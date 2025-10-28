‘Manipulative’ ex-Fife College lecturer gets unpaid work for seedy messages to vulnerable student

A “manipulative” ex-Fife College lecturer has been placed on the sex offenders register for sending sleazy messages to a vulnerable student in what a sheriff described as a “gross breach of trust.”

Sleaze Andrew Zelaya was found guilty of communicating indecently towards a teenage student after a trial last month.

The married father-of-two asked the 18-year-old if she orgasmed while having sex and in another message, referencing a solo sex act, he said: “Doing it to yourself is a perfectly good option.”

At his trial, Zelaya, 40, brazenly claimed this was just taking a concerned interest in her sexual health and painted himself as something of a sexual health educator.

The sheriff who convicted him said the explanation “beggars belief” and added: “It’s an insult to my intelligence, frankly.”

‘Not sexually motivated’ claim

Zelaya started work at Fife College‘s St Brycedale campus in Kirkcaldy in March 2021 as a trainer assessor in the sport and fitness department.

Latterly he was a lecturer in social care and health.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, he was found guilty of indecent communication and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Following the trial, Zelaya, from Lochgelly, switched his legal representation.

When he returned to the dock for sentencing, his new lawyer Baktosch Gillan said: “I’m aware as best as I can be of the circumstances surrounding the events.

“Mr Zelaya accepts what’s said in the report.

“He is 40 and married with two sons. He is, as a result of this conviction, unemployed.”

Mr Gillan continued: “He maintains that his conduct wasn’t sexually motivated.

“The impact of this, both personally and professionally, has been very significant.

“This is a first offence. He’s not considered a risk of reoffending.”

‘Gross breach of trust’

Sheriff James Williamson placed Zelaya on the sex offenders register and under supervision, each for 18 months.

Zelaya must have any paid or voluntary work he undertakes during this period approved by social workers in advance.

The sheriff also ordered that Zelaya complete 150 hours of unpaid work in the next year.

He said: “I say this frankly, the earlier part of this report gives an indication of quite a manipulative character.

“It’s that character that condemned his evidence at the trial.

“Mr Zelaya, you were convicted of an offence which was not only a sexual offence but a gross breach of trust.

“You knew perfectly well that student was vulnerable. Nonetheless, you did what you were ultimately convicted of.”

Following Zelaya’s conviction, a spokesperson for Fife College said: “We can confirm that the individual is no longer an employee of Fife College.

“All matters relating to Fife College staff are treated in strictest confidence and in line with our internal processes.”

