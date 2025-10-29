Fife teen admits sex attack after 8-year-old victim’s brother tells teacher: ‘My sister was touched by a paedophile’

A Fife man sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl as she walked to school in Dunfermline.

Kai Groborz was 17 when he violated the child as she walked with her brother on a path in the east of the city on January 19 last year.

He had earlier downloaded indecent images of children and distributed a sick video of sexual activity between a young child and a dog.

Groborz, now 18, of Seamark Place, Ballingry, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to three charges.

He admitted sexually assaulted his young victim by touching her private parts over her clothing with his hand.

Between May 23 2022 and August 23 2023 at his then-home address in East Kilbride and elsewhere he “did take or permit to be taken or make” indecent images of children.

At the same address on October 12 2022 he distributed “obscene material” – an image of a child engaged in sexual activity with an animal.

‘My sister was touched by a paedophile’

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court that the eight-year-old victim and her brother were walking to school together when they saw Groborz standing on a footpath.

The brother was walking several steps ahead when Groborz approached the girl and “touched her vagina area over her clothing,” the fiscal said.

The girl immediately shouted on her sibling, who turned to see Groborz standing next to his sister then running out of sight.

She told her brother what happened and they walked to school, where the boy told the headteacher: “My sister was touched by a paedophile on the way to school.”

Police were contacted and detectives traced Groborz at his then home later that day.

When they introduced themselves and said they had to speak to him about a matter from that morning, Groborz said: “I know what it’s about.”

He was then arrested.

Obscene images recovered

The fiscal depute told the court that in August 2023, police searched Groborz’s then home after receiving intelligence an Instagram account had uploaded indecent images of children to the internet using an IP address there.

His mobile phone was forensically examined and found to have accounts for Telegram Messenger and “zoo community” which is an open forum for people with a sexual interest in animals.

A total of 178 images and three videos were recovered. Of these, 24 images and the three videos were rated the most graphic category A kind.

The court heard that one three-second category A moving image depicts a girl aged between five and 10 engaged in sexual activity with a dog.

The fiscal depute said Groborz sent this video to a Telegram group chat which included 10 users, adding: “The conversation was sexual in nature and referred to interests in animals.”

The court heard Groborz was arrested in respect of the indecent images charges and released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

He was subsequently arrested in respect of the sexual assault.

‘Very isolated’

Ms Smith said there have been a number of adjournments to allow for psychological and psychiatric assessments of Groborz.

Defence lawyer Stephen McQuillan described Groborz as a “troubled young man.”

The solicitor said his client was, at the time, part of a group of people who were encouraging him to send material and, if he did not send it, he would no longer be part of the group.

Mr McQuillan said Groborz became “very isolated” after covid and started to look on websites and communicate with people.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentencing on Groborz until November 27 to obtain a criminal justice social work report and bail was continued meantime.

Groborz was put on the sex offenders register.

