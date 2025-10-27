Big Country rocker admits domestic offending against ex-partner in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Big Country rocker admits domestic offending against ex-partner in Fife

Guitarist Jamie Watson was excused from attending Dunfermline Sheriff Court as he is touring with his band in Germany.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Jamie Watson performing with Big Country in Linlithgow.
A guitarist with the Scottish rock band Big Country has been put on a court order for domestic offending.

Jamie Watson was hit with a non-harassment order protecting his former partner after subjecting her to abuse.

Watson was not in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing. He had been excused from attending because the band are on tour in Germany.

Watson, 36, of Dunfermline, pled guilty to the offence earlier this year.

Jamie Watson. Image: Facebook

He admitted that between September 17 and November 17 last year, at addresses in Dunfermline, he repeatedly called the woman, repeatedly swore during a voicemail message and repeatedly sent messages by social media that contained swearing, derogatory and abusive remarks towards his ex-partner.

Chart success

Sentencing had been deferred for six months for Watson to prove he could stay out of trouble.

The court heard that he had been of good behaviour in the interim.

Jamie Watson with Big Country performing at Party At The Palace Music Festival in Linlithgow.

The court was told that Watson’s ex-partner wanted a non-harassment order.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon admonished Watson and imposed a six-month non-harassment order.

Watson is the son of band founder and current member Bruce Watson, who started up the group in 1981 with the late Stuart Adamson.

They enjoyed great UK chart success in the ‘80s with hits such as In a Big Country, Chance and Look Away.

