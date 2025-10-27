Pictures reveal life inside Dundee brothel run by ‘winking, smirking pimp’

New images reveal the grubby reality of life inside a Dundee brothel run by a Romanian grooming gang.

Four men and one woman have been jailed following a major police investigation into sexual exploitation and human trafficking in Tayside.

Ringleader Mircea “Mario” Cumpanasoiu was described as a “winking, smirking pimp” who funded his lifestyle from prostitution.

He was handed a 24-year extended sentence, with 20 years in custody.

The 37-year-old was convicted alongside Cristian Urlateanu, Remus Stan, Catalin Dobre and Alexandra Bugonea following a six-week trial at Glasgow High Court.

All five were sentenced to a total of 68 years and will stay on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

The court heard how the group, from Romania, sexually exploited 10 vulnerable women after plying them with drugs at brothels in the city.

Prosecutors have now released images showing the interior of one such property in Bright Street.

The Crown Office have also revealed a short clip of Cumpanasoiu, filmed by himself inside a car outside another brothel in Gellatly Street.

As he was described in court, Cumpanasoiu is seen in the video blowing smoke, smirking and winking to the camera while listening to a version of PIMP by rapper 50 Cent.

Lifestyle funded by prostitution

Photos taken by investigators show a stained double bed in a sparse room, with what appears to be a roll of tissue on the floor.

Two images show shelves of drug paraphernalia, including novelty bongs, and a condom wrapper.

A fourth photo shows a dirty living room area with plastic bottles on the floor and stained carpets.

Prosecutors have also released a shot of a knife belonging to Cumpanasoiu which was seized as part of the investigation.

Fiona Kirkby, Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said: “This gang ruthlessly exploited vulnerable women for their own gain, without any regard for the suffering and trauma they caused.

“Urlateanu, Bugonea and Dobre’s attempts to escape justice by fleeing abroad failed when police found and returned them to Scotland to await trial.

“For two years, our specialist sexual offences prosecutors worked tirelessly to identify all offending committed and supported the women throughout the process using a trauma-informed approach.

“These were truly reprehensible crimes, and the victims must be commended for their courage in speaking out.

“Thanks to their bravery, and the support given to them by charity organisations and justice partners, this prosecution was made possible, ensuring other women and girls are protected from these offenders.

“These crimes have no place in society, and I would urge anyone affected by similar offending to please report your experience. You will be listened to and supported as we seek to secure justice using all the tools at our disposal.”

Operation Recloir

A police investigation, dubbed Operation Recloir, was launched in 2021 to target suspected human traffickers operating in the Tayside area.

Officers uncovered evidence of serious sexual offending, prostitution, drugs supply and trafficking during their enquiries.

The offences took place at various locations in Dundee including properties on Bright Street, Gellatly Street and Perth Road.

Following the arrest of suspects Cumpanasoiu and Stan, their co-accused Urlateanu and Bugonea were located in Belgium and extradited.

Dobre was traced in the Czech Republic and brought back to Scotland for the trial.

Cumpanasoiu was found guilty of 15 charges including running brothels.

He supplied drugs to and raped multiple women as well as being involved in sexual coercion.

The court heard how Cumpanasoiu trafficked one vulnerable woman into prostitution by convincing her she stood to make large sums of money.

The brothel-keeper then advertised her services online and drove her to meet clients before taking a portion of her earnings.

Police Scotland Detective Chief Inspector Scott Carswell said: “I’d like to thank our numerous partners for their assistance and valuable support for all the victims identified throughout this difficult investigation.

“Police Scotland will continue target criminals who abuse, control and exploit people, working with partners nationally and internationally to bring offenders to justice, and to raise public awareness to help identify victims and ensure they get the support they need.”

He added: “Victims are often vulnerable, they may be trapped with limited freedom or options, and sometimes they may not realise that they are in fact victims. They seldom contact police directly and quite often come to our attention either through a support agency or when someone from a local community makes a phone call and raises a concern.”

