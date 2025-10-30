Ex-healthcare worker spared jail for Buckfast bottle assault in Perth

A former healthcare worker could be blocked from returning to the industry after she smashed a Buckfast bottle over a woman’s head at a house party in Perth.

Stephanie O’Brien was spared jail, but ordered to compensate her victim after admitting the assault at her then-boyfriend’s flat.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that the 33-year-old went into a jealous rage, believing her partner was having an affair.

She pled guilty to assaulting the woman to her injury in the early hours of May 15 2022.

O’Brien’s solicitor said the offence had since been reported to the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), meaning she may be unable to re-enter the sector where she was previously employed.

Banging on door

The court heard that the victim and another woman had gone to O’Brien’s then-boyfriend’s Fortingall Place flat in the early hours of the morning, after a night out drinking.

O’Brien arrived at the top-floor property at about 1.50am and began banging on the door, demanding to be let in.

She appeared “very angry”, according to witnesses.

O’Brien found her then-boyfriend with the two women in the living room.

Prosecutors said an argument erupted because O’Brien thought she was being cheated on.

The victim gathered her belongings and went to leave the flat.

But when she realised she had left her phone, she returned to the living room.

There was a scuffle between the woman and O’Brien, the court heard.

O’Brien then picked up another guest’s glass Buckfast bottle and struck the woman to the head, causing the bottle to smash.

The woman was seen with blood running down her face.

She called the police and stayed in the living room while O’Brien went to the kitchen.

When officers arrived, the woman was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary where a 2cm cut to her forehead was glued shut.

Alternatives to prison

Defence solicitor Linda Clark said her client had pled to a reduced charge, stemming from an incident more than three years ago.

“This conviction will obviously have an impact on the complainer,” she said.

“But the conviction has also attracted the attention of the SSSC.

“The employment Ms O’Brien had previously, she may be unable to return to.”

Sheriff William Wood told O’Brien: “There seems to have been – as so often happens in these circumstances – a lot of alcohol involved on all sides.

“The upshot was that you struck the complainer with a bottle.

“That has consequences for you, but more importantly it has had significant consequences for her.

“It is the sort of assault that would justify a period of custody.

“However, standing your absence of record I am satisfied there are alternatives available.”

The sheriff ordered O’Brien, of Drummond Way, Perth, to undertake 180 hours unpaid work.

She was also told to pay £600 compensation to her victim.

“It is hoped you won’t be back here again,” the sheriff said.

