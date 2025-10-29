‘Predatory’ Italian tourist targeted young women in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

‘Predatory’ Italian tourist targeted young women in Stirling

Attillo Pandolfo was responsible for two terrifying incidents, carried out two days apart.

By Kirsty McIntosh
To go with story by Kirsty McIntosh. Italian tourist Attillo Pandolfo has been convicted of three offences, including entering a flat and telling a terrified teenage girl he was 'looking for a girl to f**k' Picture shows; Attillo Pandolfo . Stirling Sheriff C0urt. Kirsty McIntosh/DCT Media Date; 27/10/2025
To go with story by Kirsty McIntosh. Italian tourist Attillo Pandolfo has been convicted of three offences, including entering a flat and telling a terrified teenage girl he was 'looking for a girl to f**k' Picture shows; Attillo Pandolfo . Stirling Sheriff C0urt. Kirsty McIntosh/DCT Media Date; 27/10/2025

A “predatory” Italian tourist terrified a teenage girl when he barged into a Stirling flat in the small hours and announced: “I’m looking for a girl to f**k”.

Attillo Pandolfo was chased from the property but when confronted by a male friend of his victim said: “I didn’t rape anyone”.

Just days earlier he had followed a student home and tried to force his way into her home, telling her “I’m staying at yours”.

The 55-year-old, who is understood to be travelling around Europe, claimed that the incidents were a misunderstanding and he was simply looking for a place to stay.

But following a trial Sheriff Keith O’Mahony rejected his claims as “ludicrous” and remanded him ahead of sentencing.

Stranger enters Stirling flat at 3am

The teenager told Stirling Sheriff Court that she was sat in the living room of a friend’s flat at around 3am when Pandolfo appeared in the doorway.

“I said ‘what are you doing here?’ and he didn’t respond, so I asked him again,” the 18-year-old said in her evidence.

Italian tourist Attillo Pandolfo has been convicted of three offences, including entering a flat and telling a terrified teenage girl he was ‘looking for a girl to f**k’.

“He said ‘I’m looking for a girl’. He said it in a calm manner – it was then I realised he wasn’t supposed to be in this flat.

“I started to get worried.”

“I didn’t rape anyone”

She said she shouted for the other flat occupants, prompting Pandolfo to block the door and tell her “you’re not going anywhere”, before asking her if she had a boyfriend.

She said: “I was really scared at this point.

“There was a silence and after the silence he said he was looking for a girl to f**k.”

At this point the other occupants had woken up and chased Pandolfo into the street before detaining him.

One flatmate said the tourist had told him: “I didn’t rape anyone”.

The remark was overheard by another student who two nights earlier had helped another girl barricade the door to her flat after Pandolfo had tried to follow her home.

Sheriff praises actions of flat occupants

Convicting Pandolfo, Sheriff O’Mahony told him: “This was two separate incidents separated by two days.

“To consider that the accused had been in the receiving end of a misunderstanding of two women on entirely separate days would be ludicrous.

“There’s clear and compelling evidence that Mr Pandolfo did enter the premises contrary to the wishes of the occupants.

“That’s not suggestive of a misunderstanding, that suggestive of something predatory.”

The sheriff also commended the young people who gave evidence for their bravery on the night in question.

Pandolfo, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on September 16 and 18 two separate addresses in Stirling city centre.

He was also convicted of directing a sexual verbal comment to the 18-year-old without her consent at a flat in the city on September 18.

Pandolfo will be sentenced in December.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Paul Blanchard appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Family alarmed by Dundee BMW salesman's 'brake checks' on A90 near Perth
Mark McLay
Cries of 'beast' from public gallery as Fife child abuser jailed
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Buckfast holiday and fine for flaring
Joseph Beaver was caught with a cannabis cultivation.
Hitler-praising Instagram posts drew police to Dundee dealer's £50k drug enterprise
Thick black smoke pouring out of Mossmorran Petrochemical Plant near Cowdenbeath on Sunday April 21 2019. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
ExxonMobil fined £176k for excess flaring at Mossmorran in Fife
Kenan Baki was caught on camera prowling for victims at a Fife nightclub. Image: Crown Office
CCTV shows drink-spiking rapist prowling for victims at Fife nightclub
Alistair Sinclair
Crieff war veteran must compensate victim he scarred in single strike street attack
Andrew Zelaya was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
'Manipulative' ex-Fife College lecturer gets unpaid work for seedy messages to vulnerable student
A bedroom at a brothel in Bright Street, Dundee. Image: Crown Office
Pictures reveal life inside Dundee brothel run by 'winking, smirking pimp'
Daily court round-up logo.
Monday court round-up — Drug driver hotel smash and samurai attack