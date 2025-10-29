‘Predatory’ Italian tourist targeted young women in Stirling

A “predatory” Italian tourist terrified a teenage girl when he barged into a Stirling flat in the small hours and announced: “I’m looking for a girl to f**k”.

Attillo Pandolfo was chased from the property but when confronted by a male friend of his victim said: “I didn’t rape anyone”.

Just days earlier he had followed a student home and tried to force his way into her home, telling her “I’m staying at yours”.

The 55-year-old, who is understood to be travelling around Europe, claimed that the incidents were a misunderstanding and he was simply looking for a place to stay.

But following a trial Sheriff Keith O’Mahony rejected his claims as “ludicrous” and remanded him ahead of sentencing.

Stranger enters Stirling flat at 3am

The teenager told Stirling Sheriff Court that she was sat in the living room of a friend’s flat at around 3am when Pandolfo appeared in the doorway.

“I said ‘what are you doing here?’ and he didn’t respond, so I asked him again,” the 18-year-old said in her evidence.

“He said ‘I’m looking for a girl’. He said it in a calm manner – it was then I realised he wasn’t supposed to be in this flat.

“I started to get worried.”

“I didn’t rape anyone”

She said she shouted for the other flat occupants, prompting Pandolfo to block the door and tell her “you’re not going anywhere”, before asking her if she had a boyfriend.

She said: “I was really scared at this point.

“There was a silence and after the silence he said he was looking for a girl to f**k.”

At this point the other occupants had woken up and chased Pandolfo into the street before detaining him.

One flatmate said the tourist had told him: “I didn’t rape anyone”.

The remark was overheard by another student who two nights earlier had helped another girl barricade the door to her flat after Pandolfo had tried to follow her home.

Sheriff praises actions of flat occupants

Convicting Pandolfo, Sheriff O’Mahony told him: “This was two separate incidents separated by two days.

“To consider that the accused had been in the receiving end of a misunderstanding of two women on entirely separate days would be ludicrous.

“There’s clear and compelling evidence that Mr Pandolfo did enter the premises contrary to the wishes of the occupants.

“That’s not suggestive of a misunderstanding, that suggestive of something predatory.”

The sheriff also commended the young people who gave evidence for their bravery on the night in question.

Pandolfo, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on September 16 and 18 two separate addresses in Stirling city centre.

He was also convicted of directing a sexual verbal comment to the 18-year-old without her consent at a flat in the city on September 18.

Pandolfo will be sentenced in December.

