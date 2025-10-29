Cries of ‘beast’ from public gallery as Fife child abuser jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Cries of ‘beast’ from public gallery as Fife child abuser jailed

Mark McLay attended a sentencing hearing via a video link from prison after a jury took minutes to convict him of the vile attack.

By Ross Gardiner
Mark McLay
Mark McLay.

A paedophile who sexually abused an 11-year-old girl in Fife has been jailed for more than two-and-a-half years.

It took a jury at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court just 25 minutes of deliberations to unanimously find Mark McLay guilty of sexually assaulting his young victim in the Glenrothes area in 2023.

A sheriff told 38-year-old McLay his abuse was “a gross breach of trust” as he jailed the offender for 32 months.

A woman in the public gallery was ushered out by police after shouting the word “beast” over proceedings.

DNA evidence

During the trial, a video recording of the girl giving evidence was played to jurors.

She said McLay had been on a couch beside her and began “squishing” the top of her thigh before putting his hand under her shorts and touching her bottom and private parts.

Mark McLay at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

She said he then penetrated her using his finger and that this went on for “a couple of minutes”.

Forensic scientist Sarah Clement told the trial McLay’s DNA and amylase – a substance present in saliva – was found inside the shorts worn by the girl that night.

McLay, of Burntisland, had denied the offending and claimed the story was fabricated.

He said he did not know how his DNA was present but suggested the girl may have put sweet wrappers in her shorts after he had been half-opening them for her with his mouth.

McLay was remanded earlier on the final day of his three-day trial for turning up late to court.

“Gross breach of trust”

Sentencing had been deferred for social workers to interview McLay, specifically focusing on any need for post-release supervision.

Solicitor Adam Scott told the court: “Mr McLay was remanded at the end of the trial on October 2.

“I think it’s fair to say a custodial sentence is inevitable here.

“It occurs on one occasion, there is no injury, there is no use of force, drugs, alcohol or anything to that effect.

“He was in the house. He was not uninvited.

“The fact that he denies the offence is fairly typical.

“There’s a distinct lack of analogous offences. The offence itself is really quite short in compass.”

Sheriff James Williamson said: “This was a gross breach of trust where you sexually abused a child in your care.

“I’ve come to the conclusion there’s no alternative but a custodial sentence.”

The sheriff placed McLay on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Earlier, the court heard McLay has a criminal record but has previously only served one custodial sentence – six months in 2012 for assault to injury.

In February 2022, The Courier reported McLay was banned from keeping dogs for two years after his American pit bull-type terrier tried to bite a dog warden and a Scottish SPCA inspector. The dog was later destroyed.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

To go with story by Kirsty McIntosh. Italian tourist Attillo Pandolfo has been convicted of three offences, including entering a flat and telling a terrified teenage girl he was 'looking for a girl to f**k' Picture shows; Attillo Pandolfo . Stirling Sheriff C0urt. Kirsty McIntosh/DCT Media Date; 27/10/2025
'Predatory' Italian tourist targeted young women in Stirling
Paul Blanchard appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Family alarmed by Dundee BMW salesman's 'brake checks' on A90 near Perth
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Buckfast holiday and fine for flaring
Joseph Beaver was caught with a cannabis cultivation.
Hitler-praising Instagram posts drew police to Dundee dealer's £50k drug enterprise
Thick black smoke pouring out of Mossmorran Petrochemical Plant near Cowdenbeath on Sunday April 21 2019. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
ExxonMobil fined £176k for excess flaring at Mossmorran in Fife
Kenan Baki was caught on camera prowling for victims at a Fife nightclub. Image: Crown Office
CCTV shows drink-spiking rapist prowling for victims at Fife nightclub
Alistair Sinclair
Crieff war veteran must compensate victim he scarred in single strike street attack
Andrew Zelaya was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
'Manipulative' ex-Fife College lecturer gets unpaid work for seedy messages to vulnerable student
A bedroom at a brothel in Bright Street, Dundee. Image: Crown Office
Pictures reveal life inside Dundee brothel run by 'winking, smirking pimp'
Daily court round-up logo.
Monday court round-up — Drug driver hotel smash and samurai attack