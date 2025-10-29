Cries of ‘beast’ from public gallery as Fife child abuser jailed

A paedophile who sexually abused an 11-year-old girl in Fife has been jailed for more than two-and-a-half years.

It took a jury at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court just 25 minutes of deliberations to unanimously find Mark McLay guilty of sexually assaulting his young victim in the Glenrothes area in 2023.

A sheriff told 38-year-old McLay his abuse was “a gross breach of trust” as he jailed the offender for 32 months.

A woman in the public gallery was ushered out by police after shouting the word “beast” over proceedings.

DNA evidence

During the trial, a video recording of the girl giving evidence was played to jurors.

She said McLay had been on a couch beside her and began “squishing” the top of her thigh before putting his hand under her shorts and touching her bottom and private parts.

She said he then penetrated her using his finger and that this went on for “a couple of minutes”.

Forensic scientist Sarah Clement told the trial McLay’s DNA and amylase – a substance present in saliva – was found inside the shorts worn by the girl that night.

McLay, of Burntisland, had denied the offending and claimed the story was fabricated.

He said he did not know how his DNA was present but suggested the girl may have put sweet wrappers in her shorts after he had been half-opening them for her with his mouth.

McLay was remanded earlier on the final day of his three-day trial for turning up late to court.

“Gross breach of trust”

Sentencing had been deferred for social workers to interview McLay, specifically focusing on any need for post-release supervision.

Solicitor Adam Scott told the court: “Mr McLay was remanded at the end of the trial on October 2.

“I think it’s fair to say a custodial sentence is inevitable here.

“It occurs on one occasion, there is no injury, there is no use of force, drugs, alcohol or anything to that effect.

“He was in the house. He was not uninvited.

“The fact that he denies the offence is fairly typical.

“There’s a distinct lack of analogous offences. The offence itself is really quite short in compass.”

Sheriff James Williamson said: “This was a gross breach of trust where you sexually abused a child in your care.

“I’ve come to the conclusion there’s no alternative but a custodial sentence.”

The sheriff placed McLay on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Earlier, the court heard McLay has a criminal record but has previously only served one custodial sentence – six months in 2012 for assault to injury.

In February 2022, The Courier reported McLay was banned from keeping dogs for two years after his American pit bull-type terrier tried to bite a dog warden and a Scottish SPCA inspector. The dog was later destroyed.

