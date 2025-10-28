‘Manipulative’ ex-Fife College lecturer gets unpaid work for seedy messages to vulnerable student

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

‘Manipulative’ ex-Fife College lecturer gets unpaid work for seedy messages to vulnerable student

Andrew Zelaya, a married dad-of-two, was previously convicted of sending indecent messages to the teenager.

By Ross Gardiner
Andrew Zelaya was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Andrew Zelaya was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A “manipulative” ex-Fife College lecturer has been placed on the sex offenders register for sending sleazy messages to a vulnerable student in what a sheriff described as a “gross breach of trust.”

Sleaze Andrew Zelaya was found guilty of communicating indecently towards a teenage student after a trial last month.

The married father-of-two asked the 18-year-old if she orgasmed while having sex and in another message, referencing a solo sex act, he said: “Doing it to yourself is a perfectly good option.”

At his trial, Zelaya, 40, brazenly claimed this was just taking a concerned interest in her sexual health and painted himself as something of a sexual health educator.

The sheriff who convicted him said the explanation “beggars belief” and added: “It’s an insult to my intelligence, frankly.”

‘Not sexually motivated’ claim

Zelaya started work at Fife College‘s St Brycedale campus in Kirkcaldy in March 2021 as a trainer assessor in the sport and fitness department.

Latterly he was a lecturer in social care and health.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, he was found guilty of indecent communication and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Following the trial, Zelaya, from Lochgelly, switched his legal representation.

Andrew Zelaya
Andrew Zelaya at court.

When he returned to the dock for sentencing, his new lawyer Baktosch Gillan said: “I’m aware as best as I can be of the circumstances surrounding the events.

“Mr Zelaya accepts what’s said in the report.

“He is 40 and married with two sons. He is, as a result of this conviction, unemployed.”

Mr Gillan continued: “He maintains that his conduct wasn’t sexually motivated.

“The impact of this, both personally and professionally, has been very significant.

“This is a first offence. He’s not considered a risk of reoffending.”

‘Gross breach of trust’

Sheriff James Williamson placed Zelaya on the sex offenders register and under supervision, each for 18 months.

Zelaya must have any paid or voluntary work he undertakes during this period approved by social workers in advance.

The sheriff also ordered that Zelaya complete 150 hours of unpaid work in the next year.

He said: “I say this frankly, the earlier part of this report gives an indication of quite a manipulative character.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Zelaya was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

“It’s that character that condemned his evidence at the trial.

“Mr Zelaya, you were convicted of an offence which was not only a sexual offence but a gross breach of trust.

“You knew perfectly well that student was vulnerable. Nonetheless, you did what you were ultimately convicted of.”

Following Zelaya’s conviction, a spokesperson for Fife College said: “We can confirm that the individual is no longer an employee of Fife College.

“All matters relating to Fife College staff are treated in strictest confidence and in line with our internal processes.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Alistair Sinclair
Crieff war veteran must compensate victim he scarred in single strike street attack
A bedroom at a brothel in Bright Street, Dundee. Image: Crown Office
Pictures reveal life inside Dundee brothel run by 'winking, smirking pimp'
Daily court round-up logo.
Monday court round-up — Drug driver hotel smash and samurai attack
Daniel Harvey
Perthshire knifeman jailed for Dundee doorstep slashing
Jamie Watson performing with Big Country in Linlithgow.
Big Country rocker admits domestic offending against ex-partner in Fife
The grooming gang - clockwise from top left - Marian Cumpanasoiu, Remus Stan, Catalin Dobre, Alexandra Bugonea, Cristian Urlateanu.
Dundee grooming gang jailed for raping and sexually exploiting 10 women
Dundee Sheriff Court
Serving police officer charged with sexual assault in St Andrews pub
Paul Zarb
Fife fundraiser behind Kinross cycling event jailed for raping woman while she had seizure
Louise McCabe
Wedding guest needed head wound stapled after Fife fight
Henry Croll, aka George McPhee
Sentencing for man who ripped off ear chunk in Monifieth hotel horror attack