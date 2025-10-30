Dundee teenager jailed for unprovoked stabbing that left victim scarred for life

A teenage thug freed on bail five times after scarring a man for life in an unprovoked knife attack has been locked up for 27 months.

Thomas Mullen was repeatedly freed from court after stabbing his former friend – and was later found carrying a zombie knife when he was subject to five bail orders.

Mullen, 19, flew into a jealous rage and stabbed the innocent teenager after discovering his former girlfriend in his company.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith told him: “It seems you attended, left and came back in a vehicle with two others. It was pre-planned and pre-meditated.

“You came back mob-handed. You had armed yourself and went with the intention of causing some form of difficulty.”

If he was older, jail term would be longer

The sheriff continued: “Your perception, which was entirely erroneous, was that your former girlfriend – and that is what she was – was in a relationship with a male because she was in a house with him.

“You presumed she was intimately involved with that male so you stabbed him. Custody is inevitable. But for your age at the time, the period would have been considerably greater.”

Mullen, from Dundee, admitted attacking his victim by stabbing him on the body with a knife to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement on November 12 2023.

He also admitted a six-month course of coercive and controlling behaviour against his girlfriend between June 1 and November 12 2023.

Mullen was granted bail at Dundee Sheriff Court five times between his arrest in November 2023 and April 29 last year – when he was found armed with a lethal zombie knife.

‘My bird’

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said Mullen turned up at the man’s door after finding out that the girl he had been in a relationship with was there.

He was heard to shout at the householder to open the door and said: “Why the f*** have you got my bird in the house?”

The victim tried to calm Mullen down but he ended up being forced back into his bedroom at knifepoint before Mullen stabbed him.

“Witnesses saw the knife in the accused’s hand,” Mrs Drummond said. “It was a kitchen knife. It had a 10 centimetre blade.”

The terrified victim was heard to say “stop Thomas, you’re going to end up killing us” before he had the tendon in his hand slashed while trying to protect himself.

Zombie knife

The court heard that Mullen was so jealous of his former girlfriend that he tracked her movements using her social media accounts.

Co-accused Jayden Harding, 18, admitted a separate charge of setting off fireworks in a common close in the city on November 5 2023. He was sentenced to 81 days detention.

Last year, Mullen was allowed to dodge custody after being caught with a zombie knife while he was subject to five bail orders.

He was placed on a curfew for three months after he admitted a series of crimes including torching a car.

The curfew was imposed as the final part of his sentence after he was previously sent on an outward bound-style course for some of his offending.

Mullen admitted being caught with a zombie knife at a house in Fintry Road, Dundee, on April 29 last year.

He admitted that, by having the weapon, he was breaching five bail orders – imposed on November 29 and December 15 2023, and January 12, March 14 and 18 2024.

He also admitted wilfully setting fire to a car’s windscreen and bonnet and damaging the vehicle in the city’s Pitkerro Road on December 11 2023.

Sheriff Niven-Smith sent Mullen on to the Venture Trust’s ‘Living Wild’ programme in relation to the car blaze.

