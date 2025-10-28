ExxonMobil fined £176k for excess flaring at Mossmorran in Fife

Energy giant ExxonMobil has been fined £176,000 for breaching pollution control regulations at its Mossmorran chemical plant in Fife.

It follows more than 900 complaints from residents about excessive noise and smoke during six days of flaring in April 2019.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, lawyers for the petrochemical firm tendered guilty pleas to two breaches of Pollution Prevention and Control (Scotland) Regulations.

The company admitted breaching terms of its environmental permit during nearly a week of continuous flaring at the Cowdenbeath site.

A referral was made to the Crown Office after an extensive regulatory investigation by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

The watchdog said the flaring caused significant disruption to the neighbouring community.

Residents said they suffered sleepless nights thanks to the noise, which they described as “like a jet engine” or a “blowtorch.”

Some said they were afraid something more serious, such as an explosion, could happen.

Plant shutdown

A loss of steam on April 21 2019 forced ExxonMobil to shut down operations at its Fife Ethylene Plant and flare around the clock for almost a week.

SEPA found that smoke from the elevated stack exceeded legal limits and caused significant noise pollution.

The company had processes and contingency plans that should have prevented such an incident, but they were not followed to a high enough standard, the investigation revealed.

It was also discovered that poor maintenance scheduling, a lack of understanding of the site’s steam balance and a failure to update risk analyses left the plant vulnerable, resulting in the shutdown and prolonged flaring.

SEPA’s Chief Operating Officer for Regulation, Business and Environment Ross Haggart said: “For nearly a week, communities around ExxonMobil Chemical Limited’s site were impacted by unacceptable and preventable flaring, causing noise and disruption on a scale that was simply intolerable.

“The scale of complaints, the highest number ever received by SEPA for a single environmental event, illustrates how many people were impacted by the noise, described as “like a jet-engine”, that disturbed sleep and caused fear and anxiety.

“Our investigation found that ExxonMobil had processes in place that could have prevented this incident, but they were not followed to a high enough standard. Today’s result holds the company to account for these failures, and the serious impacts communities experienced.”

He added: “While flaring is an important safety mechanism at facilities like this, it must be the exception rather than routine. Significant investment in new flaring infrastructure and operational improvements has been driven by SEPA’s programme of enforcement, and we will continue to keep a firm focus on compliance going forward.”

Community campaign

Former councillor Linda Holt, who campaigned on the issue with the Mossmorran Action Group, said: “The £176,000 fine is a drop in the ocean for a multinational like ExxonMobil.

“This is the same company that had to spend more than £140 million on emergency upgrades to try to reduce the impacts of its own failing equipment.

“That investment alone shows how serious the underlying issues were and how long the community had been forced to endure them.”

She added: “The regulatory and legal framework is far too weak and far too slow.

“It took years for enforcement to catch up with a week-long flaring event that caused extreme noise and light pollution, sleepless nights, and genuine fear among residents who live beside the plant.

“Accountability delivered years later is not accountability the community can feel.”

Ms Holt added: “Any penalties should not disappear into Scottish Government budgets that have repeatedly ignored the fence-line communities.

“The money should be directed to the people who have had their homes shaken, their health and wellbeing affected, and their trust eroded by decades of flaring.

“SEPA has an important role and we recognise its work.

“However, it is the grassroots campaigning led by local people, through the Mossmorran Action Group, that forced this issue into the spotlight and pushed regulators and politicians to act. Without community pressure, there would be no improvements and no consequences.”

Large companies held accountable

Iain Batho, who leads on environmental matters for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “The law in Scotland and the terms of the permits granted to companies involved in running petrochemical plants holds those companies to high standards designed to mitigate the risks of pollution and of causing disruption or harm to the general public.

“On this occasion ExxonMobil Chemical Ltd fell below those standards and breached the terms of their permit.

“The impact of the unplanned flaring from Mossmorran in April 2019 was both preventable and unacceptable and it caused substantial stress and anxiety to people living within several miles of the plant.

“This was a complex case following a thorough and large-scale investigation by SEPA.

“The conviction in this case highlights that large global companies will ultimately be held to account for breaches of environmental legislation in Scotland and recognises the significant impact that this incident had on local communities.”

