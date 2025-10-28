CCTV shows drink-spiking rapist prowling for victims at Fife nightclub

A predatory rapist who drugged two women at a Kirkcaldy nightclub before sexually abusing them has been jailed for nine years.

Newly released CCTV footage shows hairdresser Kenan Baki prowling for victims at the Society nightspot in September 2023.

The video was shown during the 45-year-old’s trial at Edinburgh High Court.

Baki is seen looking around the venue for women throughout the course of the evening.

The trial heard how, after approaching his first victim, he slipped an unknown substance into her drink.

Jurors were shown follow-up footage showing one of Baki’s victims passing out on a chair in a nearby barber’s shop.

The court heard how he taken her there after she fell unwell at the club.

She was seen speaking to Baki as he touched her hair and blew a hairdryer on her face, as if he was going to style her hair.

But after her head tilted backwards and she slumped in the chair, he carried her to another room where he raped her.

‘A significant danger to women’

Baki, of Kirkcaldy, was sentenced at the High Court in Kilmarnock on Tuesday.

He was handed an 11-year extended sentence with a nine-year custodial term.

His name was added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

A non-harassment order was issued to protect his victim, also for an indefinite period.

Lord Cubie told him: “The images captured on the CCTV from the barber’s shop will stay with all who watched it.

“The rape complainer’s loss of consciousness came in an immediate and shocking instantaneous collapse, which elicited no reaction from you because it was plainly expected and what you had planned.”

The judged added: “You were seen to blow air on her face to check her level of unconsciousness, to kiss the clearly unconscious victim.

“And then chillingly you took her to the back room where the evidence showed that you raped her.”

Lord Cubie said Baki’s behaviour was pre-planned “to satisfy your own sexual wishes.”

“This was no spontaneous or opportunistic reflex, but a plan which you made and were determined to execute.

“Your conduct was reprehensible and such conduct strikes fear into the heart of every woman who chooses to go out.

“It is clear from the victim impact statement that the effects of your conduct were immediate, damaging, widespread and long lasting. Both harm and culpability are very high.”

Fiona Kirkby, Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said: “Kenan Baki poses a significant danger to women through his sexually depraved and predatory actions.

“The prosecution case showed he pursued these two women before intentionally drugging them so he could take advantage of their vulnerability.

“He has now been held accountable for this horrific behaviour, which should send a clear message to all those who seek to sexually harm others.

“I would urge anyone affected by similar offending to consider reporting their experiences when they feel ready and able.

“You will be listened to and supported by our trauma-informed staff as we seek to secure justice using all the tools available to us.”

Denial

The court also heard that earlier on the same night, Baki slipped a drug into a drink being consumed by another female clubber at the same venue.

Jurors also saw CCTV footage of the woman becoming unwell.

Baki’s actions caused her to become unable to move and fall unconscious.

He then sexually assaulted her by touching her on the body and breasts, pressing his body against her and kissing her on the head.

The court heard how police became aware of Baki’s activities and gathered enough evidence from CCTV cameras to show what he had been doing.

Baki had denied any wrongdoing, but jurors convicted him of sexual assault and rape.

