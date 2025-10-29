Perthshire woman found guilty of assaulting children in her care

A 39-year-old woman has been found guilty of assaulting children in her care, including shoving one girl’s head into a sink filled with hot water and crockery.

Jurors at Perth Sheriff Court found Danielle McKenna guilty of five charges including child assault and neglect against a number of children over a period of more than ten years.

McKenna claimed she had been taking care of the children and that photographs showing the place she was looking after them in a state of filthy disarray just happened to be taken ‘on a bad day.’

She claimed that the children and other witnesses who gave evidence cataloguing the criminal behaviour towards the children were all lying during the trial.

But the jury rejected McKenna’s position and found her guilty of five out of the six charges she faced relating to her conduct against children.

Mouldy food

She was found guilty of various attacks on a girl – which started when she was four – in Perthshire by hitting and punching her on the head and body.

The jury found her guilty of striking the child with a hairbrush before grabbing her head and attempting to force her head down into the hot sink.

She was found guilty of wilfully neglecting four children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, while they were in her care at various locations in the Perth and Kinross area.

The jury ruled McKenna had failed to maintain adequate living conditions, ordered the older two children to clean up and threatened them if they failed to comply.

She left mouldy food and crockery lying around, along with piles of dirty washing, and only provided limited food for the children. The jury found she had failed to provide toothbrushes and toothpaste.

‘All I have done is be very loud’

Part of the Crown’s original allegation – that a dentist had been forced to extract decayed teeth from all four children as a result – was removed prior to the jury considering its verdict.

She was found guilty of repeatedly attacking and injuring a boy from his third birthday onwards by hitting his head and body, grabbing and pushing him.

McKenna was found guilty of attacking a second girl from the ages of seven to ten by repeatedly striking her on the head with a hairbrush.

The jury, who deliberated for around four hours, also found McKenna guilty of threatening or abusive behaviour by shouting, screaming, swearing, making derogatory remarks and uttering threats of violence.

Asked by fiscal depute Lee-Ann Barclay is she ever abused the children, McKenna replied: “Never. I shouted, swore and screamed. I’m half Irish, half Glaswegian. I’ve got ADHD.”

When the prosecutor asked if everyone apart from McKenna was lying to the court, the accused replied: “So far. All I have done is be very loud.”

Sentence was deferred on McKenna for the preparation of social work background reports until December and she was released on bail.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.