.

Extremely close behind

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson said a male driver was travelling along the A90 in a blue Ford Puma, with his partner and their nine-year-old daughter.

“This was on the dual carriageway, where there is a 70mph limit,” she said.

“The complainer was overtaking safely, but was unable to pull back into the lefthand lane due to other vehicles being there.

“At this point, the accused in a black Volvo estate car pulled up behind him and began flashing his lights at him.

“The complainer could see this in his rear view mirror. He could see the accused was travelling extremely closely behind him, about one-and-a-half metres.”

Ms Hodgson said: “This caused the complainer to be extremely wary of the accused, especially as he had a child in his car.”

His partner turned to see Blanchard gesturing with his hands at the wheel, signalling for the other car to move out of the way.

“The witness stated that it wasn’t possible for him to move,” said Ms Hodgson.

“As soon as it was clear, he did move into the lefthand lane.

“The accused then pulled in front of him and – for lack of a better phrase – brake checks him.

“He initiated his brakes, so that the complainer had to brake.”

The court heard this happened “at least a couple of times”.

Ms Hodgson said: “The complainer was so focussed on avoiding a collision he was unable to take a note of the registration, however his partner did.”

Blanchard drove off down the road.

The court heard the family, including the young girl, were “extremely distressed.”

No ban

Solicitor Kirsty Watson, defending, said: “Mr Blanchard accepts that his behaviour that day was unacceptable and there was no excuse for it.

“He does work for BMW as a sales executive and requires his licence for work.”

Ms Watson said her client’s boss confirmed he would lose his job if he was disqualified.

“That would also have an effect, not just on Mr Blanchard, but on the business itself,” she said.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear told Blanchard: “Theoretically I could disqualify you, but I am not going to do that in the circumstances.”

He imposed six penalty points and fined Blanchard £360.

