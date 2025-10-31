More jail time for Perthshire thug who battered partner and stranger outside Dundee’s Club Bar

A Perthshire thug attacked his partner then sent another man to hospital with a broken face in a parallel unprovoked assault after a night of bingo and shots.

Robert Stewart was brought from HMP Perth where he has been on remand since July to Dundee Sheriff Court.

In the dock, he admitted the two assaults on Union Street, Dundee: one on his partner in front of a bouncer and the other on a stranger who had just collected a takeaway.

Both victims ended up in Ninewells Hospital.

The stranger suffered a fractured cheek and was on a liquid diet for so long he lost weight, while his partner plans to resume the couple’s relationship.

Labourer Stewart, who is serving a 26-month sentence for violence and disorder, had another 25 months added onto the end of his jail term.

Attack on partner

The court heard Stewart and his partner of three years had been in Dundee for a night out, having normally resided in Viewfar Road, Milnathort.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said: “At 11.45pm on July 19, 2025, door stewards were standing at the entrance to the Club Bar.”

Stewart’s partner approached them and explained the 30-year-old was being aggressive.

Stewart then approached and punched her on the head without warning, causing her to fall to the pavement.

While she was on the ground, Stewart then slapped her before walking away.

Police arrived immediately, but the woman wouldn’t provide a statement.

She was taken to hospital and found to have swelling to her left cheek and upper lip.

Second strike

Stewart returned shortly after and approached a stranger who had just collected food.

Unprovoked, he said: “Are you taking the p*** out of me?”

He proceeded to repeatedly punch the man, knocking him to the ground.

Ms Farmer explained the man has no memory of how he was attacked.

He too was taken to hospital and had bruising and swelling on his left eyelid and a cut nearby.

An x-ray showed he’d sustained a fracture to his cheek.

“He’s lost weight since due to being on a liquid diet,” Ms Farmer added.

She said the injury has had a “big impact” on the man’s self esteem and he doesn’t like going out in public on his own anymore.

Guilt admitted

Stewart pled guilty to assaulting his partner and the stranger on July 19.

He admitted punching her on the head, causing her to fall to the ground and then striking her on the head while she was on the ground.

Stewart also admitted repeatedly punching the man on the head.

He admitted he injured his partner and left the stranger severely injured and permanently disfigured.

At the time, he was on two bail orders for matters he has since been jailed for.

Stewart is already serving 20 months for a serious assault and six months consecutive for threatening or abusive behaviour. A 10-month supervised release order will follow.

The court heard Stewart also spent six nights in Murray Royal hospital earlier in 2025 after police brought him there.

He was diagnosed with depression but hadn’t been taking his medication, his solicitor said.

Bingo, shots, violence

His defence solicitor said: “Mr Stewart continues to enjoy the support of his partner, he does hope to be able to continue the relationship.

“He says his intention is to settle down, have a family and not go back to prison again.

“Mr Stewart has almost no recollection of what happened on the evening in question.

“He tells me he had travelled with his wife to Dundee to stay in a hotel and have a night out.

“They had been at the bingo, they had been drinking alcohol, he had gone to a bar and was drinking shots I think.

“He has almost no recollection after that. There have been sentences imposed in the past which attempted to address misuse of alcohol.

“Things just slipped away from the point of view of the amount they’d consumed.

“Clearly the assault, being of the nature it was, has left the complainer scared and concerned about going out.

“It should resonate with Mr Stewart because he was the victim of a very traumatic incident when he was in prison previously.”

The lawyer went on to explain Stewart, who has a large scar across his cheek, was once held down by prisoners and cut across his face.

“He does suffer from PTSD because it was a very frightening incident requiring many stitches,” he added.

Love declaration

Stewart, who comes from a travelling community, had 25 months added onto the end of his ongoing sentence by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

The sheriff said: “I have read (the man’s) impact statement. It is obvious from this that your assault has caused some injuries which one way or another he may never get over.

“Your previous convictions demonstrate that you have a propensity for using violence and you have learned nothing from your past behaviour.

“There is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

As he was led downstairs in cuffs, Stewart told his partner in the public gallery: “I love you.”

