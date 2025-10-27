Perthshire knifeman jailed for Dundee doorstep slashing

A jealous brute has been jailed for a “sustained” attack with two knives at a Dundee doorstep on Boxing Day.

Daniel Harvey left a man he suspected of getting close to his partner needing multiple stitches.

The thug had been ordered by police not to go to the property in the Downfield area of Dundee.

However, blood would be spilled after an “extremely intoxicated” Harvey turned up at the address in the early hours of the morning, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Repeated assault with two deadly weapons

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “You went to the house prepared, in my mind, to commit violence because you armed yourself with the two knives.

“This was a repeated, sustained assault with two potentially deadly weapons upon a person who had done nothing towards you.”

Construction worker Harvey, 43, had been dumped by his partner of one year over the festive period in 2024.

Friends of the woman attended her home on Boxing Day to “support” her and one of them would come face-to-face with Harvey at 1.45am on December 27.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said: “The victim answered and observed Mr Harvey to be extremely intoxicated with his hands in his pockets as though he was holding something.

“Mr Harvey stated ‘mate, come here I’ve got to speak to you’ before trying to force his way into the property.

“As the man attempted to stop him from entering, a struggle ensued where he observed the accused to have a knife in both hands.”

The man was struck on the left side of his forehead which left a 4cm, L-shaped wound which was “profusely bleeding”.

He raised his hands in defence and suffered wounds to his fingers with medics later discovering a wound on his back.

Harvey, a first offender, was eventually restrained with his ex-partner helping to stem the victim’s bleeding.

A local anaesthetic was used to treat the man who required antibiotics after having stitches.

All of his injuries resulted in permanent scarring.

No alternative to prison

Harvey, of Balbeggie, Perthshire, pled guilty to carrying out the assault, possessing knives and breaching police undertaking conditions.

He returned to the dock for sentencing clutching a holdall.

Defence solicitor Gary Foulis said Harvey recognised a jail term was the most likely sentence but urged the sheriff to impose a multi-layered community-based order.

A pre-sentencing social work report concluded that Harvey was at “low risk” of re-offending and deemed the violent incident to be “isolated”.

The sheriff believed there was no alternative to custody and sentenced Harvey to 27 months in prison.

