Big Country rocker admits domestic offending against ex-partner in Fife

A guitarist with the Scottish rock band Big Country has been put on a court order for domestic offending.

Jamie Watson was hit with a non-harassment order protecting his former partner after subjecting her to abuse.

Watson was not in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing. He had been excused from attending because the band are on tour in Germany.

Watson, 36, of Dunfermline, pled guilty to the offence earlier this year.

He admitted that between September 17 and November 17 last year, at addresses in Dunfermline, he repeatedly called the woman, repeatedly swore during a voicemail message and repeatedly sent messages by social media that contained swearing, derogatory and abusive remarks towards his ex-partner.

Chart success

Sentencing had been deferred for six months for Watson to prove he could stay out of trouble.

The court heard that he had been of good behaviour in the interim.

The court was told that Watson’s ex-partner wanted a non-harassment order.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon admonished Watson and imposed a six-month non-harassment order.

Watson is the son of band founder and current member Bruce Watson, who started up the group in 1981 with the late Stuart Adamson.

They enjoyed great UK chart success in the ‘80s with hits such as In a Big Country, Chance and Look Away.

