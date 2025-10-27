Pictures reveal life inside Dundee brothel run by ‘winking, smirking pimp’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Pictures reveal life inside Dundee brothel run by ‘winking, smirking pimp’

Mircea "Mario" Cumpanasoiu was leader of a Romanian grooming gang who sexually exploited woman at addresses across Dundee.

By Jamie Buchan
A bedroom at a brothel in Bright Street, Dundee. Image: Crown Office
A bedroom at a brothel in Bright Street, Dundee. Image: Crown Office

New images reveal the grubby reality of life inside a Dundee brothel run by a Romanian grooming gang.

Four men and one woman have been jailed following a major police investigation into sexual exploitation and human trafficking in Tayside.

Ringleader Mircea “Mario” Cumpanasoiu was described as a “winking, smirking pimp” who funded his lifestyle from prostitution.

He was handed a 24-year extended sentence, with 20 years in custody.

The 37-year-old was convicted alongside Cristian Urlateanu, Remus Stan, Catalin Dobre and Alexandra Bugonea following a six-week trial at Glasgow High Court.

Marian Cumpanasoiu
Marian Cumpanasoiu, known as Mario, was the ringleader. Image: Police Scotland

All five were sentenced to a total of 68 years and will stay on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

The court heard how the group, from Romania, sexually exploited 10 vulnerable women after plying them with drugs at brothels in the city.

Prosecutors have now released images showing the interior of one such property in Bright Street.

The Crown Office have also revealed a short clip of Cumpanasoiu, filmed by himself inside a car outside another brothel in Gellatly Street.

As he was described in court, Cumpanasoiu is seen in the video blowing smoke, smirking and winking to the camera while listening to a version of PIMP by rapper 50 Cent.

Lifestyle funded by prostitution

Photos taken by investigators show a stained double bed in a sparse room, with what appears to be a roll of tissue on the floor.

Two images show shelves of drug paraphernalia, including novelty bongs, and a condom wrapper.

A bedroom at the Bright Street property. Image: Crown Office.

Drug paraphernalia on display. Image: Crown Office
A living room at the Bright Street property. Image: Crown Office.

A fourth photo shows a dirty living room area with plastic bottles on the floor and stained carpets.

Prosecutors have also released a shot of a knife belonging to Cumpanasoiu which was seized as part of the investigation.

A knife belonging to ringleader Marian “Mario” Cumpanasoiu. Image: Crown Office

Fiona Kirkby, Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said: “This gang ruthlessly exploited vulnerable women for their own gain, without any regard for the suffering and trauma they caused.

“Urlateanu, Bugonea and Dobre’s attempts to escape justice by fleeing abroad failed when police found and returned them to Scotland to await trial.

“For two years, our specialist sexual offences prosecutors worked tirelessly to identify all offending committed and supported the women throughout the process using a trauma-informed approach.

“These were truly reprehensible crimes, and the victims must be commended for their courage in speaking out.

“Thanks to their bravery, and the support given to them by charity organisations and justice partners, this prosecution was made possible, ensuring other women and girls are protected from these offenders.

“These crimes have no place in society, and I would urge anyone affected by similar offending to please report your experience. You will be listened to and supported as we seek to secure justice using all the tools at our disposal.”

Operation Recloir

A police investigation, dubbed Operation Recloir, was launched in 2021 to target suspected human traffickers operating in the Tayside area.

Officers uncovered evidence of serious sexual offending, prostitution, drugs supply and trafficking during their enquiries.

The investigation focussed on another property at Dundee’s Perth Road.

The offences took place at various locations in Dundee including properties on Bright Street, Gellatly Street and Perth Road.

Following the arrest of suspects Cumpanasoiu and Stan, their co-accused Urlateanu and Bugonea were located in Belgium and extradited.

Dobre was traced in the Czech Republic and brought back to Scotland for the trial.

Cumpanasoiu was found guilty of 15 charges including running brothels.

He supplied drugs to and raped multiple women as well as being involved in sexual coercion.

The court heard how Cumpanasoiu trafficked one vulnerable woman into prostitution by convincing her she stood to make large sums of money.

The brothel-keeper then advertised her services online and drove her to meet clients before taking a portion of her earnings.

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell of Dundee CID. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Police Scotland Detective Chief Inspector Scott Carswell said: “I’d like to thank our numerous partners for their assistance and valuable support for all the victims identified throughout this difficult investigation.

“Police Scotland will continue target criminals who abuse, control and exploit people, working with partners nationally and internationally to bring offenders to justice, and to raise public awareness to help identify victims and ensure they get the support they need.”

He added: “Victims are often vulnerable, they may be trapped with limited freedom or options, and sometimes they may not realise that they are in fact victims. They seldom contact police directly and quite often come to our attention either through a support agency or when someone from a local community makes a phone call and raises a concern.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Daily court round-up logo.
Monday court round-up — Drug driver hotel smash and samurai attack
Daniel Harvey
Perthshire knifeman jailed for Dundee doorstep slashing
Jamie Watson performing with Big Country in Linlithgow.
Big Country rocker admits domestic offending against ex-partner in Fife
The grooming gang - clockwise from top left - Marian Cumpanasoiu, Remus Stan, Catalin Dobre, Alexandra Bugonea, Cristian Urlateanu.
Dundee grooming gang jailed for raping and sexually exploiting 10 women
Dundee Sheriff Court
Serving police officer charged with sexual assault in St Andrews pub
Paul Zarb
Fife fundraiser behind Kinross cycling event jailed for raping woman while she had seizure
Louise McCabe
Wedding guest needed head wound stapled after Fife fight
Henry Croll, aka George McPhee
Sentencing for man who ripped off ear chunk in Monifieth hotel horror attack
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Cheering in court and 'steaming'
David MacDonald. Image: Facebook
Man flung road sign 'like a frisbee' into Perth chicken shop