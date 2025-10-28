CCTV shows drink-spiking rapist prowling for victims at Fife nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

CCTV shows drink-spiking rapist prowling for victims at Fife nightclub

Kenan Baki was handed an 11-year extended sentence after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting two women.

By Jamie Buchan
Kenan Baki was caught on camera prowling for victims at a Fife nightclub. Image: Crown Office
Kenan Baki was caught on camera prowling for victims at a Fife nightclub. Image: Crown Office

A predatory rapist who drugged two women at a Kirkcaldy nightclub before sexually abusing them has been jailed for nine years.

Newly released CCTV footage shows hairdresser Kenan Baki prowling for victims at the Society nightspot in September 2023.

The video was shown during the 45-year-old’s trial at Edinburgh High Court.

Baki is seen looking around the venue for women throughout the course of the evening.

The trial heard how, after approaching his first victim, he slipped an unknown substance into her drink.

Jurors were shown follow-up footage showing one of Baki’s victims passing out on a chair in a nearby barber’s shop.

Kenan Baki at Edinburgh High Court.

The court heard how he taken her there after she fell unwell at the club.

She was seen speaking to Baki as he touched her hair and blew a hairdryer on her face, as if he was going to style her hair.

But after her head tilted backwards and she slumped in the chair, he carried her to another room where he raped her.

‘A significant danger to women’

Baki, of Kirkcaldy, was sentenced at the High Court in Kilmarnock on Tuesday.

He was handed an 11-year extended sentence with a nine-year custodial term.

His name was added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

A non-harassment order was issued to protect his victim, also for an indefinite period.

The Society nightclub, Kirkcaldy.

Lord Cubie told him: “The images captured on the CCTV from the barber’s shop will stay with all who watched it.

“The rape complainer’s loss of consciousness came in an immediate and shocking instantaneous collapse, which elicited no reaction from you because it was plainly expected and what you had planned.”

The judged added: “You were seen to blow air on her face to check her level of unconsciousness, to kiss the clearly unconscious victim.

“And then chillingly you took her to the back room where the evidence showed that you raped her.”

Lord Cubie said Baki’s behaviour was pre-planned “to satisfy your own sexual wishes.”

“This was no spontaneous or opportunistic reflex, but a plan which you made and were determined to execute.

“Your conduct was reprehensible and such conduct strikes fear into the heart of every woman who chooses to go out.

“It is clear from the victim impact statement that the effects of your conduct were immediate, damaging, widespread and long lasting. Both harm and culpability are very high.”

Fiona Kirkby, Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said: “Kenan Baki poses a significant danger to women through his sexually depraved and predatory actions.

“The prosecution case showed he pursued these two women before intentionally drugging them so he could take advantage of their vulnerability.

“He has now been held accountable for this horrific behaviour, which should send a clear message to all those who seek to sexually harm others.

“I would urge anyone affected by similar offending to consider reporting their experiences when they feel ready and able.

“You will be listened to and supported by our trauma-informed staff as we seek to secure justice using all the tools available to us.”

Denial

The court also heard that earlier on the same night, Baki slipped a drug into a drink being consumed by another female clubber at the same venue.

Jurors also saw CCTV footage of the woman becoming unwell.

Baki’s actions caused her to become unable to move and fall unconscious.

He then sexually assaulted her by touching her on the body and breasts, pressing his body against her and kissing her on the head.

The court heard how police became aware of Baki’s activities and gathered enough evidence from CCTV cameras to show what he had been doing.

Baki had denied any wrongdoing, but jurors convicted him of sexual assault and rape.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Thick black smoke pouring out of Mossmorran Petrochemical Plant near Cowdenbeath on Sunday April 21 2019. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
ExxonMobil fined £176k for excess flaring at Mossmorran in Fife
Alistair Sinclair
Crieff war veteran must compensate victim he scarred in single strike street attack
Andrew Zelaya was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
'Manipulative' ex-Fife College lecturer gets unpaid work for seedy messages to vulnerable student
A bedroom at a brothel in Bright Street, Dundee. Image: Crown Office
Pictures reveal life inside Dundee brothel run by 'winking, smirking pimp'
Daily court round-up logo.
Monday court round-up — Drug driver hotel smash and samurai attack
Daniel Harvey
Perthshire knifeman jailed for Dundee doorstep slashing
Jamie Watson performing with Big Country in Linlithgow.
Big Country rocker admits domestic offending against ex-partner in Fife
The grooming gang - clockwise from top left - Marian Cumpanasoiu, Remus Stan, Catalin Dobre, Alexandra Bugonea, Cristian Urlateanu.
Dundee grooming gang jailed for raping and sexually exploiting 10 women
Dundee Sheriff Court
Serving police officer charged with sexual assault in St Andrews pub
Paul Zarb
Fife fundraiser behind Kinross cycling event jailed for raping woman while she had seizure