Hitler-praising Instagram posts drew police to Dundee dealer’s £50k drug enterprise

A Nazi worshipper’s £50,000 cannabis enterprise in Dundee was foiled when police began probing his pro-Hitler Instagram posts.

Social media zealot Joseph Beaver drew police’s attention for his obsequious posts about Hitler and glorifying terrorist attacks in Santa Barbara in 2014 and Charlottesville in 2017.

Beaver was visited by police last January as officers became concerned by his “increasingly extreme” posts.

However, officers stumbled upon a huge cannabis cultivation and a working air rifle which Beaver had no right to possess.

Amongst the racist and antisemitic memes on his phones was evidence he’d already raked in more than £28,000 by selling the Class B drugs.

Beaver will now be interviewed by social workers ahead of sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court later this year.

Herrenvolk social media posts

Prosecutor Emma Farmer told the court that during November 2023, police received intelligence that an Instagram account called @justliketheanimal had been sharing “increasingly extreme” material online.

The following month, specialist crime officers began probing.

One video posted by Beaver portrayed Adolf Hitler giving a speech in April 1933 after he’d won the German election.

A video focused on Elliot Rodger, the British-American mass murderer who killed six people in California 11 years ago and had gone on to draw a cult following of fringe incels.

The video was subtitled with a Hitler speech and glorified Rodger’s terror attack.

Another short clip showed neo-Nazi James Alex Fields Jr, the white supremacist who drove a car into a peaceful rally in Virginia in 2017, killing one and injuring 35.

It was subtitled with “heil sieg heil.”

Under the post, Beaver had commented nationalism is like “good sportsmanship” and added: “This is true diversity, if you mix all the colours together, what do you get?”

Home raid

Police were granted a warrant to search Beaver’s home at The Stables, South Road, Dundee, in early January 2024.

Officers arrived at 8.30am on January 25 that year and immediately found a mature cannabis plantation in Beaver’s hall and bedroom.

More than 50 plants and over a kilo-and-a-half of harvested cannabis was recovered, along with plastic bags and scales.

Just over £1,000 in cash was seized from a bedroom drawer, and police also found antisemitic notes.

The papers found referenced WWII, Hitler, Stalin, Churchill, Roosevelt, Nazis and jews.

One read: “For a Jew, there is nothing more difficult than to tell the truth.”

Two mobile phones were seized and examined by officers.

Police discovered images of weapons, Nazi symbols, the black sun, antisemitic memes and images and an image relating to Active Club Scotland, a far-right training group.

One phone had evidence of drug deals dating back to July 2021.

Gun find

Armed response officers also attended the raid.

They found a Spanish-manufactured Norica Phantom Gunmark barrel-cocking air rifle hung on the wall of a shed there amongst gym equipment and motorcycle parts.

Despite its poor condition, the gun was tested and able to fire .22″/5.5mm air gun pellets.

Beaver had no certificate for the weapon.

In all, the harvested cannabis seized was valued at between £8,120 and £11,575 and the plants were worth an additional £10,600 to £39,750.

The court heard that the financial benefit Beaver had made from his enterprise already was £28,095.

Ms Farmer explained the crown were seeking forfeiture of the phones and airgun and confiscation of the cash found inside.

This was unopposed.

After being taken to West Bell Street HQ, Beaver phoned a solicitor then gave a no comment interview.

Admissions

Beaver has been on bail since first appearing in court last July.

He has no “relevant” previous convictions.

Although he was unemployed at the time, his solicitor Kevin Hampton explained the 33-year-old is now in work.

He pled guilty to producing and being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possessing an airgun without a certificate.

Beaver also pled guilty to a breach of the Public Order Act 1986, that for nearly three months he had been publishing written material which was threatening, abusive or insulting and intended to stir up racial hatred.

Not guilty pleas to allegations he was also concerned in the supply of other drugs were accepted.

Mr Hampton said: “Your lordship obviously does need a report. He understands what’s required of him.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing until December, ordered background reports and continued Beaver’s bail.

